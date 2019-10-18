Micron: Watch For Big Upside In Server Growth From Customers This Quarter

Data from other component suppliers in the server supply chain suggests cloud server capex growth will resume in Q4 2019.

A resumption in DRAM demand from cloud providers is crucial to Micron, which has been impacted by declining operating margins and excess inventory.

Global cloud server capex spend, which increased 52% in 2018, is down 5% HoH in 2018 as service providers were faced with excess server capacity.

Micron's CNBU unit, which includes cloud servers, represented 50% of revenues in FY 2019, but dropped 48% QoQ in its most recent quarter.

A key focus of mine in any analysis of any company or sector is the supply chain. Too often, investors look solely at a company’s financial data and extrapolate historic figures. In this article, I present data for companies in the supply chain to server companies. This includes Taiwan’s Aspeed Technology that supplies broadband management controllers, NVIDIA (NVDA) supplying GPU (graphical processing units) chips, and TSMC (TSM) supplying chips for 5G and HPC (high performance computing).

Key beneficiaries of the growth in servers are DRAM memory companies, including Micron Technology (MU), Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF), and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL).

This article concentrates on MU's cloud server market, which was its Compute and Networking Business Unit's (CNBU) fastest growing market in 2018, particularly in datacenters, with significant increases in DRAM content per server. Micron's CNBU includes memory products and solutions sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets. CNBU reported revenue of $15.25 billion in 2018, $8.62 billion in 2017, and $4.53 billion in 2016. The unit made up 50% of revenues in FY 2018, but dropped to 43% in FYQ2 ending May 30, a decrease of 48% QoQ.

Background

One of the key drivers for recovery in the DRAM market is the cloud server sector. In a November 15, 2018 Seeking Alpha article entitled “How Micron Technology Will Benefit From Cloud Server Demand.” I noted:

Cloud capex is slowing, but only after stratospheric spend by the top service providers for the past two years of nearly 50%, including 62% YTD 2018 over last year's Q1-Q3. [As an update to this article 11 months ago, cloud capex spend increased 52% YoY in 2018.]

Although cloud capex spend is expected to slow in 2019, increased amount of DRAM per server will lessen the impact of lower revenues for Micron Technology.

Opportunities for Micron Technology beyond 2019 exist not only with DRAMs, but with its highly touted 3D XPoint technology due to Google's migration to the chip.

Amy Hood - EVP & CFO of Microsoft (MSFT) noted in the company’s Q3 2019 earnings call on Apr. 24, 2019:

“CapEx, our full year outlook remains unchanged. Therefore, we expect a sequential dollar increase in capital expenditures in Q4 as we continue to invest to meet growing customer demand.”

Dave Wehner, Facebook (FB) Chief Financial Officer noted in the company’s Q1 2019 earnings call on Apr. 24, 2019:

“On the CapEx guidance, this is really just about better visibility on how spend will come through. A big component of CapEx’s data center builds. Those are large complex projects, so the timing of that spend, we just get better visibility on as the year progresses, but no real change in outlook. We’re continuing to invest heavily in the business.”

Drivers for Server Capex Spend 2H 2019

Data Centers – Aspeed Technology

Chart 1 shows the decrease in cloud server capex spend for MSFT, Amazon (AMZN), and FB for Q4 2018 through Q2 2019, according to The Information Network's report entitled "Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and Memory Chips." Capex spend for these three companies dropped 18.1% QoQ in Q1 2019 but Chart 1 shows an uptick in spend for Q2 2018, as spend for these three companies increased 16.0% in Q2. Bu the resumption in spending growth was uneven, as Facebook decreased in Q2 2019 on a QoQ basis.

Chart 1

These three companies will announce CY Q3 earnings in October: MSFT on October 23, AMZN on October 24, and FB on October 30. Until then, there I see several drivers pointing to a continuing uptick in Q3 as detailed below.

Aspeed (Taiwan) is the largest supplier of BMCs (baseboard management controllers), an Arm-based SoC (system of chip) with graphics and control logic built-in. AST2600 is ASPEED's 7th generation Server Management Processor, and also the world's first BMC SoC adopting 28nm advanced process technology. Adapting the Dual-core ARM Cortex A7 processor, AST2600 can optimize the performance and computing power; also lower the power consumption significantly.

According to the company, more than 90% of its sales are BMCs. Aspeed Technology and Nuvoton Technology are currently the only competitors in the market. Over 80% of server motherboards worldwide are designed and manufactured by Taiwanese suppliers.

Chart 2 shows Aspeed Technology’s YoY revenue change for the period January 2018 through September 2019, suggesting server DRAM inventory overhang has been moderated and hyperscale data center server companies are moving to increase capex spend.

Chart 2

Data Centers – NVIDIA

NVIDIA’s GPU chips are used in several applications. Of the company’s $9.7 billion in revenues if FY 2019 (ending January 2019), gaming represented 52% of sales and data center represented 25% of sales. In the latter, their family of GPUs are available in industry standard servers from every major computer maker worldwide, including Cisco (CSCO), Dell (DELL), HP (HPQ), China’s Inspur, and Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY); and from every major cloud service provider such as Alicloud, Amazon Web Services, Baidu Cloud, Google Cloud (GOOGL), IBM Cloud (IBM), Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud (ORCL).

In the company’s 2019 Investor Presentation shown in Chart 3, NVIDIA expects the data center addressable market to increase from $37 billion in 2018 to $50 billion in 2023. NVIDIA registered $2.9 billion in data center revenues in FY2019.

Chart 3

Like Aspeed Technology’s ramp in growth of BMC’s that are used in servers, NVIDA has shown similar growth. Chart 4 shows QoQ growth of NVDA’s revenues for FY1018 through FYQ2 2019 (ending July 2019). This six-month uptick mirrors the six-month uptick in Aspeed Technology’s YoY growth.

Chart 4

5G Edge Computing

Beyond that, the proliferation of 5G technology in China is also moving the needle toward increased purchases of BMC’s from Aspeed Technology and hence a driver for DRAM growth in Q4 2019.

5G wireless moves the distribution of cloud computing services closer to users than hyperscale data centers. This edge computing situation, which minimizes latencies caused by distance will catapult telecom companies into competitors with these cloud providers, initially being installed by Chinese telcos in base stations and exchanges and later by Japanese telcos. I project that Chinese 5G base stations will increase from 150,000 in 2019 to 600,000 in 2020.

TSMC

Chart 5 shows TSMC’s YoY revenue change superimposed over Aspeed’s revenues in Chart 2. While there is some degradation in revenues in the past two months, it is important to note that Q3 2019 is up 21.6% QoQ.

Chart 5

TSMC has been running at full capacity at its 7nm processes, thanks to demand from the 5G sector, and capacity supply for other nodes has also been running tight. And some memory device vendors have asked their controller suppliers to build up inventory in advance to avoid production jams at TSMC.

Chart 6 shows that 49% of TSMC’s 3Q revenues were for smartphone chips and 29% from HPC, which includes server chips. TSMC makes server chips for AMD (AMD) and Ampere Computing, and datacenter chips for ARM, Xilinx (XLNX), and Cadence (CDNS) using its 7nm process.

Chart 6

Investor Takeaway

The cloud server market is critical to the growth of Micron. It represented 50% of the company's revenues in FY 2018, but that ratio dropped to 43% in FYQ2 ending May 30, which is a decrease of 48% QoQ.

At the same time, global capex server spend, which increased 52% in CY2018, has dropped 5% HoH in 1H 2019 due to excess capacity by cloud service providers.

In this article, I analyzed the financial results of several companies in the server supply chain, namely Aspeed Technology, which makes broadband management controllers, NVIDIA, which makes GPUs for data centers, and TSMC, which makes server processors. All three point to a recover in data center expansion in Q4 2019 and a resumption in DRAM purchases from MU by server providers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.