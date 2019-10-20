Interest Rate Cuts: One Of The Best Times To Load Up On High Dividend Stocks

The Global Economy is Slowing Down

We have been predicting an economic slowdown for over a year now and that the global economy would slow down significantly. Today, we are starting to see clear signs of this deceleration reinforced by poor data releases from China, Japan and the Eurozone:

China's growth rate was at its lowest since the year 1990; coming in at only 6.2%.

at only 6.2%. The Eurozone economy began 2019 with activity growing at its slowest pace in more than five years. The Eurozone is expected to grow at a rate of 1.1% year-on-year, following a decline in Q3 and Q4 2018.

The Eurozone is expected to grow at a rate of 1.1% year-on-year, following a decline in Q3 and Q4 2018. The IMF further cut its estimate for global growth this year to 3.2% from 3.7%, due to soft global trade and weak inflation.

It is irrefutable that global growth is in a synchronized slowdown with inflationary pressures continuing to be almost non-existent in most major developed economies.

The only major economy that is still growing at a healthy pace is the United States, but no economy is an island by itself, at least not in today’s world. The global economy growth rates peaked in the first quarter of 2018, but the US economy got an extra boost in 2018 from the tax reforms, which delayed the slow down until this year. The US economy, according to the Federal Reserve, will only grow by 2.3% compared to the 3% growth rate in 2018. Projections point to an even slower growth in 2020, which is likely to be a growth below 2% based on our own analysis.

Where is the Good News?

Despite a weaker economic outlook, there is some good news. Almost all the major central bankers are acknowledging the fact that the risks to the global economy are increasing, and they are taking steps through quantitative easing policy via interest rate cuts. It seems that the latest market correction (or mini bear market) that we saw in late 2018 was a wake-up call. While "bear markets" are usually the result of an economic recession, market crashes can increase recession risks as asset prices melt down dragging the global economy into a recession.

So what we are seeing now - contrary to what we were seeing in 2018 - are more dovish central bankers. Let us take a look at some of the details:

1 - The United States: After the U.S. Federal Reserve embarked on its plans to normalize interest rates by hiking them several times during the past two years, the Fed is now showing a willingness to listen to investors' worries about a flattened yield curve and weakening business and consumer sentiment. The Fed recently reduced the target rate for the second time this year. Although there is talk about halting rate cuts for now, we are expecting more rate cuts in the next few months. These cuts are an effort to stimulate the economy to continue to grow and offset struggles created from the prolonged trade and tariff pressures.

2 - Europe and Japan: We also heard earlier this year from two major global central banks - Japan and the ECB - that quantitative easing needs to continue because of a poor inflation outlook. In September, the ECB cut the deposit rate from -0.4% to -0.5%, while also announcing a quantitative easing of €20 billion per month will begin in November and last until “shortly before first rate increase”.

Furthermore, multiple countries in the Eurozone have reached negative rates. This is specifically designed to spur spending and punish saving money. Even while these efforts are underway, investors are looking for yield-providing investments to offset negative rate bank accounts.

3 - China: As for the Bank of China, it is using every tool available to it to stimulate its faltering economy. China's economic growth is slowing rapidly and this is exacerbated by the ongoing trade dispute. China is also receiving additional political pressure in relation to the on-going protests in Hong Kong. If China makes too strong of a response, the world may continue to move their investments from China's financial hub.

It is ironic that central bankers of these major economies were so upbeat about global growth last year and are now backtracking rapidly.

This kind of synchronized recognition of risks by central banks, and coordinated efforts to stabilize the global economy, can have some wonderful results if the decisions are taken before it is too late. Today is not too late, and in our opinion, the deteriorating situation that would cause a global recession is likely to be delayed several years.

In fact, if executed properly, the central banks have a good chance of shifting the economy back to stronger growth next year, and thus pushing any recession risks out until 2022 at least.

The big hurdle that remains to be overcome is the trade deal between the U.S. and China. The recent trade war has had a big negative impact on the global economy, and once this issue is resolved, then we can be more confident that recession risks will dissipate completely. We would like to reiterate our stance on this point that both the U.S. and China presidents are aware that they have no choice but to resolve the situation, and so we believe that we are likely to see a deal sooner rather than later. In fact, just this week, the U.S. and China agreed on the first phase of a trade settlement with the second phase to come soon. Note that there will be many market skeptics who will claim that there will never be a second phase, but many of these pundits would have told you that even a phase 1 will not happen either.

In my opinion, what happened this week is very substantial as it will put a cap on further escalations and is great for the global economy. At the end of the day, it is the health of the economy that determines the direction of the markets.

The bottom line is that with all central bankers on board to rekindle growth, we are even more confident today that we will not see a global recession before the year 2022 at least. With the U.S. economy still growing at a healthy pace of 2%, and a Phase 1 of a trade settlement with China in place, this should be very bullish for equities.

Why is inflation so stubbornly low?

Inflation in the United States has remained stubbornly low despite stellar economic growth last year. In fact, inflation has been consistently lower than the Fed target rate.

We have touched on this subject before several times. The reason behind such low inflation can be attributed largely to both an aging population and lower population growth rate. Economic growth comes mostly due to population growth as more and more people enter the workforce, start generating and spending money. For example, the Baby Boom generation contributed to a growing population with increased spending and consumption needs.

In today's aging global population and decreasing birth rates - in the US and more notably in other major economies - we do not have this luxury anymore. This means that the U.S. and other developed economies are more fragile today because demographics just do not support them. Economic growth and a minimum level of inflation are healthy, but as population growth declines, it has been very difficult to achieve any meaningful inflation.

We should keep in mind that slowing population growth in Europe and Japan has resulted in an inflation rate that's non-existent and even negative at times. The Eurozone and Japan have resorted to negative interest rates to boost their respective economies. One day in the future, the United States may have to do the same by going into negative interest rates too in order to support its economy.

Listen to what the Bond Markets are Saying

The bond markets indicate that the lack of inflation - and continued deflation for some economies - will persist. Let us look at the long-term rate trend.

Below is the 10-year US Treasury Bond Yield Since 1962

We can notice that we have been so far in a 39-year period of interest rate declines, and this trend is not changing.

Even worse for the 10-year German bond yields

The 10-year yields of the German bonds have been declining since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, and the yields dipped below zero in 2018 following the Brexit scare. Currently, these bonds are falling deeper into negative rate territory, forcing investors to look elsewhere for yields.

Source

What About the Yield Curve Inversion?

Recently, headlines have been made about US Treasury yield curve being inverted. The 3-month yield was above the 30-year yield, likewise the 2-year and 10-year yield treasuries were briefly inverted. This is often highlighted as a harbinger of recession.

We cannot however blindly extrapolate past occurrences to the present. The current global rate environment is driving these events more so than the economic output of the United States. Investors must remember that the value of a treasury bond moves inversely with its yield - meaning the lower the yield goes, the higher the price.

Negative rates in Japan, Germany and other countries force individual investors, banks and other financial institutions to look elsewhere for positive yielding low risk investments. Where is the historically safest place? US Treasury bonds. This inversion is less associated with the long-term outlook and more closely related to international buyers looking for safe havens for their cash versus negative rate bank accounts and bonds. We note that the inversion quickly ended in early September as the bond markets corrected from a very strong August.

The Hunt for Yield Will Continue

In our opinion, counting on growth alone when it comes to investing is no longer a viable option. In an environment where growth is slow, inflation is low, and interest rate trends continue to decline, the hunt for high yield will continue and will become even stronger.

Not all high yields are equal in the current environment. High-yield stocks and securities that rely less on economic growth are set to outperform. Asset classes such as quality long-term bonds, preferred stocks, and high-yield/low-growth stocks are the best positioned to outperform. Another added advantage of securities such as preferred stocks and bonds is lower price volatility.

American Finance Trust Preferred

This is why we continue to highlight solid high yield opportunities to our members. We recommended a few months back American Finance Trust, 7.50% Series A Cumulative Red Perpetual Preferred Stock (OTC:AFINP) when a recent secondary offering reduced their share price to $25.25. “Triple-net” REITs, have an outstanding historical record of maintaining cash-flows even through recessions. Their simple lease structure which puts almost all of the costs on the tenant, combined with 10-year+ lease terms allows these REITs to have very little exposure to unexpected revenue or expense variations

Source: AFIN Presentation.

American Finance (AFIN) has an extraordinarily high quality portfolio that focuses on having a highly diverse array of investment grade tenants that are locked into long-term leases. Even if these tenants decide to close a location, they are still liable for fulfilling the existing contract.

With significant exposure to investment grade tenants in long-term triple-net leases, AFIN will have very stable cash-flows in any economic environment.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Preferred Stocks

The "sky is falling" mentality continues to persist among Mall REITs, and even some of the highest quality Mall stocks have taken a huge hit. One of the best positioned Mall REITs that is poised to see a substantial recovery is Pennsylvania Real Estate (PEI). PEI will be at an advantage relative to their peers because while others are just starting to ramp up their redevelopment efforts, PEI will be running across the finish line. PEI is almost done re-positioning their portfolio for higher profitability. Their capital spending requirements will significantly decline in 2020 and beyond, while their cash flow will increase. We anticipate that PEI will start to deleverage at that time. Deleveraging, combined with increasing cash flows, will be a significant upward catalyst for the preferred shares in late 2019 and 2020. They currently have a pipeline of $400 million in investments in which they have already spent a substantial amount of the money, but they have yet to realize the benefits. Going forward, PEI’s profitability and dividend coverage are set to increase.

Investor overdone fears have hit not only the common stock of PEI but also their preferred stocks too. The common equity continues to be an amazing opportunity, with common shares yielding well into the double-digits, but likely to continue to see high volatility. This is one of the reasons why we have been increasing our preferred equity exposure, which provides investors an incredible entry point offering both a very juicy yield of up to 9% at a lower volatility.

PEI’s preferred stocks are very solid investment in terms of both dividend coverage and asset coverage:

Massive Dividend Coverage: PEI's guidance for 2019 is FFO of $1.16-$1.27/share. This means that at the low end, the preferred dividends will be covered over 4.27 times by FFO (or by 427%). Using the stricter measure FAD, we estimate that metric will be approximately $0.70/share or $55 million after the preferred dividend is paid. The preferred dividend is $27.4 million, so the preferred dividend is covered by FAD over 3x (or over 300%). If we consider the broader picture and look at fixed-charge coverage it is at 1.66x. Since cash flows are likely to grow from here, there is very little risk to PEI's preferred dividends. Massive Asset Coverage too! The preferred shares are very well covered by PEI’s assets. Using book value, the coverage is 1.42 times. Book value often underestimates the true asset value of REITs since real estate is depreciated regardless of whether its value is increasing. Most of PEI’s properties were bought in 2003-2005 and have significantly improved performance. Since that time, average rent has nearly doubled, and occupancy is up to 93.2% from 91.3%. Not only has performance improved, but cap rates have also compressed. PEI was acquiring these properties at 8% to 10% cap-rates. Therefore, we believe it is conservative to estimate value at acquisition cost. Using that estimate, PEI’s preferred shares are covered by assets over 4.33 times (or by 433%), after all debt has been paid.

We expect that will improve as well as PEI management has been openly discussing selling off non-income producing tracts of land for residential development, which will help them deleverage.

The PEI preferred stock offer today one of the safest investments for income seekers with yields between 8% and 9%. As we pointed in our previous report, not all PEI preferred stocks are equal in terms of upside potential. We have recommended the following two preferred:

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, 7.375% Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Series B (PEI.PB) with a stripped yield of 8.9%.

(PEI.PB) with a stripped yield of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, 6.875% Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Series D (PEI.PD) with a stripped yield of 8.5%.

In a market where a lot of preferred equities are richly valued, the unreasonable fears surrounding mall REITs have kept prices artificially low. PEI preferred shares remain deeply discounted, providing us an opportunity to obtain current yields up to 8.9% plus significant upside when the price recovers to par.

A Defensive High Yield Strategy

Subscribers of High Dividend Opportunities received a full, advance publication of this report, along with recommendations for two high-yield stock picks that fit our criteria of solid fundamentals, discounted valuations, and a high yield.

One strategy to achieve such high yields of more than 9% is by pairing higher yields (of +10%) that carry a higher volatility with moderate yields (of +7%) with much lower price volatility than the S&P 500 index, such as preferred stocks, bonds and "baby bonds." The overall volatility that we have been able to achieve recently has been similar to the S&P 500 index but with up to five times the dividend yield.

This year our preferreds, bonds and baby bonds have seen a strong positive price action, often when the market as a whole has been down. This flight to safety we predicted earlier follows the historical norm whenever the market fears a recession.

Recently, we have been encouraging investors to hold 35-40% of their portfolio in preferreds, bonds and baby bonds. This will provide a strong income stream even in volatile times. Preferreds PAR value works as an anchor to help keep them from rapidly changing in price. Currently, our Preferred Stock Portfolio alone has over 50 recommendations, with "buy under" prices and an average yield close to 7%. Why are we allocating so much of our portfolio now when we don't foresee a recession for over a year? We are capturing the high yields before the rest of the market rushes in to join us.

We have seen opportunities in preferreds dry up rapidly, sometimes before the public gets our reports as more and more investors move to the fixed income space. We can see this below in our comparison of S&P 500 (SPY) versus the Credit Suisse High Yield Bond (DHY) and Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX). Bonds and Preferred securities have steadily risen in value as the market has been volatile.

Data by YCharts

This steady gain vs the ups and down of the common equity market will only increase as recession fears increase and rates are cut further.

Now is the time to buy high yielding investments before US interest rates see further cuts. As cuts occur there will be growing rush to safe high yielding securities, driving down their yields as investors pile in. We will see capital appreciation on top of our high yields - boosting our total return when we rotate our portfolio. It is important to quickly identify opportunities like AFINP or PEI-B and move early and decisively before Mr. Market realizes what he is missing.

Our Views and Predictions for the Rest of The Year

With central bankers across major economies moving to rekindle economic growth, recession risks will be reduced and pushed back till the year 2022 or later.

Escalations between China and the U.S. going forward will be less pronounced. After Phase 1 of the trade agreement, a longer truce will take place and it will be good for the global economy. This opens the door for a much higher stock market.

The secular bull market will continue, and I expect that the S&P 500 index should reach well above the 3,000 level in 2019, and probably closer to the 3,500 level. This bull market is likely to take the S&P 500 index to the +4000 level, or 33% higher from here over the next couple of years. The way up is of course not going to be a straight line. We are likely to have some scary pullbacks, but this is normal in all strong bull markets.

The best strategy for income investors is to remain well-diversified within the high-yield stocks and sectors while increasing allocation to preferred stocks and bonds. The yields we are seeing today are unlikely to last!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AFINP, PEI.PB, PEI.PC, PEI.PD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.