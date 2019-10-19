Kimco And Brixmor: How To Earn 15%-Plus Long-Term Annual Returns On Two 5.4% Yielding REITs

Also, learn at what prices each is potentially capable of delivering 15%-plus long-term CAGR returns and in the short term, the kinds of gains like we've seen over the past.

So, let's take a look at their strengths as well as weaknesses to see whether these 5.4% yielding REITs are right for you right now.

Our followers requested an update and comparison article on Kimco and Brixmor.

This article was coproduced by Dividend Sensei.

As REIT analysts, we have the goal of helping investors maximize safe long-term income while achieving strong total returns to help them reach their financial goals.

Undervalued REITs that offer generous, safe and steadily-growing dividends can be a great way of achieving that. Let's consider the example of retail REITs Kimco (KIM) and Brixmor (BRX).

Kimco And Brixmor Since Oct. 15 Dividend Sensei's Recommendation

(Source: Ycharts)

When Dividend Sensei recommended these REITs back in October 2018, they offered safe 7.2% to 7.5% yields, and as you can see, investors who bought both (while using proper risk management for their needs) have done very well indeed.

KIM and BRX have delivered total returns that not just smashed that of the S&P 500, tech-heavy Nasdaq and Amazon (AMZN), but also the broader REIT sector, which has been the best performing sector of 2019.

(Source: YCharts)

Year to date, in 2019, few companies on Wall Street can match KIM and BRX, whose nearly 50% total returns this year have surpassed not just the broader market, but even perennial market darling FAANG stocks such as Facebook (FB), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Amazon (AMZN).

Our Marketplace members have requested an update and comparison article on both REITs to provide an update about whether today still represents a good time to buy them for a diversified high-yield portfolio.

So, let's take a look at both Kimco and Brixmor, their strengths as well as weaknesses, to see whether these 5.4% yielding REITs are right for you right now. Also, learn at what prices each is potentially capable of delivering 15%-plus long-term CAGR returns and, in the short term, the kinds of monster gains like we've seen over the past year. Photo Source

Dividend Safety: Brixmor Wins By A Nose

Our motto is "quality first, valuation second and proper risk management always." Our three-part quality score (3- 11 point scale) is based on dividend safety, business model, and management quality/dividend friendly corporate culture.

7 = Average quality company (basically the typical S&P 500 company corporation)

8 = Above-average quality

9 = Blue chip quality

10 = SWAN (sleep well at night) quality: A higher caliber of blue chip

11 = Super SWAN: As close to a perfect dividend growth investment that exists on Wall Street (46 companies on our 222 company and counting Dividend Kings Master List)

Kimco and Brixmor are both level 7 quality companies, which means about average quality relative to the S&P 500. This is the lowest quality score we ever recommend but doesn't mean either REIT is a bad dividend stock.

(Sources: Moon Capital Management, NBER, Multipl.com)

The average S&P 500 corporation sees its earnings/cash flow decline 13% during modern typical recessions (Financial Crisis was a severe aberration that generally happens every 50-plus years).

Dividends barely get cut, with the largest cuts from typical recessions in the modern era being 2% during the mild 1990 downturn.

The Great Recession did see a peak earnings decline of 91% and 23% average dividend cut for the S&P 500. But that was due primarily to banks which lost $551 billion following the worst capital market disaster since the Great Depression.

Cumulative Bank Losses During Financial Crisis (Source: Business Insider)

Even healthy banks that remained profitable and didn't need to cut their dividends (like JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC)) were forced to by the Federal Reserve as part of the bank bailout.

Meanwhile, 87% of REITs had to cut or suspend their dividends, not due to lack of cash flow, but excessive debt that risked breaching debt covenants.

(Source: Realty Income investor presentation)

During the crisis, the median S&P REIT had a debt/EBITDA (leverage) ratio of 8.8 and interest coverage of 3.0.

BRX didn't exist in 2009, as it was spun out of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) in 2013. Kimco did have to cut its dividend 61% in 2008 and 2009, primarily due to excessive leverage taken on during former management's ill-advised empire-building phase. That included over expanding into weaker markets, and even overseas (into Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Peru).

(Source: YCharts)

Kimco's leverage was among the highest of any REIT during the crisis and has come down significantly since then.

So, let's begin our examination of each REIT's dividend safety by looking at the balance sheet.

Metric Kimco Brixmor Safe Level For Industry Median Peer Debt/Capital 48% 48% 50% or less 35% Debt/EBITDA 6.0 6.3 6.0 or less 5.5 Interest Coverage 3.3 4.0 2.0 or higher 4.0 S&P Credit Rating BBB+ (stable outlook) BBB- (stable or positive outlook) BBB- or higher NA Average Borrowing Cost 3.6% 3.7% 5% or less NA

(Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research, S&P Global, Gurufocus, Reuters, NAREIT, Ycharts, Hoya Capital Real Estate, earnings presentations)

Both Kimco and Brixmor have been rapidly deleveraging with exceptional zeal, courtesy of selling off weaker properties to focus purely on their highest-quality and most lucrative assets.

(Source: YCharts) - TTM EBITDA doesn't account for recent asset sales

(Source: BRX investor presentation)

Factoring in preferred stock, BRX's net leverage ratio is actually below that of Kimco and about middle of the pack among its peers. It has zero debt maturing until 2022, meaning virtually no recession-induced credit market tightening risk.

Kimco now sports a strong BBB+ credit rating from S&P as well as Fitch and Moody's (with stable outlooks) which allows it to borrow at a very low 3.6%. How strong is Kimco's balance sheet now? In August, it sold $350 million worth of 30-year bonds at an effective interest rate of 3.77%. That's about half the returns on investment analysts expect on its re-development portfolio.

(Source: KIM presentation)

Kimco's weighted average maturity is nearly 10 years, and it has just 15% of debt coming due by 2021, the year of peak recession risk.

Brixmor has a much weaker but still investment grade BBB- credit rating due to its lower-quality property portfolio.

(Source: BRX investor presentation)

However, BRX's balance sheet is far from unsafe, with stable or positive outlooks from all three rating agencies, 96% of debt fixed-rate over nearly six years at low 3.7% interest rates, and $1.1 billion in revolving credit available to help self-fund its growth plans.

So, a stronger balance sheet means that Kimco offers the safer dividend, right? Actually, the reason we assign 3/5 average dividend safety scores to both REITs is that, other than the balance sheet, cash flow coverage and stability are the other half of the safe dividend formula.

Metric Kimco Brixmor Safe Level Peer Average FFO Payout Ratio (2019 consensus) 77% 59% 90% or less NA AFFO Payout ratio (2019 consensus) 106% 78% 90% or less 71% FFO Payout Ratio (2020 consensus) 74% 58% 90% or less NA AFFO Payout Ratio (2020 consensus) 97% 77% 90% or less NA AFFO trend 2.0% CAGR since the Great Recession, positive or flat growth in 7 of the last 10 years 4.1% CAGR growth since 2014, positive growth 6 of last 7 years stable growth over time NA Dividend Trends (since the Great Recession) 6.8% CAGR since 2010, 8-year dividend growth streak (frozen dividend possible) 7.6% CAGR dividend growth, 5-year payout growth streak stable growth over time NA

(Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research, Hoya Capital Real Estate)

This table explains why Kimco's safety score also is 3/5 and its quality score merely matches Brixmor's despite its superior balance sheet and property base.

As we'll show in the valuation/total return potential section, while both REITs have long-term growth potential of 3% to 5% CAGR over time, Kimco's much more mature turnaround means that the long-term FactSet growth consensus for KIM is 3.8% vs 4.6% for BRX.

Basically, that means that, while KIM and BRX are both expected to grow over time, KIM has slightly lower growth potential. But Kimco's growth in cash flow is expected to be rather consistent, both in terms of FFO and AFFO/share. This is why we're not overly concerned about its tight AFFO payout ratios which are expected to fall steadily over time.

2019 AFFO payout ratio consensus: 106%

2020 AFFO payout ratio consensus: 97%

2021 AFFO payout ratio consensus: 93%

However, until KIM's payout ratio comes down significantly, the dividend may remain frozen so potential investors need to keep that in mind when deciding between these two REITs.

How exactly does Kimco plan to grow cash flow in a slow-growth industry like this? And more importantly, fund that plan with no retained cash flow? In the next section, I'll go into detail on that topic, as well as Brixmor's long-term growth plan.

The short answer is its strong balance sheet and asset recycling. Since 2010, Kimco has sold more than 400 weaker properties for more than $6 billion, which is why its balance sheet is now strong enough to support the dividend despite a tight payout ratio.

That includes $161 million in property sales in the first half of 2019, which is expected to be the last year of flat growth (-1% FFO growth and 0% AFFO growth in 2019).

The key to Kimco's turnaround is its focus on major metro areas that are prosperous, growing rapidly, and enjoying continued strong retail sales growth.

(Source: FRT investor presentation)

In the shopping center REIT industry, no one holds a candle to 11/11 quality Super SWAN and dividend king (52-year payout growth streak) Federal Realty Trust (NYSE:FRT). FRT has the highest quality properties by far, as seen by its demographics, including the highest median income and population density surrounding its properties.

Kimco's properties are about average in both measures relative to its peers, though far above the national shopping center average. Brixmor has above average demographics, though below the shopping center REIT peer average.

OK, so each REIT has decent dividend safety, and compared to the S&P 500's 1.9% yield, their 5.4% dividends are highly attractive. But as dividend growth investors, we also care about the long-term growth outlook of REITs we buy. So, let's see how Kimco and Brixmor compare on that count.

Business Model/Long-Term Growth Plans: Kimco Has A Slight Advantage In Cost Of Capital, While BRX Has Slightly Faster Growth Potential

Kimco and Brixmor are some of the larger shopping center REITs with a national focus and stronger balance sheets than many smaller peers.

(Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate, iREIT)

You can tell the quality of a REIT's assets by its fundamental statistics, which, in the case of shopping center REITs, is same store Net Operating Income or NOI growth, occupancy, and least spreads (new rents compared to old rents).

Kimco has the superior quality properties, as seen by its much stronger occupancy, both in small shops and overall (including anchor tenants). However, Brixmor's relatively lower quality means that its redevelopment opportunities are more lucrative, which can result in stronger lease spreads.

Positive occupancy trends over the past year for both REITs are a positive sign of the management team's executing well on their long-term growth plans.

(Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Notice how the entire industry's growth rate is positive, as are most of their fundamental stats. That's due to being able to adapt to a large number of store closures, replacing failed (mostly debt-laden private equity owned) retailers with thriving ones.

The "retail apocalypse" is not real for quality retail REITs, but merely normal "creative destruction" in which capitalism destroys companies that can't serve consumer needs with those that can.

(Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Retail REIT occupancy, despite about 15,000 store closures in 2018 and 2019, has remained relatively stable at levels similar to the pre-Great Recession peak.

(Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate)

YoY brick and mortar retail sales (which make up about 90% of all retail spending) have been positive and basically matching the rate of US economic growth for the past eight years.

E-commerce sales are growing more rapidly and taking market share, but the idea that brick and mortar is dying or going extinct is a myth not supported by the facts.

(Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Certain kinds of retail may be dying, most notably department stores, but not even apparel is actually hurting as an industry, just certain retailers in particular. Kimco and Brixmor, as shopping center REITs, have little exposure to the secular and likely permanent decline in department stores.

Further helping both REITs is their large and diversified national property portfolios and tenant profiles.

Brixmor has 421 shopping centers and about 5,000 total tenants.

Brixmor Top Tenants By Rent

(Source: BRX investor presentation)

The 10 largest are mostly investment-grade thriving retailers who collectively account for 16.8% of annual rent.

(Source: BRX investor presentation)

Brixmor's strong tenants continue to open new stores, and it's getting a sizable number of those. Strong execution on omnichannel (bricks and clicks) is what distinguishes thriving retailers from dying ones.

(Source: BRX investor presentation)

The "on-trend" retailers that are seeing strong growth from Millennial and Gen Z shoppers are not the ones that are closing stores or going bankrupt today. You may not have heard of some of these names, but rest assured that Brixmor's leasing team has and is rapidly getting them leased up into its centers.

Today, omnichannel represents just 7% of total shoppers but generates 27% of all retail sales. As omnichannel gains market share, Brixmor's tenants are likely to continue growing, benefiting the REIT. How much of a benefit? Well, currently BRX's anchor tenants are paying an average of $8.26 in rent per square foot.

(Source: BRX investor presentation)

The market rental rate in its areas is nearly $12, representing 44% lease spread potentials when old leases roll off. And since BRX has just 3.9% exposure to struggling retailers at risk of bankruptcy, second only to FRT, the industry gold standard, I'm not very worried that the "retail apocalypse" is going to sink this REIT's dividend or significantly impair its growth prospects.

Note that KIM has slightly higher troubled retailer exposure at 5.2%, but no large shopping center REIT is in danger from a rapid rise of store closures.

And we can't forget that Brixmor, like Kimco, is now focused on quality over quantity.

It has sold 50% of its original property portfolio, including 97 centers over the last three years, netting $1.5 billion in proceeds to pay down $1 billion debt, fund $300 million in re-development and repurchase $125 million in stock at highly accretive rates (AFFO yields of about 10%). BRX's stock buybacks have been about as profitable as its actual re-developments, but instantly accretive to AFFO/share.

Brixmor's Portfolio Stats Over Time

(Source: BRX investor presentation)

It plans on selling 20% more of its original property portfolio, specifically about 30 single market locations, where it has no economies of scale.

The 30% most profitable centers have been earmarked for redevelopment to keep driving higher base rents and keep its $415 million redevelopment backlog robust and full over time.

(Source: BRX investor presentation)

Brixmor is seeing new lease spreads of 34% this year as it replaces weaker tenants with stronger ones. That's driving average base rent steadily higher, which is a trend analysts expect to continue.

Brixmor's year-to-date re-development spending has thus far yielded very strong 9% returns on investment, and it has even begun buying back stock ($15 million this year), one of the few REITs to be able to do so.

(Source: BRX investor presentation)

BRX's shadow backlog of potential projects is about $1 billion in opportunities like its thriving Pointe Orlando and Miami Mall at 163rd Street. These are high-quality local shopping hotspots, not the dying C and D class malls that are making the headlines today.

To date BRX

Has completed $300 million in re-developments at 11% returns on investment (boosting small shop occupancy from 79% to 85% in the process)

Has $415 million in current re-developments underway (expected 10% returns on investment)

Has a $1 billion growth backlog

plans to re-develop $150 million to $200 million in properties per year over time

Is self-funding its growth, with zero equity issuance requirements (courtesy of $93 million in annual retained AFFO)

The bottom line is BRX has a sound plan to drive relatively strong growth (for a retail REIT) over time and has thus far shown strong execution on that plan. CEO James Taylor, who joined BRX in 2016, has more than 20 years of retail experience and has my confidence that he can continue to execute well on Brixmor's growth strategy.

Kimco is led by CEO Connor Flynn, who took over the top job in 2016, and has basically overseen the latest efforts to improve the quality of the portfolio, shore up the balance sheet, and set Kimco on a path to steady cash flow growth.

He has been with Kimco for 16 years serving as president, chief operating officer, chief investment officer and president of the Western Region. Flynn was not responsible for the decisions that led to the REIT's slashing its dividend 61% but has been instrumental in its rising from the ashes, a much stronger REIT, with a much brighter future.

Kimco's long-term growth plan is based on mixed-use properties (adding things like apartments to its locations) to improve its improving property base. It's called the Vision 2020 plan which is designed to maximize profitability at its strongest properties.

(Source: KIM presentation)

Kimco's focus has gone from owning more than 800 shopping centers all over the world (on two continents) to focusing on 420 thriving centers located in coastal and sunbelt states. Today, 81% of rent comes from major metro areas such as Atlanta, Tampa, and Seattle.

That, plus focusing on 3,700 strong retailers (with 7,800 total leases) that are killing it in omnichannel, is what allows Kimco's rent to remain not just stable but rising steadily each year (4% CAGR over the past nine years).

(Source: KIM presentation)

Today, Kimco is well situated to survive the "retail apocalypse" with:

58% of rent from tenants focused on services and experiences (a big hit with Millennials and Gen Z)

38% of rent from retailers successfully integrating omnichannel

63% of small shops (non-anchors) are service oriented

Management estimates 4% of rent is from at-risk retailers, which can easily be replaced with healthier ones, at higher lease rates. 77% of centers are anchored by grocery stores, resulting in a lot of recession-resistant cash flow during the next downturn (whenever it finally arrives).

(Source: KIM presentation)

Kimco's conservative focus on grocery-anchored properties keeps rising steadily over time, all part of its plan to create an ever safer dividend. When Kimco's payout ratio falls below 90% I'll upgrade it to 4/5 safety and 8/11 overall quality.

(Source: KIM presentation)

While more than 12,000 stores are expected to close this year, more than 18,000 are expected to open, courtesy of a new generation of retailers that are "on-trend" with today's omnichannel, experiential-loving consumers.

How important are physical stores to today's successful retailers? Consider Target (NYSE:TGT), where integrating in-store pickup into same-day delivery reduces last-mile delivery expenses 90%. Even Amazon is expected to open thousands of physical stores, showing that brick and mortar isn't dead or going extinct, but merely adapting with the times, which is what capitalism is all about.

Here are some more examples of why the "retail apocalypse" is a lie.

Walmart (WMT) (Kimco's ninth biggest tenant) plans to have in-store pickup at 2,700 stores by the end of 2019 covering 75% of the US population

Chipotle (CMG) saw digital sales double after launching physical store based online orders and delivery

Duluth Trading notes that 24% of its customers use in-store pickup but double their original order by buying more merchandise when they arrive to pick it up

Kohl's (KSS) is partnering with Amazon to use its stores as return points for Amazon deliveries

Home Depot (HD) reports that 50% of sales are picked-up in store

Target reports that 80% of digital sales are in-store pickup

Best Buy (BBY) reports that 40% of its online sales are in-store pickup

Starbucks (SBUX) reports that 42% of sales are driven by mobile ordering and in-store pickup

Kimco's occupancy is matching its record highs of 96.2%, further validating its business model.

The fact that the number of stores in the US keeps rising is proof positive that the "retail apocalypse" is an overly simplistic media-hyped meme that should not prevent income investors from buying quality retail REITs, especially at high discounts to fair value.

Kimco is seeing 37% new tenant lease spreads and posted double-digit new tenant lease spreads for 22 consecutive quarters.

(Source: KIM presentation)

Nearly half of new leases are with health-related retailers and restaurants, which are thriving despite the rise of e-commerce.

So how exactly does Kimco plan to grow? By adapting to the times like all quality REITs. For shopping center (and mall) REITs, that means re-development.

Kimco has $415 million in re-development projects in the pipeline right now, and analysts expect $250 million to $400 million in long-term annual redevelopment spending at its historical cash yield rates of return on such investment of 7.3% to 7.5%. Management itself thinks $200 to $250 million per year in re-developments beyond 2021 is realistic but it might be sandbagging to beat conservative expectations later.

In fact, KIM is very good at beating analyst expectations. Take the 7.4% expected returns on investment for its re-development backlog.

Since 2015 KIM has completed $424 million in redevelopment projects at a weighted return of 9.8%

In the first half of 2019, it completed 10 projects at a weighted return of 8.5%

(Source: KIM presentation)

Some of its re-developments are expected to generate up to 13.5% returns, compared to a weighted cash cost of capital of 4.4%.

The point is that Kimco's strong balance sheet means low costs of capital and $2.2 billion in liquidity under its revolving credit facilities with which to expand profitably and drive steady AFFO/share growth.

(Source: KIM presentation)

After the current backlog is complete, Kimco has no less than 27 potential projects, 78% of them mixed-use, ready to keep growing. That includes more than 6,000 apartments it plans to build and collect rent on in thriving housing markets like NYC, California, and Florida.

(Source: KIM presentation)

Helping fund that is continued asset sales which include $167 million from eight properties and two land parcels in Q3 of which its share of these joint venture deals was $71 million. Year to date, Kimco has sold $393 million worth of assets, $201 million of which represents its share of the proceeds.

On Sept. 27, Kimco also set up a $500 million ATM program in which has the ability (but not the need) to sell stock should its shares become overvalued. KIM's shares currently carry an AFFO yield (cash cost of equity) of 5.1%, which means that if the REIT were to sell this new stock, it would be immediately accretive if it continues achieving about 7.4% cash yields on re-development projects.

(Source: KIM presentation)

But re-development is hardly the only growth lever Kimco has to pull. In its largest markets with the highest population density, its anchor tenants are currently paying 29% to 95% below market rent. When those leases get renewed, Kimco's base rents will have a strong built-in growth catalyst.

The bottom line is that Kimco might be a 7/11 quality stock now, but it has a positive outlook because its growth plans are easily fundable, courtesy of its strong balance sheet. It's set for an upgrade to 8, and possibly 9/11 quality (making it a blue chip) should the payout ratio fall low enough (80% or less to become a blue chip), as we expect to happen over time.

In the meantime, the 5.4% yielding dividend remains safe, courtesy of the increasingly stable, growing and recession-resistant cash flow.

Valuation/Total Return Potential: Kimco Is The Winner By A Narrow Margin Though Lower Valuations On Both Are Needed To Earn 15% CAGR Long-Term Returns

The way we value a company to compare 7 to 10 historical valuation metrics to determine what the market actually pays for a company's earnings, cash flow, and dividends during periods of similar fundamentals and growth rates.

REIT Yield Current Price 2019 Fair Value Discount To Fair Value Long-Term Growth Potential 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential Kimco 5.4% $21 $24 13% 3% to 5% 8% to 12% Brixmor 5.4% $21 $22 5% 3% to 5% 6% to 12%

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters', Ycharts, analyst consensus, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Kimco and Brixmor are very similar in terms of current price, yield, and growth potential.

Kimco's fair value range is between $20 (based on AFFO) and $28 (based on a 13-year median yield). The average of all its fair value estimates is $24, implying the stock is about 13% undervalued.

Brixmor's fair value estimates range from $19 for EBITDA, EBIT, and EV/EBITDA, to $28 for 13-year median yield. The average of $22 is my estimate of what it's worth this year, implying it's currently near fair value.

Note that Brixmor's lower quality properties have been factored into its valuations, with the REIT generally trading at 10 to 12 times FFO while Kimco's superior property base, stronger balance sheet, and slightly better management has earned it 14 to 15 time FFO multiples.

What about 2020's results? It's true that both REITs are expected to grow cash flow in 2020, so let's take a look at my classifications for each REIT based on next year's consensus results.

Kimco Classifications In 2019 And 2020

Classification Margin Of Safety Required For Level 7/11 Quality Companies 2019 Price 2020 Price Reasonable Buy 0% $24 $25 Good Buy 20% $19 $20 Strong Buy 30% $17 $18 Very Strong Buy 40% $14 $15 2018 Low 40% $14.4

We define a "reasonable buy" as any company with a 7+ quality score (safe dividend or better) by average S&P standards, that's trading near fair value. This means that investors buying at that price can consider it a reasonable and prudent decision if they are comfortable with the risk profile and the company's yield, growth potential, and long-term total return potential meets their needs.

But for higher conviction recommendations, we require a margin of safety (discount to fair value) that's commensurate with a company's risk profile. In the case of Brixmor and Kimco, their average quality scores of 7/11 mean that to be good buys or better I would need to see 20%+ margins of safety, which both companies currently lack.

At its low in March 2018, Kimco hit $14.4 and was trading at a 40% discount to fair value creating a strong margin of safety and 13% to 17% CAGR long-term return potential. In a moment we'll show you how Kimco could do in the future if it returns to strong and very strong buy levels.

Here's what level 7/11 quality Brixmor looks like.

Brixmor Classifications In 2019 And 2020

Classification Margin Of Safety Required For Level 7/11 Quality Companies 2019 Price 2020 Price Reasonable Buy 0% $22 $23 Good Buy 20% $18 $18 Strong Buy 30% $15 $16 Very Strong Buy 40% $13 $14 2018 low 33% $14.69

Applying 3% to 5% realistic long-term growth rates to Kimco and using its historical fair value P/FFO of 14 to 15, we can estimate what kind of total returns investors buying today can expect.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

If Kimco grows at the low end of its expected range, 3%, and trades at 14 times FFO in 2024, that could result in 8% CAGR total returns.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

5% growth and a P/FFO of 15 result in about 12% CAGR total returns, about half from dividends. The S&P 500 is likely to deliver 5% to 8% CAGR total returns over this time, meaning Kimco is still a likely market beater over the long term.

BRX's realistic growth potential is 3% to 5% as well, and its market-determined fair value P/FFO is 10 to 12.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

3% growth and 10 times cash flow result in 6% long-term returns, virtually all from dividends.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

5% growth (close to what analysts expect) and a P/FFO of 12 result in 12% CAGR total return potential, basically matching Kimco and meaning this also is a likely market-beating stock over the next five years.

At its low in March 2018, Kimco hit $14.4 and was trading at a 40% discount to fair value, and thus a very strong buy.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

33% CAGR total returns since those deep value levels show the power of buying average quality or better dividend stocks when their fundamentals are intact, but the market is over focusing on its risk profile.

Brixmor bottomed at $14.69 in late 2018, when it was about 33% undervalued, and thus a "strong-buy" under my quality based valuation system.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

BRX's total returns since that low are 8% lower than Kimco's though the shorter time frame means that CAGR total returns are higher at 62%.

Now, I don't necessarily care about short-term returns, just long-term ones, such as over five-plus years. So, here are how you go about earning 15%-plus long-term returns on a slow-growing, high-yield retail REIT like Kimco.

Kimco's Total Return Potentials From Better Valuations

Classification Price In 2020 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential Good Buy $20 9% to 13% Strong Buy $18 11% to 15% Very Strong Buy $15 13% to 17%

(Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters', Ycharts, analyst consensus, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Anyone who buys in a future KIM bear market that sees the stock fall to similar prices as 2018 could expect up to 17% CAGR total returns over the next five years.

Brixmor's Total Return Potentials From Better Valuations

Classification Price In 2020 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential Good Buy $18 9% to 15% Strong Buy $16 11% to 16% Very Strong Buy $14 13% to 19%

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters', Ycharts, analyst consensus, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

If Brixmor were to become a strong buy in the future (40% below fair value), then you could earn truly impressive long-term returns, as long as the dividend remained safe and the long-term growth prospects remain the same as today.

Why are we such a stickler about margins of safety when making quality-adjusted valuation calls? Because good long-term investment returns require proper risk management and anyone buying either of these REITs needs to be comfortable with their risk profiles.

Risks To Consider

Every stock has three kinds of risks current or prospective investors must consider.

Fundamental risk: What could impair cash flow growth, potentially jeopardize dividend safety and take a stock to zero (Buffett's definition)

Valuation risk: So, overpaying for a company that even if it grows as expected your total returns might be poor or negative for years or even decades (one of Chuck Carnevale's key risk definitions)

Volatility risk: Becoming a forced seller of quality companies bought at reasonable to attractive valuations and thus locking in permanent losses due to becoming a forced seller out of financial/emotional need during corrections/bear markets

For Kimco, the fundamental risk to achieving its expected growth rate is the 43% of rent coming from e-commerce sensitive industries like apparel and electronics.

Above-average quality locations, which are getting better over time due to mixed-use redevelopment, mean it can likely eventually replace any failed tenants. But over the next five years, the ongoing disruption of certain retail industries could cause the REIT to come in at the lower end of its 3% to 5% growth potential range.

The same is true for Brixmor, whose lower-quality properties and weaker balance sheet mean that the dividend may have to join Kimco's in frozen territory in order to fund redevelopments with its high retained cash flow.

Keep in mind that while BRX's AFFO payout ratio is relatively low, it's expected to retain $93 million in cash flow this year. Analysts expect 3% CAGR dividend growth from 2019 to 2021, likely due to the REIT needing to self-fund as much of its development plans as possible.

Retail is an industry facing a lot of stress right now, with the US having two to 10 times more square footage of leasable retail space per capita than other developed countries.

Amazon's breaking into the grocery space means that even e-commerce resistant industries like grocery, which are the core anchors for both REITs, may not be as safe from disruption as once believed.

The good news is that omnichannel is the future, and retailers like Walmart, Kroger (KR) and Target will keep investing out of necessity into that area of growth. The only question is what that will do to profit margins, which have been hit recently by high ramp-up costs (WMT is apparently losing $1 billion per year on e-commerce space).

Strong retailers like this are not going to go bankrupt, thus minimizing doomsday scenario risk for KIM and BRX. But if tenants feel margin pressure then lease spreads may not be as strong as expected, resulting in potentially slower long-term cash flow and dividend growth rates.

How do you deal with such fundamental risks? Through proper risk management rules that meet your personal needs. Here are the risk management rules of thumb that I created after consulting with colleagues with 150 years of collective asset management experience.

They are what Dividend Kings uses to run its four model portfolios (Deep Value Blue Chip, High-Yield Blue Chip, Fortress, and $1 Million Retirement) and the basis of how we manage the retirement portfolio.

You can adapt them to your personal needs, but if Dividend Kings were to buy both REITs today (due to being reasonable buys), we'd cap our positions in both REITs at 5% and leave plenty of room under those caps for opportunistic buying.

Valuation risk for Kimco and Brixmor is modest today due to their elevated valuations relative to the start of the year. As the long-term return potential ranges indicate, investors buying either REIT today are not likely to lose money over five years, barring a severe deterioration in either companies' business fundamentals (not likely).

However, volatility risk is present with all companies and is partially but not entirely affected by valuations (overvalued stocks are more likely to fall into more severe and rapid bear markets).

Over the past five years, KIM and BRX have been 68% and 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. But even low volatility stocks will experience wild price swings as you can see below.

KIM and BRX Peak Declines Since 2014

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = KIM, portfolio 2 = BRX

The current bear market that KIM and BRX are still in began when both REITs were wildly overvalued, KIM by about 30% and BRX by about 20%.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Remember that every dividend stock has two profiles

Fundamental profile: How fast earnings, cash flow, and dividends can realistically grow (the long-term thesis)

Risk profile: What can cause thesis to break

When Kimco and Brixmor were trading at overvalued levels (like virtually all REITs) in mid-2016, yield chasing "bond alternative" investors ignored risks and focused purely on income and modest long-term growth potential.

Then, market sentiment shifted when stronger economic growth prospects sent long-term interest rates up 2% and removed the key REIT bubble catalyst that sent FFO multiples so dangerously high.

That's when increased store closure headlines also began and created the bear market that KIM and BRX are clawing their way out of and that likely won't end for several more years (at fresh record highs).

We don't point out this historical volatility to scare you out of owning any REIT or dividend stock for that matter. Rather it's to showcase the importance of understanding the three types of risks all dividend investors face, and the need to use the right risk management for your needs.

Anyone following Dividend King's advice in mid-2016 (had we existed at the time) would NOT have bought KIM or BRX near their 2016 bubble peaks. They would have bought, in modest amounts, at attractive valuations in 2018 that would have resulted in generous safe yield and highly attractive total returns in 2019.

Bottom Line: Kimco And Brixmor Are Reasonable Buys Today, But Buying At Higher Margins Of Safety Is How You Can Earn 15+% Long-Term Returns On These High-Yield REITs

Kimco and Brixmor have been some of the hottest REITs, or any kind of stocks, of 2019. That's not surprising given that KIM and BRX bottomed in 2018 at rock bottom 9.4 and 7.9 P/FFO ratios, respectively.

From such massive discounts, representing an immense margin of safety for average-quality REITs, both generous yields and very strong future returns were expected over time.

Despite the incredible run both REITs have had this year, both remain reasonable buys today. Kimco is about 13% undervalued and likely to deliver 8% to 12% CAGR total returns over the next five years.

Brixmor is about 5% undervalued and can realistically deliver 6% to 12% returns, which is likely to match or exceed the 5% to 8% CAGR returns of the S&P 500 over the next half decade.

However, don't forget about margin of safety, which in our opinion is lacking in sufficient quantity to buy full positions in either REIT.

We have a Buy on Kimco now (with a Fair Value of $22.00) and if shares come down about 6% (from the current price of $22), we would consider it a "more attractive buy" for initiating a larger position. That's due to a safe 5.6% to 5.9% yield at those prices and realistic 9% to 13% CAGR long-term return potential.

Brixmor's "attractive buy" price is about $18 in both 2019 and 2020, from which this lower quality retail REIT would yield 6.2% and offer 9% to 15% CAGR long-term return potential. We have a buy on shares now with fair value of $22.00 per share.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations.

