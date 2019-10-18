Telia: Currency Fluctuation Benefits Mask Some Underlying Weakness

On Thursday, October 17, 2019, Swedish telecommunications giant Telia Company AB (OTCPK:TLSNF) announced its third quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results looked fairly unimpressive as the firm only posted very small year-over-year revenue growth and a year-over-year net income decline. In general, the company is a very slow-growing one though, so these results also may not come as too much of a surprise. A closer look at the company's results admittedly did leave me feeling rather underwhelmed, although the company did make progress in a few areas that could prove good for it down the road. Overall, the company continues to look like a hold as I still cannot see any reason for investors to be accumulating the shares unless one wants a bastion of stability with a fairly appealing dividend.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, there here are highlights from Telia Company's third quarter 2019 earnings results:

Telia Company reported total net sales of SEK 21.180 billion in the third quarter of 2019. This represents a 2.39% increase over the SEK 20.685 billion that the company brought in during the third quarter of last year.

The company reported an operating profit of SEK 3.583 billion in the most recent quarter. This compares rather unfavorably to the SEK 3.779 billion that company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Telia Company has begun the rollout of wireless 5G in Finland and is, currently, offering speeds of up to 1,000 mbit/sec in some of the largest cities. It is in the process of rolling out a similar product across the recently acquired Get network in Norway.

The company reported an adjusted EBITDA of SEK 8.268 billion in the most recent quarter. This represents a significant 18.50% increase over the SEK 6.977 billion that it reported in the prior year quarter.

Telia Company reported a net income of SEK 2.428 billion in the third quarter of 2019. This represents a disappointing 19.76% decline over the SEK 3.026 billion that the company reported in the third quarter of 2018.

The first thing that we notice here is that the company's reported revenues increased slightly compared to the year-ago quarter. However, this is somewhat misleading. The reason for this is that Telia Company operates in several countries, which use a few different currencies (especially euro, Swedish krona, and Norwegian kroner). This naturally exposes the company to currency fluctuations. We can see this in Telia's third quarter results as when we look at only the money that Telia actually received from its customers, its revenues went down 3.7% year-over-year. It is only when the company converts its local currency revenues back into Swedish krona for reporting purposes that it actually shows a year-over-year gain. What happened here is that the Swedish krona declined in value against these other currencies, especially the euro. We can see this clearly here:

Source: XE

Thus, when the company converted these currencies that it received back into Swedish krona for reported purposes, it resulted in more krona for the same amount of euro. If there is a change in value between the two currencies, then it can result in even a lesser amount of one currency converting into a greater amount of another, which is what we see here. The decline in revenues measured in local currencies is more important than the reported increase because this is what its customers actually pay with and if this business is weakening, then it will eventually prove to be a bad thing for the firm.

One reason for the weakness in revenues comes from Finland, which uses the euro as its legal currency. In Finland, the company's reported sales went from SEK 3.906 billion to SEK 3.896 billion year-over-year, which is a 0.26% decline. However, since the krona declined against the euro during the period, its actual decline in revenues in the country was greater than this when measured in the currency that the company's customers paid with. One of the reasons for this is that the company had lower sales of equipment during the third quarter of 2019 than it did during the third quarter of last year. In addition to this, the company saw its service revenues decline by 1.8%, which was mostly driven by the company dismantling its old copper network. This is something that we have been seeing in numerous nations around the world as the telecommunications industry steadily converts to fiber-optic and mobile communications and away from low-bandwidth copper lines. Increasingly, it is becoming more cost-effective to simply dismantle the copper networks than to maintain them, which is the case here. This does have the effect of losing the revenues from those customers that are still keeping copper-line service for whatever reason. This had a negative effect on Telia's service revenues on a year-over-year basis.

A look through the comments to articles on various technology stocks like Apple (AAPL) or other telecommunications companies reveals that investors are generally very interested in the potential demand for fifth-generation wireless communications (5G) service. This does certainly make some sense as 5G can offer speeds in excess of 1 gbps, which is far superior to current generation networks, and this is likely to appeal to consumers that have become ever more reliant on their mobile devices. Thus, it is likely to be a positive sign to various market participants that Telia Company has begun offering 5G services with speeds up to 1,000 mbps in various major cities in Finland. The company began offering this service in October, so it did not have any real impact on the third quarter's results, but we may see some impact from it in the fourth. Perhaps more importantly, though, this is one of the first commercial deployments of 5G technology in the world, so this may give us some early indications of just what the demand for this service is likely to be. This information could help us make better investment decisions elsewhere.

Telia also saw some revenue disappointments in its home nation of Sweden, where the company saw its net sales drop to SEK 8.528 billion from SEK 8.916 billion in the prior year quarter. In this case, there was no currency translation to get in the way either, so we can see that this was a fully organic decline. As was the case in Finland, this decline was driven by lower equipment sales than the company had in the year-ago quarter. We also saw a slight decline in service revenues, which was partly due to the extremely high level of competition that exists in the Swedish telecommunications market. This is something that I have discussed in past articles on both Telia Company and Tele2 (OTCPK:TLTZF), one of Telia's biggest competitors in the nation. This competition has basically forced these companies to cut their prices against one another and reducing margins. We can especially see the impact of this when we consider that Telia's service revenues went down 1.4% year-over-year despite adding 32,000 new subscriptions in the quarter. Unfortunately, there are no signs that the competition in the nation is slowing down, so we cannot expect to see any improvements here in the near future.

Last year, Telia expanded its presence in Norway in a big way by acquiring Get and TDC Norway, which made the company the third-largest telecommunications provider in that wealthy Scandinavian nation. At first glance, this acquisition appeared to be a big success as the company's reported net sales came in at SEK 3.806 billion compared to SEK 2.866 billion in the year-ago quarter. As has been the case with the company's other foreign operations though, this is rather misleading. When measured in Norwegian kroner, the company's net sales went down 2.7% year-over-year. This was almost entirely due to lower equipment sales as service revenues were basically flat year-over-year. The decline in the Swedish currency relative to the Norwegian one was more than able to offset this though, and thus, we see that the company's reported revenues actually went up year-over-year.

Overall, we can clearly see that Telia Company greatly benefited from the weakness in the Swedish currency over the past year. Once we take this into account, the company's results were actually worse than they first appear. The biggest point of weakness here was equipment sales, which might also prove to be a discouraging sign for those companies involved in the manufacture of telecommunications equipment. It also shows the importance of recurring subscription revenue as this tends to be a more reliable source of revenue for the firm than equipment sales. With all that said though, there were still a few bright spots here such as the initiation of 5G service in Finland, and it will be interesting to see how that all plays out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.