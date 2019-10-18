Arthur J. Gallagher Acquires Proinova For Sweden Tuck-In

The deal is part of a very active acquisition pipeline as AJG adds brokerage firms despite rising multiples.

Arthur J. Gallagher has announced the acquisition of Proinova for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) announced it has acquired Proinova for an undisclosed amount.

Proinova operates as an insurance broker in Sweden specializing in services for the real estate market.

AJG continues to acquire numerous smaller brokers as tuck-in deals using its balance sheet and the potential for small stock components if a particularly large acquisition presents itself.

Target Company

Helsingborg, Sweden-based-based Proinova was founded in 1989 and provides ‘group solutions for the real-estate sector that offers insurance, loss prevention training and claims advocacy services for trade association members.’

Management is headed by Founder and CEO Sten Eriksson.

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Insurance Sweden, as of the end of 2018, insurance brokers in the country owned financial assets of SEK 4,600 billion, nearly matching Sweden’s GDP for the year, as shown in the graphic below:

The Swedish insurance industry employs more than 21,000 workers, or about 0.5% of the working population, spread across about 300 insurance companies in Sweden.

Major vendors that provide insurance products in Sweden include:

Alecta

Folksam

If P&C Insurance

Skandia

SEB Pension

AMF Pension

Danica Pension

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Financial

AJG didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the deal, so it was likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of June 30, 2019, AJG had $2.5 billion in cash and restricted cash and $14.3 billion in total liabilities, of which $4.2 billion were borrowings.

Free cash flow for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was $344.3 million.

In the past 12 months, AJG’s stock price has risen 24.5% vs. the U.S. Insurance industry’s growth of 13.5% and the overall U.S. Market’s rise of 7.3% , as the chart and corporate events graphic indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Earnings surprises have been positive for nine of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has been uneven but is now approximately evenly weighted, per the linguistic analysis here:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

AJG acquired Proinova to as an addition to its current Scandinavian footprint, primarily gaining penetration in the southern region of Sweden.

As Vyvienne Wade, Gallagher International CEO stated in the deal announcement,

Proinova is an impressive business, with high-quality people who focus on culture and clients first and foremost, just as we do at Gallagher. Their location in the south of Sweden is an excellent geographic fit with our existing operations, as we look to continue our strategic growth in Scandinavia.

AJG has an ambitious and ongoing M&A effort. As of their most recent earnings call, management said it had 'more than $400 million of revenue associated with about 50 term sheets, either agreed upon or being prepared.'

The firm has approximately $1.5 billion in M&A capacity before needing to use stock.

Management stated that it is seeing acquisition prices ‘move up a little bit’ but that they are completing tuck-in acquisitions with 8x multiples.

Most of the firm’s acquisitions are considered ‘small, $5 million, $6 million, $7 million, $8 million.’

With a stock that is up 24.5% in the past twelve months, AJG has the ability to acquire firms with its balance sheet and won’t ‘hesitate to use a little stock in an acquisition.’

AJG has a well-oiled acquisition machine and the capacity to do deals. AJG is moving to acquire brokers ‘while the opportunity is there,’ despite paying more.

I research IPOs and technology M&A deals. Members of my proprietary research service IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends, and industry analysis for all U.S. IPOs. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.