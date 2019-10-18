RNP: Continues Its Ascent Ever Higher

Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred & Income Fund (RNP) has truly been a winner for 2019. The continued global uncertainty, trade war and dropping yields from safer alternatives have pushed this fund into the stratosphere. RNP has defied its historical trading range on every level, in a remarkable way. Taking profits wouldn't be the worst thing, however, finding an alternative isn't as easy as it sounds. Its peers have similarly shown remarkable returns for 2019 and thus, elevating their valuations to similar peaks.

The last time I covered RNP was on July 27th, 2019, just a couple short months ago. We are armed with a new Semi-Annual report to dig into the fund since then. However, the environment hasn't changed in general. In fact, there was a renewed "breakthrough" in the China-U.S. trade war that talks were back on the table and set to begin at a "high-level" in October. At the same time, it appeared both sides were beginning to show good faith gestures through delayed tariffs and even exemptions on certain products. Then, announced on September 20th, we learned that the lower-level negotiations were cut short. This made the market pause on Friday, with selloffs in the major indexes that represent the U.S. markets. And as anticipated, the defensive sectors were bid up. RNP actually rose almost 1% on Friday.

On July 27th RNP was trading at a market price of $22.26, with a NAV price of $23.49. This represented a discount of 5.24%. Today, shares trade at $24.20 and a NAV of $24.66, leading to a narrow discount of just 1.87%. This gives us an exceptional return of 8.7% on share appreciation and a nearly 5% NAV appreciation alone. This doesn't include the two distributions that investors are entitled to; one of those distributions were received in August, while September's distribution is set to be paid out on the 30th. If one had bought when I first released this article, they would not have been entitled to the fund's July distribution as the ex-date had passed.

So, with that being said, I thought the fund was a buy at that time. I have since become slightly more pessimistic though, with a more neutral stance overall. The only reason I don't see this fund as a sell is that the defensive play should continue to perform well for the rest of the year. Coupled with the fact that there is little value left from any of its peers either. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI) is another exceptional fund but is trading at a lofty premium of 4.38%. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) is another defensive play - tilting even more defensively as the fund holds a mix of utilities and preferred shares. However, HTD is trading at a premium of 1.41%. There is Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) that is also a REIT/preferred holding fund and trades at a discount of 1.57%. However, NRO hasn't been able to show comparable long-term returns to RNP's. I had covered NRO too, not so long ago.

In general, there is nothing wrong with the funds mentioned above. I hold them all and they have favorable cash-flow underlying holdings for the current environment. The real issue with all these funds is that they have really become stretched in value. So, exercising caution before making large purchases would be recommended. Picking up some small amounts here and there can be attractive though - as they will continue to pay distributions for holders and thus, increasing an investors income.

A little about RNP though, for those that may be just discovering this fund today. RNP is a large fund at about $1.5 billion in assets. The large size generally means that investors achieve greater liquidity. The average daily volume on RNP is 134,000 - this is enough for most retail investors. RNP does utilize leverage on the fund, so about 23.05% of these managed assets are borrowed funds. The expense ratio for the fund is 1.05%, and when interest expense is included we get a total expense ratio of 1.93%.

RNP has a primary investment objective of "high current income through investment in real estate and diversified preferred securities, with a secondary investment objective of capital appreciation." They include further that "securities of any market capitalization issued by real estate companies (including REITs) and preferred securities are issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies."

The CEF/ETF Income Laboratory holds RNP in both the Income Generator and Tactical Income- 100 portfolios. The fund is rated as a "Hold" with the target being between -8% and a 0% premium/discount. We would ideally be looking to add when the fund hits a greater than 8% discount.

Performance

As we had previously discussed in the prior piece, RNP has quite incredible long-term returns.

(Source - CEFConnect)

However, with its quality track record, we are put in the current predicament of being richly valued. The current discount of just 1.87% can be compared with its 1-year average of 9.49%. This has led to the 1-year z-score of the fund reaching a 2.60 level. Even longer-term, the 5-year average discount sits at 11.79%. RNP is also a fund that hasn't traded at a premium level since 2008. The only other time RNP traded at a premium level was right after the IPO in 2003. So, historically speaking, we don't typically see RNP at these heightened levels.

Data by YCharts

When last covering RNP, the fund was showing YTD total returns of 30.48% for the market, and a total NAV return of 22.19%. As mentioned above, this has swelled since then. RNP is now showing a 43.34% total market return, along with a NAV return of 29.59%! These returns are second only to the rebounds in 2009 and 2010 after the Great Financial Crash!

Data by YCharts

Of course, these returns were also propelled by the rebound as 2018 ended with a strong downturn. Overall, the combination of rebounding and a defensive 2019 has made this fund perform exceptionally well for the year. Again, this is likely to continue as the current environment is conducive to continued outperformance in the space RNP invests in.

Distribution

The distribution rate for RNP currently sits at 6.15%, with a monthly payout of $0.1240. The NAV distribution rate sits slightly lower at 6.04%. This alone is quite an achievable rate over the long run.

The distribution itself still hasn't reached the pre-2008/09 levels though. However, since the GFC, we have seen RNP raise the distribution a few times.

(Source - CEFconnect)

When we previously covered RNP I mentioned:

Additionally, the fund doesn't have the highest unrealized appreciation or cushion in the fund from this report. Keep in mind though, the fund has had considerable appreciation so far this year. The other reason why this fund doesn't have the highest unrealized appreciation on the books is because preferred shares won't necessarily have an increasing share price. This is why they are similar to bonds as they have a par value and don't generally provide for capital gains.

At that time the fund had approximately $115 million in unrealized gains. Now, the fund is sitting at around $256 million.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

This is important as the 'cushion' can provide for coverage of the distribution during flat periods. Bear in mind, in a period of accelerated downward movement we can see this disappear.

Another important consideration is the fund's coverage through net investment income [NII]. Since the fund does have exposure to equity REITs, we don't rely completely on NII for coverage like we would in a fixed-income fund. Although, since RNP does hold preferred shares it is worth point out.

In the Annual Report for the fund released at the end of 2018, the coverage of the distribution from NII was 58%. Now, in the latest Semi-Annual report, we see the NII coverage is the same at 57.6%. The exact NII coverage for the full year 2018 was 58.8%.

(Source - Semi-Annual report)

In general, RNP I would consider RNP's distribution quite safe at the present. Clearly the fund is supported by a healthy mix of NII and capital gains. The capital gains portion of the distribution can also be seen as tax-favorable. That is because the long cap gains tax is lower than the ordinary income tax, creating a lower tax obligation.

Portfolio

The one area lacking an update is the portfolio composition so this area will be used as a recap. The data is from June 30th, 2019 and is available from the Fact Sheet released for that period of time.

(Source - Fact Sheet)

The two companies that are still the most exciting are American Tower Corp. (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI). Both are 'tower' REITs and are benefiting from the expansion of 5G in the U.S. and abroad. The need for increased towers are benefiting these two companies heavily, this is because 5G waves do not travel as far as the 4G counterpart.

Since discussing RNP last though, AT&T (T) and American Tower Corp (AMT) have signed a new deal. The new long-term agreement is expected to benefit both companies by "streamlining wireless network deployments." Of course, this will reward both companies as T will provide faster 5G capabilities to its customers - and AMT now has clarity of leases for their towers going forward.

Data by YCharts

Both CCI and AMT, similarly to RNP, have continued their trudges higher too since July 27th. As we would have expected. The dips in early September were actually a function of the increased optimism in China-U.S. trade war. This caused the 10-year treasury yield to start to climb, taking away some of the allure to strong cash-flow companies such as REITs. Further illustrated in the chart below.

Data by YCharts

Keeping this in mind, this correlation is set to continue and we should be aware of this. As valuations in the defensive space continue to heat up, we can see sharp drops when the environment turns optimistic on the global economy and U.S.-China relations.

Conclusion

RNP has done exceptionally well this year and even over the long-term. With that in mind, we should be cautious going forward. The discount the fund once had is nearly dissipated completely at this point. RNP is a quality REIT/preferred CEF but making large purchases at this point isn't advised. Accumulating shares through dollar-cost averaging may be the best route. An investor can still continue to increase his or her income while not making a huge bet all at once. This is why I would reiterate that a long-term point of view should be taken with these defensive funds in general.

In general, the distribution rate of 6%+ is still a positive and much greater than you can get in many other investments. The safety of the distribution at this time is also high. I wouldn't anticipate a distribution cut anytime soon. Of course, the investment environment can change, sometimes rapidly. We can also anticipate movements lower if/when we receive global optimism. This is because the valuations have become stretched in the fund itself and underlying holdings. These were bid up as a safety play for investors and yield so optimism will be viewed negatively and we could see valuations move in-line with historical ranges.

However, with that being said, I think the current environment is prime for these investments to continue to reward investors. The latest optimism in China-U.S. negotiations has, yet again, been hampered by a sudden shift by the Chinese delegates.

This article was first released on September 22nd, 2019.

Author Note: In the last sentence of the piece I had assumed it was the Chinese that had a sudden change in the itinerary of their visit, as the market had assumed as well. This was actually corrected Monday (9/23/19) that it was Mnuchin that requested the cancellation for another time.

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas

At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage ~8%-yielding closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service. To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!



Disclosure: I am/we are long RNP, RQI, NRO, HTD, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.