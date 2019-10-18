The Green Organic Dutchman: Financing Uncertainty Will Haunt

The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) suffered yet another major blow when it announced that banks won't finance its construction. In our September article, we specifically highlighted the risks of falling cash balance and TGOD's cash burn. The company doesn't have much time, and it must find alternative financing sources fast to avoid disruption to construction. We think the alternative financing sources are likely more expensive and dilutive, which led to our cautious stance on TGOD until the situation clears up.

Oops!

To everyone's surprise, TGOD suddenly announced on October 9 that it failed to secure lending from Canadian banks to finance its remaining construction and equipment. The company has to now look for other alternatives in order to continue its ongoing construction which will be crucial for its business plan. TGOD only had $57 million of cash left in the bank of which $40 million is restricted for capital expenditures related to construction. The company will prioritize any new funding to complete its Ancaster facility located in Ontario, which is the smaller facility. All growing rooms at Ancaster are licensed and TGOD is working to obtain licensing for the processing rooms by the end of 2019. The commissioning of Ancaster will provide much-needed production and revenue for TGOD, which has not generated any meaningful cannabis revenue since the beginning. With a run-rate capacity of 17,500 kg per year upon completion, the Ancaster facility is relatively small. However, the key task on hand for TGOD would be to demonstrate the commercial viability of its organic products by start selling as soon as possible!

However, the bigger question relates to the massive Valleyfield facility that is currently under construction. The company has previously assumed bank financing to support the remaining construction of this massive 1.3 million sq ft hybrid facility, but construction remains two years away from completion per the company timeline. Without new financing, we think the facility is unlikely to achieve commercial production. Given the do-or-die situation, we believe TGOD will undertake any possible financing options to secure additional funding, which could lead to undesirable consequences for shareholders.

Plenty of Warnings

While the company could still find alternative financing sources, investors are getting nervous about TGOD's near-term financial situation. The company has been rather slow in its construction progress, and it still has not achieved commercial success one year into legalization. While other LPs are striving to achieve profitability and scale, TGOD is still years away from completing its flagship facility. Despite the focus on organic production, the company has been put into a precarious situation with two major outstanding risks.

First of all, the team at TGOD has not done a good job as the company failed to capitalize on the legalization opportunity. Many LPs managed to build large-scale facilities and began commercial sales by now such as Pure Sunfarms by Village Farms (VFF) and Aurora (ACB). On the other hand, TGOD has not generated any meaningful sales from cannabis as its smaller Ancaster facility is still waiting for its final licensing. Investors are probably having a hard time finding confidence in this team given its execution to date. The company has also expanded into other undeveloped foreign markets and attempted a corporate spin-off, both of which seemed distracting and irrelevant to us. We argued in the past that TGOD should focus on advancing its Canadian assets before attempting other things. Without a solid foundation, it is hard to see companies succeed in other areas.

Another fallout from the recent announcement is that TGOD does not appear to have properly assessed and prepared for the funding risk. The company surprised investors with the announcement while it should have secured funding for the construction well in advance. We think the lack of backup plans around its critical funding plans should have been avoided. Now that the company is running into a cash crunch because traditional bank lending is unavailable, a dilutive capital raise is very likely the alternative. We view a new funding round with equity or convertible notes with warrants to be the most likely outcome, and dilution would cause some pain to existing shareholders. Moreover, the current downturn in the cannabis sector and TGOD's weak share price performance would make any capital raise more hurtful. Lastly, it is also possible that it will take more than one capital raise to raise enough funding for TGOD to complete its remaining constructions.

We have been cautious on this stock since its much-hyped IPO in 2018. Our main concern was its sky-high valuation relative to a premature business plan that was all talk and no action. The company used to rank among the largest LPs in Canada despite having no revenue and no real cannabis production. After the recent share price drop, the stock has a market cap of ~$350 million which is similar to Supreme (otcqx:SPRWF). We don't believe conventional valuation metrics are relevant here given TGOD's lack of cannabis revenue. We think the stock will continue trading based on new developments on funding and facility completion. If the company could secure favorable funding sources to derisk its Valleyfield facility, the stock could see a relief rally. However, if punitive dilutive financings were pursued instead, we expect the stock to have further room to fall. The worst-case scenario would that TGOD fails to secure additional funding and has to stop or delay its construction at Valleyfield.

Looking Ahead

TGOD has been a stock popular among retail investors even before its IPO in 2018. The company has raised substantial amounts of capital to build out two cultivation facilities. The small facility is near completion, but the larger one remains two years away from finishing. After major Canadian banks pulled out of a financing plan, the company will have a hard time finding alternative financing that is not too expensive and dilutive. We think the recent drop in its share price has removed some excess in its valuation but the stock remains highly speculative due to its pre-production operational state. We remain on the sidelines as it is subject to heightened risk before backup financing plans are finalized, only after which we think investors could only properly assess the going concern and future plans of TGOD.

