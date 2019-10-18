Corus Entertainment, Inc. (CJREF) CEO Douglas Murphy on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCPK:CJREF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call October 18, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Douglas Murphy - President and CEO

John Gossling - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Aravinda Galappatthige - Canaccord Genuity

Adam Shine - National Bank Financial

Jeff Fan - Scotiabank

Vince Valentini - TD Securities

David McFadgen - Cormark Securities

Maher Yaghi - Desjardins Capital Markets

Drew McReynolds - RBC Capital Markets

Tim Casey - BMO

Operator

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Doug Murphy, President and CEO of Corus Entertainment.

Douglas Murphy

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Corus Entertainment’s fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and year end earnings call. I'm Doug Murphy and joining me this morning is John Gossling, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Before I read the cautionary statement, I'd like to remind everyone that there are a series of slides that accompany this morning's call. You can find on our website at www.corusent.com under the Investor Relations section.

Now let's move to the standard cautionary statement found on Slide 2. Today's discussion contains forward-looking statements that may involve risks and uncertainties. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those in our forward-looking statements is contained in the company's filing with the Canadian Securities Administrators on SEDAR.

With that, I'll now turn to our fourth quarter and year end results. And offer some perspective on fiscal 2020 starting on Slide 3. What a difference a year makes? At this time last year we faced skepticism about our ability to deliver television advertising sales growth in a fast changing media and yet we did just that. There were those who felt we had too much debt and we couldn't deliver fast enough. And yet we did just that. As Canada's leading peer play in media and content company, our team has a disciplined focus on these first principles to maximize audiences, monetize those audiences while we rationalize and evolve our operating model.

This discipline has endured a time and again as we faced challenges head on, identify opportunities and innovate to create solution. Today, I am pleased to proudly declare to celebrate our 20th anniversary on the TSX that Corus has delivered record top and bottom line results for the year. Our annual consolidated revenue of $1.69 billion was up 2% for the year. We delivered four quarters of consecutive television advertising revenue growth with an increase of 4% in the fourth quarter and 7% for the year. This is an outstanding achievement and a direct result of the successful execution of our strategy to reach audiences in new ways and evolve the way television is sold.

We delivered annual consolidated segment profit of $585 million, up 2% for the year. Our annual consolidated segment profit margin of 35% is equal to last year's results. Once again, our strong free cash flow of $310 million for the year demonstrates the powerful ability of our portfolio to generate cash. And we used that cash wisely. Our revised capital allocation policy is delivering on its intended results. We finished fiscal 2019 with leverage of 2.82x net debt to segment profit and paid down an impressive $250 million of bank debt in the year.

Our increased financial flexibility enables us to make targeted organic investments in the core business that will contribute to future revenue growth. And we are paying an attractive dividend. John will take you through our detailed segment results later in the call. First, I want to spend a few minutes sharing some of the exciting progress we are making in our business. I love this time of year when we launched the new fall TV schedule. As detailed on slide 4, for our fall global television schedule bounded out of the gate strong in the premier week with a powerful lineup of new and returning shows, including the number one news series, the Prodigal Son; the number one reality series Again Survivor and the most-watched late-night show Saturday Night Live. In fact, global charted four of the Top 5 and 10 of the Top 20 most watched television series in Canada with fans flocking to returning favorites such as New Amsterdam, 9/11, NCIS and FBI.

It's still early in this season but we're very please with performance of a schedule. And a shameless plug, don't forget viewers can watch Global's great content on demand on globaltv.com and via the global TV app which is available across a wide variety of platforms. Be sure to check that out.

Taking a look at our specialty television portfolio on slide 5, many of our top specialty channels also did well out of the gate. Our specialty channels are home to three of the Top 5 series so far this fall with the leaders being Show Case's Swamp Thing coming in at number one followed closely behind by HGTV's A Very Brady Renovation at number two and Show Case's Pennyworth at number 4.

Now moving to Slide 6. We continue to work to optimize our portfolio with fewer bigger channels to standout in a crowded marketplace and attract valuable audiences. This has meant -- as this has meant shutting down smaller services in our portfolio such as Sundance in fiscal 2018 and IFC and Cosmo in fiscal 2019. And as you know, we divested TLN last year. In turn, we are investing to grow audiences on our bigger specialty channels with winning content, providing increased value to our distribution partners.

Let me briefly describe two examples of these types of investments. The first was a rebrand of action to Adult Swim. Earlier this year, we deepened our partnership with Warning Media striking a multi-year multi-platform deal to bring the first 24/7 Adult Swim channel to Canada. We rebranded an existing legacy Network action which had broad distribution in order to attract the highly coveted younger audiences with this great new content. Adult Swim has more than doubled the adult 25 to 54 and highly coveted 18 to 34 audiences since launch as compared to the prior year legacy channel.

We expect to see continued upward momentum with upcoming launch of the highly anticipated fourth season of Adult Swim's number one fan favorite series Rick and Morty this November. The other example is our new partnership with Crown Media family networks and the launch of the Hallmark Channel as an innovative branded block on W US fall. The network's adult 25 to 54 audience grew by 13% for the 2019 broadcast year and 39% during the fiscal 2019 holiday season compared to the same period in the prior year.

We recently announced W lineup of festive flicks in Hallmark channel's Countdown to Christmas with more than 30 new holiday themed titles running from November 1st, 2019 to January 1st, 2020, and we look forward to another great season. We have set our sights on repeating W Networks strong holiday season performance last year as the number one specialty channel in the country.

Now onto Slide 7. In today's world of choice we're making investments to provide audiences more flexibility when it comes to how, when and where they watch our premium content and engage with our brands. We were particularly excited to announce the launch of Stack TV in June, a first of its offering for Corus, Amazon and Canada, Stack TV enables us to deliver our diverse portfolio of premium broadcast content and brands to new and existing audiences. The Stack TV Canadians with a prime video subscription can pay an incremental fee of $12.99 per month to access 12 of our most popular networks encompassing global and our specialty brands focused on lifestyle, drama and kids genres, both live and on-demand.

The initial customer response to Stack TV has exceeded our expectations. We expect the combination of this exciting fall schedule I've described combined with ramped up marketing investments to promote the Amazon Fire Stick and the Amazon Prime Holiday campaign to accelerate this early momentum.

Moving to Slide 8. Long-form ad supported video on demand, a VOD premium video content is in high demand by advertisers, and we have a variety of strategies in play to monetize this demand. For example Global TV is now available on Comcast, Android, iOS, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. In May with Global TV, Corus became the first Canadian broadcaster to launch on Roku; the leader in the US connected TV streaming market. In August, Global TV lost on android TV. Globalnews.ca now reaches 12 million unique visitors on average each month and is the number one private-sector online news site in Canada. We're very proud of that.

In the coming year, we'll explore additional platform opportunities including the next generation of our Global TV app. Stay tuned for that.

Turning to Slide 9. Opportunities in short form content and custom social video provide another compelling prospect for revenue growth and diversification. In June, we announced the launch of so.da Originals that will produce premium short-form content series to pursue opportunities in this fast-growing social, digital video market. And we've also deepened our partnership with Twitter by creating custom content for advertisers. Our first series from this partnership Hashtag Powerup produced for Samsung features Director X mentoring 3 and up-and-coming directors as they shoot their music videos entirely on the new Galaxy Note 10 phone.

The acquisition of Canadian operations of KIN community also has provided us with a new and strong social media important network where we can leverage great short-form content targeted both men and women. And finally, we are just wrapping up our 360 degree multi-platform partnership with Global Media company Complex Networks to reach new audiences with engaging short-form content and with the recent debut of Complex hit digital series Hot Ones and Sneaker Shopping to late-night TV on Global.

Over to Slide 10. Corus is a world leader in the drive to fundamentally transform how television is sold. Audience-based buying is yet another example of how targeted investments and our operating discipline generate consistent results. In fiscal 2019, 17%, 17 of our English TV advertising revenue was audience-based buying, that's compared to 13% in the prior year. In Q4 of fiscal 2019, audience-based buying represented 22% of English television advertising revenue, up from 17% to prior quarter. And that's compared to 13% in the year's prior quarter. We can already see and pacing indicates further upward momentum in Q1 for fiscal 2020. Corus is a strong advocate for shared industry approach to audience-based buying in Canada. We are pleased that's beginning early next year both Rogers and Corus will use the same common audience segment addressing nearly half of Canada's TV audiences.

Meaningful progress is being made as we further build out the Cynch automated audience-based buying platform by actively expanding features, adding more inventory and making continuous product design improvements. This is what our customers, both agency and client partners alike have been asking for. So the television can better compete with the massive digital media players. As this platform further scales throughout the year, we will continue to add inventory and expand our user base and grow our audience base buying.

Now turn into our original content business beginning on Slide 11, over the course of fiscal 2019, we have made purposeful investments to advance our own more content strategy significantly growing our Nelvana and Corus Studios content slate for sale in the global content marketplace. We have built a powerful integrated kids content ecosystem to leverage our Corus advantage. Let me describe what I mean. A great example is our new series The Remarkable Mr. King. This new television animated series is based on a best-selling Kids Camp press book Mr. King with more than 350,000 copies imprint around the world. And this property was reimagined as an animated series from our talented Nelvana studio. And it was created using our wholly owned and proprietary toon boom animation software.

And it's set to broadcast on Canada's preschool powerhouse network, our very own [Trios] channel. By leveraging all these assets, we have a kid's content engine unique to many companies in the world and will help us build franchise IP in Canada for the global market. In fiscal 2019, we significantly increase our production at Nelvana. In second season of the Emmy-nominated series Asme and Roy was greenlight this past May, the Nelvana recently greenlight a new live-action series for fan favorite the Hardy Boys which has been already sold to a premium US streaming partner.

These details will be announced closer to the launch of this exciting new property. Our merchandise business is also ready for takeoff, building on the successful premiere of Bakugan Battle Planet on Cartoon Network in the US, and Teletoon in Canada last December, we have now successfully achieved worldwide distribution of the TV series in partnership with Spin Master and TMS entertainment to support the merchandise launch for the return of this powerhouse property. The second season Bakugan Armored Alliance has also been greenlit for production is great to have the band back together.

Bakugan is anticipated to be an important contributor to Nelvana's growth in fiscal 2020 and 2021 as we head towards the holiday shopping season this year. Over to Slide 12. We have previously announced the Corus Studios has 19 series in production for fiscal 2022 as compared to 11 series last year, providing an impressive slate of original programming to grow this emerging business in the international market. We launched Corus Studios in 2015 and now have an impressive catalog of content with more than 500 episodes for sale and this will continue the scale year after year with great content and new buyers.

For example, Corus Studios announced multiple international content sales for its original lifestyle and factual content, notably the sale of grilling competition series Fire Masters, The Cooking Channel in the US and ANI Networks in the UK. We have pre broadcast sales of demolition shows Salvage Kings to ANI networks in the UK and multiple other territories and the sales of Save My Reno and Big Rig Warriors in the US. Don't forget now our earlier announcement of a global licensing deal with Netflix for the classic car restoration series Rust Valerie Restores, another example of the buoyant market for our content around the world.

With that I'll now turn things over to John who will walk us through our segment in Q4 and year-end results for fiscal 2019. John?

John Gossling

Great. Thanks, Doug. Good morning, everyone. I'll start on Slide 13. Overall the Q4 results were better than our expectations, attributed to record revenue and segment profit for the year as Doug mentioned. Fourth consolidated revenues were consistent for the quarter and increased 2% for the year. At the same time, consolidated segment profit was up 2% for the year but decreased 4% for the quarter as we face three distinct headwinds. As referenced in the waterfall chart, these headwinds in Q4 were related to, one, the disposal of TLN which was an impact of $3.3 million in the quarter. Two, a multiyear SVOD sale in the prior year quarter of $4.6 million, and three, a swing in stock based compensation expense related to the share price improvement during the year, and that was an impact of $3.4 million in the quarter.

These are partially offset by excellent growth in the core business of $6.5 million in the quarter. We delivered a strong consolidated segment profit margin of 29% for the quarter and 35% for the year. And that's just down slightly from 30% in the prior year quarter and consistent with 35% in the prior full year. As we continued with our unyielding commitment to remain physically disciplined and manage costs. Net income attributed to shareholders for the quarter was $23 million or $0.11 per share basic and that compares to $34 million or $0.16 per share basic in the prior year quarter.

Net income attributable to shareholders for fiscal 2019 was $156 million or $0.74 per share basic compared to a net loss attributable to shareholder of $785 million or $3.77 per share basic in the prior year. And that includes the broadcast license and goodwill impairment charge taken in Q3 last year. As a reminder, the current year results include an accounting estimate change related to the useful lives of television brand intangible assets, which increased amortization expense for the year by a $103 million. Adjusted basic remains per share for the quarter were $0.13 per share and $0.85 per share for the year and that compares to $0.19 per share or $1.14 per share respectively in the prior year comparable period. And again that reflects the impact of the accounting estimate change related to the brand intangibles.

Now let's turn to our TV results for the fourth quarter and full year as detailed on Slide 14. Overall, TV segment revenues were consistent in Q4 and increased 3% for the year. Our TV advertising revenue grew 4% in the quarter or 6% excluding the impact of the sale of TLN. And that contribute to an impressive growth of 7% for the year. The primary contributors to this outperformance continue to be, one, improved yield from better inventory utilization and increased demand on many of our networks. Two, momentum with audience-based buying. Three, innovative new advertising formats. Four, contribution from direct to consumer advertisers and five, strong double-digit growth in digital advertising as we make our premium content available in more places, therefore increasing inventory available for sale.

Subscriber revenues were down 4% in the quarter and 2% for the year. Adjusting for disposition of TLN subscriber revenues would have been down 2% in Q4 and 1% for the full year. Merchandising, distribution and other revenues were down $3.5 million in Q4 and $6.7 million for the year. And as I previously mentioned, the prior year include the multiyear SVOD sale of $4.6 million which did not recur this year and as well included $1.3 million in revenue from TLN last year. Adjusting for this merchandising, distribution and other revenues would have increased by 10% and that was in line with our expectations.

This is a clear example of how we can benefit from our continued focus on revenue diversification and the merit of our own work content strategic priority as Doug has covered. As is the case with large content businesses around the world, we expect to continue to see variability from quarter to quarter in this revenue category. Early indicators are that merchandising sales from Bakugan are moving in the right direction and we look forward to updating you further on that property in Q1. Our preliminary look for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 indicates that if you exclude the pro forma impact of the sales TLN, TV advertising revenue and total TV segment revenue are expected to be flat to the prior year. With six weeks remaining in the quarter, we're mindful of the fact that there can be some variability in this estimate both positive and negative.

Total expenses in TV were consistent in the quarter and up 1% for the year. The increase new year was primarily driven by revenue related G&A cost including variable compensation to the increased TV advertising revenue in the year. In the fourth quarter, TV segment profit was consistent and increased 6% for the year. TV segment profit margins were 32% and 37% respectively for the quarter in year and that compares to 32% and 36% in the prior year comparable period.

Next let's turn to our radio results as outlined on Slide 15. Radio segment revenues decreased 2% in Q4 and 4% for the year and that continued to be driven primarily by radio advertising challenges in Alberta and the Toronto market. Results from our most recent ratings book in September suggest that Toronto is starting to move in the right direction and we're working hard to maintain that momentum. Radio segment profit decreased $1.5 million in the quarter and $5.7 million for the year. Our radio segment profit margin of 20% for the quarter and 24% for the year were declines from 25% and 27% respectively in the prior year, and that was mainly attributable to the radio advertising challenges that I mentioned in those markets.

Finally over to Slide 16, Corus continues to drive very strong free cash flow. We delivered $94 million to free cash flow for the quarter and $310 million for the year. As Doug mentioned, we paid down $250 million in bank debt and led the year with leverage of 2.82x net debt to segment profit, and that's down from 3.28x in the prior year, meeting our goal of under 3x. Our revised capital allocation policy for fiscal 2019 will continue into fiscal 2020 to maintain our momentum as we pay down bank debt, increase our financial flexibility and achieve our deleveraging objective. As anticipated, today we declared a dividend of $0.06 for Class B share and is payable in December as detailed in our press release this morning.

And with that I will hand things back over to Doug.

Douglas Murphy

Thank you, John. And finally turning to Slide 17. We have a lot to be excited about as we celebrate our 20th anniversary with a record result and embark on our new fiscal year. Our company is faithfully executing our operating plan, optimizing the core as we build for the future. Our team fully embraces a money ball approach to making smart, targeted investments. This approach is to hit singles, many singles. And to get on base rather than swing for the fences. It's simple math. The higher our on base percentage, the more runs we score and that are how we win and that's what we are doing.

To remind you some of these investments include acquiring more rights to put our content in more places and grow our audiences especially on digital platforms. Optimizing our portfolio of channels by adding Hallmark, On W and launching adult swim. Launching Stack TV and Amazon Prime video channels. Increasing our younger audiences with many new initiatives including Complex Network, so.da Originals, our Twitter content partnership to distribution of Global TV on Roku and connected TV and more.

We are leading the industry with data driven initiatives like audience based buying soon to be scaled as we rollout Cynch. Our company generates exceptional cash flow that funds these singles on base investments and also supports our deleveraging efforts as we pay an attractive dividend to our shareholders.

On behalf of our entire executive leadership team and our Board of Directors, we would like to thank each and every person at Corus for their hard work and dedication. Our people are extremely resilient and despite the challenges we've experienced, we continue to deliver great results. And we have a solid plan in place for fiscal 2020 and we will apply the same disciplined approach as we did this year to provide value for our audiences, partners, clients and shareholders.

And thank you to all of you for your support of Corus as we work to deliver on our long-term plan and build for the future. John and I will now be happy to take any questions you may have. Over you Jack?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Your first question comes from the line of Aravinda Galappatthige with Canaccord Genuity. Your line is open.

AravindaGalappatthige

Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions and congrats Doug and John on the year and the quarter. I wanted to sort of touch on the app bought opportunity and give you chance to expand a little bit on that. I mean it seems that you can use the Global TV app as sort of the base to build on that opportunity. Can you perhaps layout what's the path from here would look like when you kind of throw in your relationships with some of the MCNs like Complex and KEN. How can you kind of develop this to sort of become meaningful driver to your advertising line up?

DouglasMurphy

Okay. There is a bunch of good stuff in that question, Aravinda. Thank you for your fine wishes for us. So we will be announcing later this year some meaningful improvement to our Global go app. But let just describe the opportunity. There is recent statistics I came across when I was at an advance doing test and that evolve the audiences in the US market to consume premium video content online. So that television, movie content online not YouTube type content. 88% of that is SVOD and 12% of it is AVOD. You extrapolate that to Canada and it's completely mirrors the demand that we are hearing from our advertising agencies to put more of our coverage premium video content online as net supported opportunity.

So with that demand out there we are looking at a couple of different things. One is we are looking at building out our authenticated global app to include more of our great channels and contents, within the authenticated video ecosystem. And so it provides more value for our subscribers and but increases our digital audiences and inventory for us to monetize. We are also exploring avenues of growth in front of the wall as they say where we provide completely free VOD to consumers and viewers in Canada.

And so that's something that we are pursuing with intention this year. And you will hear more about in the coming quarters. It's one of those examples of target investments that we are making this fiscal year. Now as you widen a net and talk about how does that -- how do you think about that in context of Complex and other digital initiatives? That takes you back to audience based buying and Cynch. And what we will do at Cynch, Cynch will ultimately sit at the center of all of our audiences and inventory. Not just linear television but also VOD on from linear television within authenticated system, also the global TV app within the authenticated TV system, also complex also KIN, also our social media areas where we're creating new original content. So we'll be able to monetize all those impressions both linear, digital, on-demand streaming through the use of Cynch as we sell items based buying. So that's what we have being so deliberate and looking for a new younger audiences on digital platforms, looking for new ways to distribute our content to the 30% of Canadian that don't have the cable bundle and looking for new ways to create value and add value for the 70% that do by working in concert with our BDU partners to grow our respective businesses. Hope that hits the market for you.

AravindaGalappatthige

Yes. Thank you, Doug. And just switching gears to another topic ahead of the election on the regulatory front. We saw that proposed taxation on some of the web platforms including Facebook et cetera. Is there anything that as you kind of continue your discussions with the regulators, is there any areas where you feel hopeful about when you kind of look at the next 12-months that might be meaningful to the industry and to you guys?

DouglasMurphy

I was waiting for the regulatory question. You'll probably note the absence of appointed in my remarks this time, so thank you for taking that up for me. Listen; at least someone's waking up in Ottawa to the kind of complete sort of inappropriate non taxation of foreign players in our country. So that's a start. God knows we need the revenue, but there's more to be done including trying to find ways to have the foreign internet media broadcasters pay into the system. Looking at further ways to consider leveling the playing field which is part of our position as you know well.

We have been working very diligently with the deputy ministers that kind of look over our industry at Heritage, and their team and we have been given, I think some promising signals that the new government will be informed about the need to move quickly and make change. Obviously, whether or not we have a majority or minority government may or may not accelerate change which is a bit of a stay tuned kind of a comment. But I think for the first time in many, many years the people that make the decisions as regards the regulations of our industry in the broadcasting sector are aware of the fact that the time is now to act. So let's just see what happens once we get a new government.

AravindaGalappatthige

Thanks Doug. And just a last one quickly for John. Just on the spike in CapEx in Q4, I was wondering if you can give us a bit more color on that, as well as the working capital looking ahead. Thank you.

JohnGossling

Sure. Sorry the last part, Aravinda, was working capital looking ahead?

AravindaGalappatthige

Yes. And I'm just factoring in sort of the net investment in program rights there as well because we saw a bit more of an outflow from there in 2019 versus 2018.

JohnGossling

Yes. So on CapEx in Q4 there was a spike. I think it's probably two or three things. One is, well, Doug mentioned a lot of the focus we have in ad tech and the work we're doing there. There's a lot of work being done in the plumbing of the system to enable those things to be done more efficiently. So that's or to enable them period. So that's part of it. I'd say frankly part was catching up with where we wanted to be for the year. And Q4 was an opportunity to get caught up and as well I'd say three to get a little bit ahead of next year.

So there's definitely some timing impact both catching up in 2019 and then trying to get ahead in 2020 was what was driving it. I think if you look forward on that line going forward, it will be a little bit next year. We're still in the middle of 600 repatriation. We've got all these initiatives on the revenue side of a house. But it won't be up materially. So if it's up another $5 million I think that's comfortable where we might end up. And then on working capital, it's obviously been a big focus. We've done a much better job this year in managing that, still work to do on getting the money in the door from the agencies. They're typically a little tardy in paying us and that's an understatement to say the least.

On the programming side, yes, you've seen the ramped up. We've been talking about that for a while. We do have to start to meet hired Canadian spend numbers as we go forward. So part of that is having a stronger year in 2019 and the way the CPE requirement works is there's a lag effect. So 2020 will pick up a higher obligation than what we were expecting. So we've known for a while we're going to ramp up our spend into 2020, given how production works that means that we have to start spending the money ahead of time.

So that Q4 ramp I think you will see that continue for the next year. That's going to be a phenomenon that we're going to have happening. So the cash spend will be slightly ahead of the MVOD as we go into 2020.

Operator

Adam Shine with National Bank Financial. Your line is open.

AdamShine

Thanks a lot. Good morning. So obviously a nice bounce-back here in F'19 versus the F'18 dynamic. And I guess just following up on John's comments with reference to the CTE, I guess one for you, Doug, in that CTE related submission where you're looking for a little more sort of flexibility and perhaps relief because of that incremental spend that sort of comes to you. In it you're talking about the prospect of some low single digit declines in revenues. How do you characterize F'2020 at this point? I know you're not giving any particular guidance and sort of John referred to sort of a flattest start to the seasonally important Q1. Is F'2020 and not to put words into your mouth more of a sort of continue building the momentum, but maybe in 2020 leaning a bit more heavily on that other revenue line where maybe there's a lift coming out of Bakugan as the key driver to mitigate some low single digit declines, and maybe ad sales and subscriber revenues.

DouglasMurphy

Great question. So the submission we have in there is for regulated revenue declines. And that's so that's the traditional business, but increasingly we have massive growth respectively in unregulated businesses like Bakugan, like Amazon, like Complex, like KEN, like so.da, like Twitter, Original. So those are all or all part of the offset to that. What we're asking for just to be crystal clear is not relief, but flexibility. We're asking for relief in our submission to the panel and if, to Aravinda's prior question, if the government rightly decides to have contributions to the system made by the internet media companies we would seek a reduction in our obligation because the overall pot will be probably enlarged.

And so our application really says, don't -- let us take the money that we had to spend -- isn't increased because of this year's revenues. And let's change the timing of it. So we can make sure we make great shows and make smart shows but within the license term we will meet our obligations as required. Does that help?

AdamShine

Yes. Thanks for that. Maybe, John, just some housekeeping items. So just in the Q4 in the context of some of these adjustments, Telelatino, if we try to reverse engineer it maybe revenues around the $6.3 million mark and as per your waterfall $3.3 million which is a little bit surprisingly high in terms of that particular contribution from Telelatino. So I don't know if there's anything unusual there, but maybe just the math at $6.3 million would be helpful. And then with respect to IFRS-16 you've got some disclosures around assets and liabilities. I think in the MD&A, I don't know if there's any reference yet to EBITDA as an adjustment, but if you can speak to that otherwise maybe we wait for perhaps Q1 reporting for that.

JohnGossling

Sure. So on the first one on Telelatino, Q4 for them, they're a little bit different than the rest of our business and they were because we don't own them anymore. 6.6 almost 6.7 was the revenue number last year in Q4 for them. Typically they're more around the 5 mark what we see for them. And then, yes, you've got the EBITDA, so that's primarily they have an event business that they run in the summer. And it also is impacted by World Cup Soccer in certain years in the summer.

So that's why it's a little bit higher in Q4. As we look ahead into what that's going to look like, Q1 was slightly less than $5 million of revenue. So that's we're going to be comping and a couple million dollars of EBITDA in Q1. So bit lighter than what we saw in Q4.

AdamShine

Sure, that's helpful.

JohnGossling

Sorry, your second question?

AdamShine

The IFRS-16 EBITDA.

JohnGossling

Yes, so the EBITDA right now, I mean, we're still finalizing that and we'll have obviously a very clear view as we go into that mode in Q1. It looks like about $13 million of EBITDA right now. So that will provide a small lift for us. We have to step obviously figure out how it all flows through the cash flow. And I know there's been some noise from the calendar year reporters in terms of the way that the operating expenses get re- characterized now is financing close which is a bit of an odd result. But net, net the cash flow won't change in total but the way that we've determined free cash flow will change. And it will be something close to that EBITDA impact.

Operator

Jeff Fan with Scotiabank. Your line is open.

JeffFan

Thanks. Good morning. Just wanted to go back on the outlook for 2020. I guess Q1 and just wanted clarification, John. Were you referring the revenue being flat the just the total TV or was it TV advertising? And if it is flat, I guess the question would be given the strong fall season, we've got elections and the momentum that we've seen, wondering why flat like is there anything that we should be thinking about that we should factor into or at 2020 particularly in Q1?

The second question is regarding the free cash flow for 2020. Few moving parts as John you mentioned with CapEx and CPE. But at the end of the day, can you give us some sense as to how 2020 free cash flow is going to look relative to 2019? And what you plan to do with that free cash flow? Is it continue to pay down debt or is there any plans for share buybacks or other allocations?

And then the last question is a bigger picture question perhaps for Doug. You talked a lot about Cynch. And I think this is potentially a big opportunity. You guys and obviously Rogers sounds like are on board. How important is it to get the other major broadcaster on board? And what are the kind of barriers and roadblocks in getting them on board? Thanks.

DouglasMurphy

I'll go back to front, Jeff. With Rogers and Corus now aligned on common audience segments and using Cynch, that's what they say effectively half of Canada now can be targeted and addressed with that level of specificity. We are speaking to all the other players. I'm highly confident that we will get everybody in the boat. The only barriers basically are effectively setting out these priorities in various organizations. It's impossible to argue with the merit of doing this and it's impossible to argue with the fact that we have a unique opportunity in Canada because of our industry structure. Where and we have three large broadcasters, two of which are owned by distributors.

We have two video distribution platforms rolling all across the country that we can now design to optimize our broadcast businesses. It would be a fool's error if we didn't get this right this time and that's the advocacy of this I personally in our company and our revenue team are bringing forward to all of our partners in the broadcast and getting complete support from the agency groups and from the big advertisers. So stars are aligning here. It's not going to happen overnight. It's going to probably take a couple years to really get a complete common industry standard. And then have all of these sorts of plumbing builders John referred to earlier that some of the investments are making today.

But I think it's very obvious how important it is in terms of making it easy to buy television targeted segments to answer and be more effectively able to compete with the digital players. And there are lots of other new things we're working on that over time we're going to be talking to you all you about. And so that's the answer to that question. As regard to Q1. Let's remember last year we did plus four on the biggest quarter of the year being flat as a hell of an outcome in our opinion. And as we say it there's still volatility in the business. There's lots of uncertainty out there. The money still comes in sort of slow. And the election frankly is not that --not that impactful.

The Elections Act has restricted the amount of advertising that can be spent which is just what it is. And so and also if we're fighting the thing they come in and they pay a full rate card. But then you have to get to find other inventory to make up with other advertisers. So it's a bit of a balancing act. It's not exactly all incremental and we have to make some investments also if you can believe it the elections and election debate which we all watched. I'm sure intently. There's a fairly meaningful investment, [Indiscernible] make to cover all the campaigns and the buses and our reporters and all kind of stuff. So its no -- it's not necessarily a panacea in terms of the way it is in the US.

JohnGossling

No and as well on the revenue side, Jeff, we have to preempt some primetime programming on global. So that impacts our audiences and our ad revenue. So I'd say given what Doug mentioned about relatively limited incremental revenue. Some additional cost for the news team and in the preemption effect, it's probably EBITDA neutral to be honest. I mean I don't see a whole lot of benefit coming there.

DouglasMurphy

Jeff, just to clarify you ask is --was my common around TV ad or TV segment, it's actually both. And just to make sure there's an excluding TLN comment in there. So as I said to Adam's question, no, TLN was just a little bit short of $5 million of revenue in Q1 last year. And the split on that's about $3.7 million and almost $2 million of advertising. So that'll hopefully help you. On free cash flow for 2020, as I mentioned to Aravinda, there are some investments that we're ramping up on the Canadian programming side. That's going to have a cash impact but I think we go back to what we've said pretty consistently.

We're pretty comfortable saying that the free cash flow is going to be around $300 million plus or minus. I think that's some pressure a slight minus for 2020 but we've got potential upside on working capital. And frankly, the strong finish we had in 2019 I think sets us up well for 2020. So we're feeling like, yes, there's a little bit of pressure, but we're pretty confident that it's going to hang in somewhere around that $300 million mark maybe a little bit lower in 2020.

Operator

Vince Valentini with TD Securities. Your line is open.

VinceValentini

Yes. Thanks very much. Try to clarify a couple things. First, the common audience segments and the central platform partnership with Rogers. Did I hear you say it coming early in calendar 2020, so it hasn't actually started in your fiscal Q1 yet?

DouglasMurphy

It's a scaling exercise, Vin. So it's starting, it's been -- it's moving out for three or four quarters. And we have a whole bunch of advertiser's trialing it. A few of the very big agencies are on the beta testing. And then we're getting feedback from users where agile kind of software developing as we're doing. And it's going to evolve over this fiscal and next fiscal. So it's a kind of a multiyear cycle. But it continues to grow and it continues to help us as we look to kind of leg up the momentum we have in audience based buying. Audience based buying at this moment; the lion's share of it is not through Cynch. Let's be clear. Cynch is a -- it's an evolving platform that we able to be deployed in time to enable the complete acquisition of an audience segment without the need to speak to an inside sales rep or issue an RFP. They can just go right online open the app and buy it.

And so in the future we kind of think about three different types of customer centric selling. The essential will be the low touch selling wherein you'll be able to just open the app, in that pick your wait, and your flight time and your campaigns, you'll get a post the next day and you're done. You have kind of the medium touch which is the more traditional selling of television where you issue an RFP; you sit with your Sales Account Manager and talk about your business plan needs. And these are high-touch which gets more into the evolving opportunities we see in our sales that is of being an agency of records of certain companies of giving much more integration in our Corus tempo lifestyle reality shows and much more value added the premium customer kind of service.

So that's how we think about the suite of it. So in particular to answer your question, since we'll be a multiyear scaling project, our plan has it kind of continuing to grow this year. But I wouldn't really see it started a leg up until fiscal 2021.

VinceValentini

That's great, Doug. Can you give basically same kind of context and answer on dynamic ad insertion? Where we are in the pendulum of getting all the distributors to put your ads into their streams in real-time?

DouglasMurphy

Yes, of course, absolutely. DAI is another opportunity and that will also plug into Cynch. I guess it just to kind of reiterate because I think it is really important that everybody on the call understands of the vision here. Cynch will be the kind of fulcrum by which you'll be able to buy all your audience segments to wherever inventory is and Dai is one of those audience segments. So Dai represents a huge opportunity we believe in Canada. We have now obviously Rogers is on board. We have a trial now with Shaw. We're talking to Bell, they'll become on board shortly. They just have some issues they have to contend you on their side.

And so it's not happening as fast as I'd like, but it's happening and it will again it will answer the question as to why television has historically abandoned the on-demand customer behavior to Netflix and others. We should have all of our great shows available after they have their first linear window. They should be available on demand on a season stack. And then we should be able to drop add wait in there accordingly. And that's what we're gearing up to. So steady progress there, Vince, but again it's going to --it's going to be taking a few quarters to really get up there.

VinceValentini

Okay. And clean up on a couple other things. John, the adjustment to subscription revenue for TLN is very clear, but what if there is also some sort of larger renewal in Q4 last year with some retroactive payments, were we able to equal that with renewal this year or was that a drag on subscription revenue year-over-year?

JohnGossling

No. That's a wash. You are right. We were able to see, we had a renewal in Q4. So that was essentially flat year-over-year that impact.

VinceValentini

And is there anything in early 2020 be aware of on that renewal front?

JohnGossling

Well, we've got one big one to go. I don't think, it doesn't seem like that's likely to happen in Q1. So we're planning for Q2 on that. I guess the other thing on the sub line coming into the year; they shut down to those two services that Doug mentioned in, at the end of September. That's about a $2 million impact in Q1 and then we've set up TLN impact which I gave that number. So, yes, there's going to be some pressure on that line as we move through TLN and some of these channels shut down, but we do have that renewal that we'd like to get it done as soon as possible. It's been out there for a while. But I think it's probably a Q2 event.

DouglasMurphy

Vince, this is Doug again. Just to circle back with you. We have roughly 50 advertisers now doing Dai on our router set-top boxes and that includes ignite and there's been very, very strong demand. Basically, we're effectively sold out on that small kind of initiative at the moment. So that's a little more color for you.

VinceValentini

Okay. Sorry I got one more, but just to clarify, John, you said $2 million that's a per quarter subscription revenue coming out from those 2 channels?

DouglasMurphy

That Q1, it'll be a little bit more going forward because it's only two months in Q1 but so yes call it 3 if you want per quarter.

VinceValentini

Last thing. So I know you stopped wanted to talk about pacing because they've been caught off guard in the past, but I just want to make sure I understand what you're saying. Whether there are still the month of November left and you got all these good ratings on, you don't have visibility on spot revenue in November but yes you're telling us ad revenue will be flat. If you did just look at pacing as of October 18 now versus October 18 last year, would you be flat or negative and that what's making you stay cautious on the full quarter or is it possible you are up, but you want give yourself a little bit of bigger room in case this part doesn't come through in November?

JohnGossling

Yes. Your last comment.

VinceValentini

Okay. And how does that segue way, you say plus 4 is a tough comp, but I mean, we're all aware of what you did in Q2 this year was plus of 11, and I know there's a bit of Olympic impact to that, but I mean are you basically saying that we have to fully expect negative growth in Q2 if the comp goes from plus 4 to plus 11, and you'll sit here and say minus 4 is great because of the tough comp or is there something else happening that could help you get back to positive growth in later quarters?

DouglasMurphy

Okay. So there's-- I mean clearly, first of all, I'll repeat my off sighted, we can't look around the corner comment because that still is the way to go. We still want to be measured and what we tell everybody and we still want everybody to realize that we continue to be very disciplined operators in executing our plans faithfully to the plan. 11 is a tough comp, I mean and so we're fighting like hell to beat it but we're also making remarkable strides and difference revenue diversity initiatives. And that's what I think if I was to steer this group to look at something, I would say consolidated revenue ultimately as part of the strategic plan here for us to have more growth out of our content segment.

I said double digits from here on in and that's our commitment. There we will strive to get growth in TV every single quarter in our TV ad. We have some weakness in subscriber revenues. That's purposeful as we've thin out the weaker channels, invest in the bigger channels to be stronger in the longer run. But we have growth from new VBD use and other digital initiatives. So we are feeling optimistic that we're on the right track on TV ad, but I I'd be reticent to give any sort of a commitment that we're definitely going to be there. We don't want to give guidance. This industry is too volatile to disrupt it. We just rather put the points on the board as each quarter goes by.

Operator

David McFadgen with Cormark Securities. Your line is open.

DavidMcFadgen

Hi. I got a couple of questions. So maybe I'll just start off with a clarification. So when we're looking out to Q1 2020, you were talked about TLN and the impact there be $3 million in sub revenue lost. And then should we also think about an additional $2 million from those other channels in Q1 2020 as well?

JohnGossling

Yes, that's subscriber, yes.

DavidMcFadgen

Yes, okay. I just want to make sure [Multiple Speakers]

JohnGossling

Good question.

DavidMcFadgen

Okay. So you talked about Nelvana having a pretty good production slate. Should we expect that the merchandising business could be up high single digit or possibly a little double-digit in fiscal 2020?

DouglasMurphy

Yes. Double digits.

DavidMcFadgen

Double digit, okay. Was there a bit of a lag this year and it's kicking in 2020?

DouglasMurphy

There's a bit of lag. I mean it's principally our Bakugan business. We have a merchandising agency business in Canada where our team is a merchandise agent for PEPPA PIG and P J Mask other properties. And that saturate itself, were small, but that's successful and growing but the Bakugan business as you know from prior years, David, it starts with, you got to tee up the broadcast then you got to get all the broadcaster's around the world kind of in sync and the broadcast needs to precede the toy line. So the toy line tends to come a little bit at first and comes in a big wave and the way waves going to be this holiday.

And then we're confident enough that we have greenlit the second season as I mentioned in my remarks. So that's going to maintain momentum for subsequent big waves. And that's kind of the art form and we're fortunate to have a super partner in Spin Master. And I would encourage you to kind of read through on their comments because obviously it's a huge franchise for them. But it will be a meaningful contributor in fiscal 2020 and into fiscal 2021 for us.

DavidMcFadgen

Okay. And then you talked about stock as being coming in better than expected I guess. Can you give us any metrics on subscribers or anything like that?

DouglasMurphy

No. We're not going to do that. Every time we started giving you sort of you had some better trailers have to keep coming back to them, here is what I'll tell you, David. We think by and large the subscribers are coming from outside the video ecosystem. And we have excellent data returns from Amazon. So we have so much more analysis that we can do. So it's definitely blue ocean and not cannibalistic and I think that's super encouraging. I will also say that the behavior what we are seeing is quite fascinating and that it's primarily live streaming that they're watching as opposed to on-demand.

But there is pretty impressive on-demand consumption as well. And the other comment I would just make is the Amazon Prime marketing in the holiday shopping season and the push on the Fire Stick, I think is going to be a pretty potent cocktail for us to really continue the momentum we've got. So it's an exciting opportunity for us. It's a way for us to offset some of the subscriber challenges that we're experiencing. Many of them are self-inflicted because we're culling the herd of weaker services in favor of stronger services.

And we were down when we bought Shaw media on the roadshow. We have 45 specialty channels are done. We're now down to 35 and through and that's purposeful. And we're going to continue to look for more. We want to have fewer, stronger, better channels with great content partners such as the border. And so that's part of the vision too. And I think you look at the strength of that Stack TV bundle and it's a real opportunity for us to talk to other BD using candidates and say, hey, there are some packaging opportunities that we could be doing that you could grow your business but you're not doing it because you're in some legacy packaging thinking.

So let's start innovating. So there's a lot of downstream benefits not just from the Amazon stack plan itself, but also from how is helping us to innovate the packaging strategies in Canada. I'll also add by the way that all the audiences are all metered. So we're actually adding ratings through the Amazon stack. So it's -- that's additive to the measured audiences in Canada through [Indiscernible]

DavidMcFadgen

Okay and then maybe just moving on the radio. Do you think that that business can actually be potentially flat sometime --?

DouglasMurphy

That's funny. We'd like it to be growing quite honestly. We're hitting a whole bunch that hurt in Alberta and I was -- that doesn't surprise any of you in the call. That the radio industry in Alberta as is reported by all of us is like down 10. So it's ugly. You're not going to go buy a car if you live in Edmonton and you are not going to go buy a new sofa if you live in Calgary. You're going to -- if you're going to cover up. So that is I think a tale of macro economic realities there.

In Toronto, we have reason to be much more optimistic because of the recent returned to the top five rankers of Q1 '07 which we haven't been there in a decade, but it takes a few quarters to monetize that from a national sales perspective. So in the interim what we're looking to do is continue to be disciplined of our expense control and continue to look at making smart programming changes to get some momentum back in the business. So radio as an industry not just in Alberta but across Canada had a soft year as reported by Tran this year. We don't believe this is the beginning of a massive secular downturn. We think radio still has a place in media and certainly in campaigns.

We have a lot of advertisers that want to be on radio, but flat would be at a minimum our expectation if not back to modest growth.

DavidMcFadgen

Okay and then just lastly, I guess this one's for Doug; sorry John is on the leverage side. Do you think the leverage could go down by about 0.3, 0.4 in fiscal 2020?

JohnGossling

That I really can't comment that we've been trapped on that before, David where that gets reverse engineered into whatever our EBITDA guidance is. So I think what we should say is we're just going to continue the comments around the capital allocation policy and what the use of cash is going to be would indicate that we are going to continue to repay the bank debt. So that's probably where I'll stop.

Operator

Maher Yaghi with Desjardins. Your line is open.

MaherYaghi

Yes. Thanks for taking my question guys. And I wanted to ask you a question on margins and TV as we look into 2020. I know you guys are not fond of giving guidance on top-line since given the visibility that you have. But can you maybe tell us a little bit about what you expect to do on the margin side either your internal cost structure; if there's any additional cost savings you can get there or maybe update us also on content cost? How are they moving these days given the increased attention by multiple players in the US to produce and grab content? Is that impacting your MPL content cost in Canada?

And also I wanted to ask you on the CapEx side. Your investments in PP&NE have been -- it was elevated in the quarter. Can you talk a little bit what you're expecting to do there on 2020?

DouglasMurphy

Maher, it's hard -- we've had that since last call, it's hard to comment on TV margins when we don't comment on TV revenue because that's the biggest driver. But I can sort of talk generally about what's happening on the expense side. So on the G&A of TD as we're in a constant mode of optimizing spend there. And there are always a lot of initiatives going on. And part of -- the second part of your question, the CapEx part of that is what drives the OpEx line as well in terms of savings. So we're very focused their. Programming, we've talked about what's happening with the KEN spend and the application we've made there in terms of flexibility.

So, yes, there's some pressure there given the strength of F'19 that that translates because the lag effect of the way the 3% obligation works. So there's definitely some pressure there and we talked about the cash impact that we're seeing and expect to see on that as well. I'd say on CapEx, as I said earlier, we could be up a little bit maybe $5 million in F'2020. It depends really on our ability to get things done and there are lots of reasons and projects that they go a little bit slower than you think sometimes. So we're cautious on that line, obviously, we don't have high capital intensity but if the total CapEx and then it splits across two lines because there's some software that goes on a different line in the cash flow.

But if CapEx was $35 million in total, I think that that that's probably a decent number. So it would be up a little bit from where we were in 2019 but not a lot.

MaherYaghi

Okay. And on the content that you're getting in the states, can you comment a little bit about the trends that you're seeing there on the cost there?

DouglasMurphy

Sorry, can you repeat the question, Maher?

MaherYaghi

Yes. Your foreign content cost like the new shows that you're getting. How are the costs for these shows trending recently?

DouglasMurphy

Well, they're basically manageable. I mean the US programming content pricing is typically prearranged through certain output deals that we structured with our content partners, both our specialty and conventional. In those cases where we're pursuing new platforms or new uses of content, there's occasionally investment in additional rights if they're not already part of our output arrangement. But in some cases they are already part of output arrangement.

For example, on one of the products we have a Stack TV is a Nickelodeon a SWAT product and that was already rights that we had in our existing arrangement. So we're not seeing any massive inflation in content. Every time we do a renewal on our output deal is typically a little bit of increased cost because it's just kind of way it works but we work very hard to find offsets all through their business. I mean our whole approach, I talk about our first principle is maximize audiences, monetize audiences, rationalizing and involves the operating model.

Ultimately we want to evolve the operating model so we can put more dollars on the screen, pay down more bank debt or flow through more money to EBITDA. And we have been consistent in terms of our discipline around that. So two thing which we do see modest increases and form programming. We're always looking for offsets internally.

MaherYaghi

Okay. My last question, are you seeing an increase within let's say by US players content owners to hold on for online content in Canada and not wanting to license it to Corus or are you seeing an change in their view about licensing for Canadian -- their content in Canada?

DouglasMurphy

I would say that many of them I'm not sure what they want to do yet. With the one exception being Disney. And Disney is very smartly built; we have three channels with Disney. We have TVE rights with them. Disney Channel XD and Junior. Those all the content in those channels are specifically designed for the linear services and with the TVE functionality like they would have in the US. When they look to Disney plus what they've done is they built a whole new series of shows. And they've been and they've dedicated certain movies to that series. And there's a bunch of movies that can be available all over the place.

So there's been a very purposeful sort of demarkation of content in terms of that. The other large players are all trying to sort of what they want to do. And they're caught in a bit of a pickle because there has always been a historic good source of revenue coming out of any market any kind of discrete markets that geographically imported. And so for these players to walk away from that certainty of content as they concurrently make a pretty big bet on direct-to-consumer platforms. And customer acquisition and churn and such is expensive.

So I would say more of them are trying to figure out how they're going to execute. And we are obviously in consistent in ongoing dialogue because we've been partners with these companies for decades. And so our plan is basically to find ways to ensure we have content for our services. But also to the extent to which these partners are coming into Canada direct-to-consumer, we want to work with them to advance their businesses and support them with advertising, marketing arrangements, maybe revenue share, JVs, those are all on the table in some cases.

And so we're exploring all of those as we try to figure out with this new world as every other media and broadcast company is trying to do around the globe.

MaherYaghi

So how do you deal with a company that used to be our supplier potentially being a competitor in the market during that transition? Do you see revenue flux impacting your margins or your cost savings on the content can offset some other these revenue losses?

DouglasMurphy

I don't think this is going to happen for a long time where it's got kind of an either/or, it's going to be an end for 5 to 10 years. I've know -- it's not going to be like a switch is going to go off one day. To the extent to which there's conversations about rights that we used to hold outright and that as we renew they want to change the rights grant, so they can take rights to do what they want to do to drive to consumer but leave us with a great price we want to do in our model. There is a commander of savings in cost.

MaherYaghi

Okay. So it's not something you expect to happen like you say an immediate future.

DouglasMurphy

No. I think this is one of the things that most of the market is overestimated in terms of its risk to our business model. These studios, these big studios, they enjoy a lot of cash coming out of discrete foreign markets. And so they're going to be very thoughtful as to how they exploit direct-to-consumer because as we all know direct-to-consumer it doesn't generate cash nor does it generate profit in many cases. So for these guys it's a 5 to 10 year build. And I think it's going to be very interesting to see what happens to Netflix. I would direct your attention and those on the call to what happens to Netflix with respect to evaluation and their subscriber base once these new entrants start really kind of hammering at them in their domestic market in the US and otherwise. I think it's going to be an interesting battle.

MaherYaghi

Okay. And just to finish on this topic, why do you think Disney's profile of content is allowing them to do the direct-to-consumer? And as you say the other players are likely a lot longer in terms of when they can do it. Like what's differentiating for Disney to this?

DouglasMurphy

I think they have got such a great reservoir of IP. I mean they bought Lucas; they bought Marvel. They got Disney brands. They got Pixar. They're making new shows all the time. They're the smartest company as far as windowing is concerned. They've got legacy IP that's in my view second to none. So I think all those are kind of factors. I think the one thing this while we're talking it's like I'm having a beer with you, it's the one thing that the no one is talking about what's Disney's pricing strategy and how Disney's pricing strategy is going to put a cap on Netflix. And the whole worlds missed that from a strategic point of view how they're boxing Netflix is pricing power. And as that's got fundamental problems for the long-term model of that business.

Operator

Drew McReynolds with RBC. Your line is open.

DrewMcReynolds

Yes. Thanks very much. Doug, I would love to grab another beer with you at some points, but two quick --two quick ones for me. Just on the automotive weakness. Is there anything kind of to drill down on that one? And then secondly, maybe for you, John, get a little bit of questions here obviously a stock post a short transaction still seems a little oversold here. Any thoughts on the buyback kind of blending that in with your other kind of capital return or balance your priorities? Thank you.

DouglasMurphy

So one automotive, yes, Drew, it's been a soft category and a challenge category for a few years now quite frankly. Part of that is that they have had some success on digital because you go and you build your car on digital and then you save the file. And then you get sent to your nearest dealer and they start getting emails every day come test drive the car that you've built. And it's a pretty effective way to sell cars. Now you don't order a Jaguar unless what the Jaguar brand is, that's top of the funnel. So but the automotive guys have mostly focused on the bottom of the funnel which is effectively the conversion product and all is part of the sales equation.

And then you're seeing the overall sort of malaise in the auto sector which does, if you're having a down year on revenue the first thing you do is you look at your marketing investments and where is it is best spent. And so they've been tending to and I think this is short sighted, but it's what it's been. They've been tending to kind of move dollars out of the top of the funnel to offset revenue weaknesses. And then on local markets, as I mentioned earlier in Alberta, our automotive advertising is just ground to a halt effectively compared to over prior years. And it's not just Corus, all the other broadcasters are seeing that as well.

JohnGossling

Drew on the buy back question, I mean it's certainly one that comes up a lot especially recently. We get it all the time, south of the border and it's coming up a lot more now from the Canadian side as well. I think we we've been pretty clear about what the use of our free cash flow going to be. I don't think we say never ever would we do a buyback. But I think for now we're pretty dead on what we want to do the capital allocation. And you are getting the bank debt down and getting leverage down remains, that's the main priority. So for now I think we're happy with what we've decided to do, but it can change.

DouglasMurphy

Right. I would though just grab on to your comment that the shares are mispriced in here. So it is a point in time to take an exposition because we hope that all the work we're doing is going to get recognized. And we'll get back to a more reasonable valuation i.e. every word made before the secondary came to the market.

Operator

Tim Casey with BMO. Your line is now open.

TimCasey

Yes. Really quick, John have you or can you articulate what level of leverage you would be more comfortable with to think about things like a buyback? I won't put a time on it, but what -- you're a little south of three now. Can you give us a range where you might start considering other deployment of capital?

JohnGossling

So, Tim, that also comes up a lot now that we've got within the target. We're probably better if we're going to change the target that we do it formally. For sure, something sub 2.5 is a much more comfortable place to be. I mean that's not necessarily just specific to us, but I don't think we're ready to adjust the target yet. So don't want to do it on the call, but definitely somewhere a bit lower than where we are today to closer to two not maybe a two is a better place for sure.

DouglasMurphy

And I think, Tim, I would just also say that we've got a long list of investment ideas around here. And we have a very diligent process to sort of filter what we do and what we don't do. And we're very pleased with the results of our organic investments and those will continue and they have been accelerating in the last few quarters that we've gained more financial flexibility. And my bias as the CEO would be to continue to build value for the long-term shareholders by the continued transformation of our company. And I do think that in the future as we get more down towards that and between two and three, I think that targeted M&A might be something we consider probably before we do anything to be a share buyback only because we want to continue to transform the company.

End of Q&A

There are no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back over to Doug Murphy for final remarks.

Douglas Murphy

Thank you, Jackson. Thank you everyone. We appreciate your interest in our company and thanks for your very kind comments to us on the fiscal 2019 results. And we are determined to continue that momentum rolling into fiscal 2020. I want to thank again the Corus team on the call. I know there are many of you listening and we look forward to seeing everybody in the future. Take care now. Bye-bye.

