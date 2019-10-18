Eastman Chemical: Attractively Valued Dividend Growth Pick

Investors should be braced for volatility, but long-term investors should profit from this shareholder-friendly investment.

The company is trading at a good valuation compared to the market, and the stock's own average.

Thesis

Eastman Chemical Company is an attractively valued company generating significant cash flow and using it effectively to increase shareholder wealth. The company pays a well-covered 3.4% dividend that has grown at a a double-digit rate since the last recession. In the end of 2019, Eastman is set to join the Dividend Challengers list with their 10th consecutive dividend raise. In addition to this, free cash is also used for buybacks and de-levering, further increasing shareholder value. The company generated almost $1.1 billion of free cash flow in 2018, with $718 million spent on dividends/buybacks and $316 million spent to reduce the debt.

Source: Eastman Chemical Company Investor Relations

The Company

Eastman (EMN) is a diversified chemical company. It was spun off from Eastman Kodak and became a publicly traded company in 1994. Today the company employs more than 14500 people worldwide in its 50+ manufacturing locations.

The company has 4 different business segments: Advanced Materials, Additives & Functional Products, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers.

The major end markets are: Transportation, construction, consumables, consumer durables, industrials, food&agriculture and health&wellness.

Dividend

EMN's dividend currently yields 3.4% and is covered with a 37% payout ratio from the trailing twelve months earnings. The dividend has grown at a CAGR rate of 12% in the last 9 years with the latest increase coming in at 10.7% in the end of 2018. The company usually increases the dividend in the end of the year, so in December of 2019 Eastman is set to announce their 10th consecutive dividend increase. The company has also been buying back stock, with current buyback yield at 4%, making the current total shareholder yield 7.4%.

I find the current combination of a high starting yield, recent double-digit growth and a safe payout ratio favourable for investors looking for increasing income.

Source: Morningstar

Recent Earnings

The earnings for Q2 2019 were not great. Year-over-year revenues declined around 10%, missing estimates by $190 million and EPS came in at around 25% lower then the previous year, missing estimates by $0.09.

However, the company did increase the EBIT compared to the first quarter by 11% and is still on track for more than $400 million in new business revenues in 2019.

Adjusted EPS for the full year is expected to be in the range of $7.50 - $8.00 and the company still expects to generate around $1.1 billion in free cash flow.

Balance Sheet

The company has a decent balance sheet. Debt-to-Equity has been trending in a positive direction since 2014, and currently there is almost equally as much debt as shareholders equity on the company's balance sheet.

The metric that is slightly below my criteria, is the interest coverage. Eastman Chemical Company currently covers its debt payments 6 times over from yearly EBITDA and I like to see that ratio at a minimum of 8.

However, this is an investment grade company and they are using free cash flow to de-lever so I am not overly concerned with the balance sheet. Especially if you take into account that they could pay off their entire debt with roughly 3 years worth of EBITDA.

Source: Simplywall.st

Valuation

Eastman is attractively valued both compared to the broader market and its own 5-yr average. P/E of 11.2 and P/FCF of 6.6 are 10% and 18% below the company's 5-yr average valuation respectively and the forward P/E of 8.7 suggests that current investors might be getting a good deal here. Morningstar rating of 4 stars also indicates a good current valuation.

The Shiller PE ratio is at 12.

Source: Morningstar

Risks

The chemical sector as a whole is highly cyclical, and Eastman has seen significant price volatility in the last 5 years. The company is also highly dependent on oil and natural gas prices.

As for any international business, some currency risk also exists, and the company expects a $0.30 headwind in 2019 due to the strong dollar.

The main risk is the continuation of the US - China trade war. Many of EMN's customers ship their products between the two countries and are therefore significantly affected. Although there was some positive news regarding the trade war recently, things are still far from certain to be resolved in the near future.

Summary

Eastman is an attractively valued company that has proven itself to be extremely shareholder-friendly over the last decade. Income investors who are comfortable with the risks involved and can stomach the price volatility should look further into this company at today's prices to see if it fits their portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.