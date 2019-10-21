Boeing Debt Fuels 737 MAX Production

In recent reports, we have been looking at the financial side of the Boeing 737 MAX crisis. Apart from the engineering shortcoming as well as shortcomings in certification and communication, it's clear that the financial pressure on Boeing is big. In a series of reports, we have done some in-depth calculations on Boeing's inventories and pre-delivery payments. In this report will be tying the inventories and pre-delivery payments to the cash and balance sheet. So, ultimately this series goes from list price to balance sheet, clearly showing how Boeing is managing or trying to manage this elephant-sized crisis financially.

Changes to the balance sheet

For investors, there have been multiple reason to buy, sell, hold or trim Boeing positions. In its entirety the Boeing 737 MAX crisis has so many dynamics involved that many people will have many views on Boeing as an investment. For me a reason to invest in Boeing shares would be that I do expect the Boeing 737 MAX to return to service and long term the demand for aircraft, especially single aisle jets, remains robust. Reasons not to buy Boeing shares or even considering selling is the uncertainty of the timeline for a return to service, a weakening balance sheet and the damage the Boeing brand has suffered.

Impact earnings charge

During the second quarter of 2019, Boeing recorded a reduction in revenues of $5,610 million in connection with estimated potential concessions and other considerations to customers for disruptions related to the 737 MAX grounding and associated delivery delays. This charge has been recorded as an increase in Accrued liabilities and I believe it also has resulted in an increase in retained earnings. Accrued liabilities are expenses incurred but not yet paid. So, as time goes by and the concessions actually take effect, we will see Boeing reducing the accrued liabilities as well as the other assets.

Impact Boeing 737 MAX production - Inventories

As we know, from April onwards, Boeing has reduced the production rate to 40 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft per month. The direct consequence is that since these aircraft are built but not delivered, inventories are increasing. Year-to-date, inventories increased by $5,925 million while commercial program inventories increased by $5,938 million.

This is where our second piece fits, where we went from catalogue value of aircraft all the way up to inventory level. You can see how that estimate fits in the balance sheet as it increased assets by nearly $6B. The next question then becomes where Boeing got $6B for, or in other words “which liabilities did increase to continue production of the Boeing 737 MAX (increasing inventories)?”

Impact Boeing 737 MAX production and grounding - Advances and progress billings

First, we should note where it didn’t come from and that is “Advances and progress billings.” In H1, advances and progress billings increased by $1.8B, but that primarily comes from pre-delivery payments that occurred prior to the grounding. From Q4 2018 to Q1 2019, advances and progress billings increased by $1,858 million and for the first half the increase was $1,847 million. This doesn’t mean that Boeing handed back cash, but it's a strong indication that inflow of delivery payments was balanced by the outflow, which is not something you should be expecting given that Boeing’s annual production should have gone up this year and next year.

Impact Boeing 737 MAX production - Short and long-term debt

More interesting are the debt levels. Boeing issued debt three times in H1 2019 per the Q2 filing:

In the first quarter of 2019, we issued $1,500 of fixed rate senior notes consisting of $400 due March 1, 2024 that bear an annual interest rate of 2.8%, $400 due March 1, 2029 that bear an annual interest rate of 3.2%, $400 due March 1, 2039 that bear an annual interest rate of 3.5%, and $300 due March 1, 2059 that bear an annual interest rate of 3.825%. The notes are unsecured senior obligations and rank equally in right of payment with our existing and future unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness. The net proceeds of the issuance totaled $1,451, after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. In the second quarter of 2019, we issued $3,500 of fixed rate senior notes consisting of $600 due May 1, 2022 that bear an annual interest rate of 2.7%, $650 due May 1, 2026 that bear an annual interest rate of 3.1%, $600 due March 1, 2029 that bear an annual interest rate of 3.2%, $850 due May 1, 2034 that bear an annual interest rate of 3.6%, and $800 due May 1, 2049 that bear an annual interest rate of 3.9%. The notes are unsecured senior obligations and rank equally in right of payment with our existing and future unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness. The net proceeds of the issuance totaled $3,454, after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. In the second quarter of 2019, we entered into a $1,500 short-term credit agreement, which is scheduled to terminate on October 30, 2019.

During the first half of 2019, Boeing’s short-term and current portion of long-term debt increased by $1,167 million while long-term debt increased $4,202 million for a total of $5,369. You could say that Boeing raised debt to pay for continued Boeing 737 MAX production, but this is only partially true. The $1.5B that was arranged during the first quarter was arranged in February 2019 which is prior to the Boeing 737 MAX grounding which didn’t occur until mid March. On top of that the short-term credit line mainly boosted Boeing’s cash (discussed below), which went up by $1,530 million.

So $3.5B out of the $5.9B inventories increase was done via issuing debt.

Impact Boeing 737 MAX production – Accounts payable

From Boeing’s balance sheet we observed that accounts payable increased by $2,351 million. What this basically means is that Boeing stopped paying some but definitely not all of its suppliers to preserve cash, cash which they put into production of the Boeing 737 MAX.

How it comes together

So we can now join the pieces from various analyses including this one together and connect it to the what we are seeing in the picture above. What we see in the picture above are Boeing 737 MAX aircraft currently being stored…. the inventory. The continued production of the Boeing 737 MAX resulted in a $5.9B inventories increase, which the company paid for by issuing debt (accounts for 58%) and slowing down supplier payments (accounts for 40%).

To some extent it's good that Boeing can still access the debt market, but we also are seeing that Boeing’s debt has quickly increased by several billions which doesn’t do the company much good, but Boeing is trapped between issuing debt to maintain production but facing higher interest payments or cutting production and facing even higher customer compensations.

Boeing raised another $5.5B on the 31st of July which should cover production all the way up to September and possibly October. So, in Boeing’s upcoming financial results we are expecting to see debt increasing even more. Something that doesn’t do anything good to Boeing’s current debt ratios.

Changes to cash

We have now completed the analysis of the changes on the balance sheet, but it's also interesting to take a somewhat unusual approach to Boeing’s cash pile starting with the pre-delivery payments for the Boeing 737 MAX. So we will be using the results we got from Part 2 and 3 of this series.

The basic idea is that taking the pre-delivery payments (calculated in Part 2) and reducing this with cash already provided to suppliers prior to the grounding, internal use of the payments that occur on signing, added costs due to lower production and the correct inventory figure, we should arrive at a reasonable number for Boeing’s cash pile. Its full calculation on the cash flows but should give us somewhat of an idea on what happened to Boeing’s cash provided on the Boeing 737 MAX and likely demonstrate the importance of the program to Boeing’s cash performance.

Pre-delivery payments Boeing 737 MAX

The pre-delivery payments excluding the aircraft for which only the signing fee has been paid amounts to $29,548 million. You can read the full analysis in Part 2.

Cash paid to suppliers and internal use

Much in the same way the PDPs have been calculated, Boeing likely also has paid part of costs of production to suppliers, but instead of paying a percentage over the list price as customers do Boeing pays a percentage of the cost of production to suppliers of $41.5 million, where the output is scaled to account for the fact that Boeing is paying suppliers at a reduced rate.

Figure 1: Estimate payments to suppliers

By doing so, we end up with an estimate of $8.9B. We believe that the signing PDPs in the amount of $3.9B is being used internally to arrange production of aircraft.

Inventories corrected for non-cash items

The inventories $5,920.5 million were previous already calculated in Part 3, but we can’t use the figure as is, because it has some non-cash items in it: $100 million attributed to the Boeing 737 program and $284 million attributed to the Boeing 787 program. Correcting for that the inventories $5,536 million.

Investing activities

Boeing had cash provided from investing activities of -$757 million during the first half of the year their Q2 filing, but $1.5B is not directly tied to the Boeing 737 MAX crisis.

Putting it together

Putting it together, we see that if we take into consideration all numbers related to the Boeing 737 MAX and the crisis we actually get a cash estimate that is off by just $30 million or 0.3% confirming the importance of the Boeing 737 program to Boeing as well as the impact the Boeing 737 MAX crisis (which in fact is more than just a Boeing 737 MAX crisis at this stage as it turned into a trust issue as well as doubts on Boeing’s approach to safety). Somewhat interesting is that the cash reported differs by 0.3%, the same level of accuracy we had on the inventories estimate.

Conclusion

There's no “real” conclusions to be drawn here, but the in-depth analyses in this piece as well as prior pieces clearly shows that Boeing has only been able to continue production of the Boeing 737 MAX by increasing its debt and delaying payments to suppliers. It shows that Boeing is matching its finances with its plans, but that plan currently is supported by increasing debt which I am not fully comfortable with. At the same time, the other option Boeing has is temporarily suspending production to preserve cash but that will likely be even more costly than borrowing. It’s even the case that via existing arrangements Boeing has borrowing capacity running in the billions. So, while borrowing money doesn’t make balance sheet any prettier, Boeing has capacity to continue doing it. The bigger problem for Boeing at this point seems to be that their schedule is vague and a Q4 service entry which their projections hinge on is going to be missed.

