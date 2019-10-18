Vanguard Wellesley Income: A Terrific Long-Term Fund But Temper Short-Term Expectations

I've written about the Vanguard Wellesley Income Fund (VWINX) here on Seeking Alpha a couple of times in the past and offered up a bullish outlook on each occasion. And for good reason. Over its history (it'll turn 50 years old next year), Wellesley has been one of Vanguard's cornerstone investment funds. It owns a 5-star rating from Morningstar and has performed in the top 1% of its Moderate/Conservative Target Risk category over the past 15 years. In other words, it's among the best of the best.

But times are beginning to change. For the first time since the financial crisis more than a decade ago, the U.S. economy is at risk of entering another recession in the near future. The most closely watched metrics, such as the unemployment rate and GDP growth, suggest the economy is doing just fine, but a deeper dive into the numbers shows greater reason for concern. Manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI readings are falling. Industrial production is slowing. Exports are falling. Portions of the Treasury yield curve have inverted which, historically, has been a reliable signal of an impending recession.

In other words, it's time to think defensive and investors who rely on their portfolios for regular income should be tilting towards high quality, low cost funds that can help weather any storm and offer downside protection in case the next bear market is imminent. Wellesley Income checks all of those boxes and makes a great choice for almost any income-focused investor.

While the Wellington Management Company deserves every benefit of the doubt when it comes to Wellesley, there are a few aspects of the fund that raise some minor causes for concern. Not nearly to the point where I'd consider staying away from this fund but enough that it makes me want to temper expectations over the next couple of years. The fact that Wellesley has generated a nearly 10% average annual return over the past five decades is not to be ignored but those returns were also generated thanks in large part to a 40-year long bull market in bonds and an S&P 500 (SPY) that has grown by 10 times since 1982.

Economic conditions likely won't be quite so fortuitous over the next couple of years, so now's a good time to reexamine Wellesley to see how it might perform in the tougher times ahead.

Overview

Wellesley is an asset allocation fund that invests about 1/3 of assets in stocks and 2/3 of assets in bonds. Stocks that are given consideration for inclusion are typically more mature large-caps with above-average dividend yields and expectations to continue paying and growing their dividends. The fixed income portion consists of investment-grade Treasury, corporate and agency bonds along with mortgage-backed securities.

While not in the category of some of the most inexpensive ETFs out there, Wellesley comes about as cheap as any actively-managed mutual fund you can find. The Investor share class charges 0.23% annually, which compares very favorably to the 0.80% average expense ratio of similar funds. If you've got $50,000 or more to invest, you can opt for the Admiral share class (VWIAX) and its 0.16% expense ratio.

Risk Profile

A portfolio of 1/3 stocks and 2/3 bonds has a predictably low risk profile, but Wellesley has done a magnificent job of maximizing returns in that environment. As you'd expect, Wellesley is much more conservative than the S&P 500 (SPY) but more volatile than the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG). In order to maximize the amount of history that can be examined, I'm going to ignore AGG for the time being since the more interesting comparison is putting Wellesley next to the S&P 500.

Investors buy Wellesley for its conservative approach to both maximizing risk-adjusted returns and portfolio yield while minimizing downside risk. This has and continues to achieve these goals in a way that stands in remarkable contrast to riskier portfolios. Going back to the early part of 1993 (when SPY was launched), we see that Wellesley has done a fantastic job of delivering superior risk-adjusted returns as measured by the Sharpe and Sortino ratios.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Looking at the results, we see that Wellesley has generated 86% of the S&P 500's returns while taking just 42% of the risk. That's a fabulous risk/return tradeoff given its bond-heavy allocation. But more than just its risk/return profile, Wellesley is favored by conservative growth seekers for its ability to smooth out the market's volatility.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

You can clearly see in the chart above that Wellesley has done a great job of helping risk-averse investors sleep a little better at night. While the market was plunging in 2000-2001 and again in 2008-2009, the fund remained very resilient. During the tech bubble, Wellesley delivered positive returns as bond values soared during the flight to safety. Everything fell in value during the financial crisis, but Wellesley's conservative portfolio was able to prevent shareholders from suffering much of the losses that were experienced by more equity-heavy investors.

Even during the worst crises of the last half-century, Wellesley was able to mitigate much of financial market's biggest losses.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Only three times over the past 50 years has Wellesley fallen so much as 10%. Only one of those instances, the financial crisis, occurred over the past 35 years. A fund that has 2/3 of its assets in fixed income obviously isn't going to experience severe declines in the way that equities are, but people invest in Wellesley for just that reason - to protect their principal from significant downside losses. Granted, there's much less appreciation potential and more downside risk when Treasury yields are 1-2%, so the chances of more frequent 5-10% losses going forward are certainly possible.

But the real measure of Wellesley comes when it's put side-to-side with a similar generic 1/3 stock, 2/3 bonds portfolio. For this example, I've chosen to use a pair of mutual funds, the Vanguard 500 Index Fund (VFINX) and the PIMCO Total Return Fund (PTTRX), for the comparison. These two funds are among the oldest in the industry and give us more than 30 years of history to measure against.

In this backtest, Portfolio 1 represents Wellesley and Portfolio 2 represents 1/3 VFINX and 2/3 PTTRX.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

We can see that Wellesley generates about 0.5% more per year in total return and also takes greater risk to achieve it. From a risk/return standpoint, both portfolios achieve virtually identical risk-adjusted returns with Wellesley owning a very slight advantage using the Sortino Ratio. Drawdowns have, historically, been slightly higher with Wellesley, so investors will need to decide for themselves if they want to accept the added risk in order to achieve the extra return.

Portfolio Breakdown

I mentioned earlier that I'm a big fan of Wellesley's structure - financially healthy large-caps coupled with high quality bonds - but there are a couple of allocations within the portfolio that I'm not a huge fan of. Again, nothing to make me even come close to considering avoiding the fund but worth pointing out, so investors better understand some of the potential trouble spots.

On the equity side, things look pretty good, but the sector allocation could use some tweaking.

With more than 1/3 of the equity allocation dedicated to healthcare and financial stocks, Wellesley has above-average exposure to two economically and politically sensitive sectors.

Healthcare has been one of the biggest underperformers recently and it's easy to see why. As we head into the 2020 election cycle, Medicare For All and drug pricing figures are two hot button issues. In both instances, drug makers and insurance companies (or both) are looking at hefty revenue impacts if legislation is passed on either of these fronts. It's impossible to tell at this point when or even if some type of reform will take place, but it's a cloud that continues to hang over the sector.

The financial sector also has boom/bust potential. Many people anticipate that the Fed will continue lowering interest rates which could put additional pressure on banks' ever-shrinking margins. While that certainly could end up playing out, there's also a scenario in which the Fed cutting rates in an economy that's still in relatively good shape could end up spiking inflation, sending rates higher and steepening the yield curve which could be a net positive for banks. Again, there's boom/bust potential here, but the risk is high.

On the fixed income side, the credit quality profile looks attractive. Many investment-grade bond funds lean heavily on the BBB tier in order to maximize yield, but Wellesley only has about 19% of assets in BBB bonds. If an economic slowdown does pick up steam, some of those lower investment-grade bonds could slip into the junk category. The fact that Wellesley has increased its exposure to the A to AAA tiers is a good thing in my opinion.

In the "be careful of this" category, it's worth noting that the average duration of the fixed income portfolio is 7.5 years. That's not out of range of where Wellesley usually keeps its fixed income duration but it's still risky with rates as low as they are. Fixed income volatility has picked up noticeably over the past several months and that coincides with the 10-year Treasury yield whipsawing back and forth in the 1.5-2.5% range. As an intermediate-term fixed portfolio, risk of future volatility and higher rates could impact forward returns.

Also, the sector allocation of the fixed income segment could pose extra risks.

The total amount dedicated to the financial and industrial sectors clearly sticks out. I ran down the perceived risks of investing in the financial sector earlier so I won't repeat it again here. The industrial sector exposure is obviously exposure to the U.S./China trade war. Industrials are perhaps the sector that is most impacted by heightened trade tensions and that too could mean added risk and volatility. Obviously, this risk gets mitigated as we inch closer to a resolution (and recent events have at least pushed us more in that direction) but the unknowns as far whether or not tensions will increase or how long the trade war might last pose some risk.

Conclusion

Vanguard Wellesley Income is a top-notch mutual fund with a terrific track record. I don't want anything to muddle that message. But I also believe that there are some aspects of the fund that warrant some extra short-term caution.

As is the case with any fixed income investment, this portfolio is at risk for rising interest rates. Sitting at ultra-low rates already means that there's little potential for capital appreciation. The political risk that comes with above-average exposure to both healthcare and industrials is also a position that I wish the fund managers would trim back a bit.

For anyone owning or considering buying Wellesley shares, I don't see anything that should necessarily change your mind. Just temper your expectations a bit for the fund's return potential going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.