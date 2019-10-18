MXN/USD: There Could Be Downside Ahead

However, with the Federal Reserve indicating no further rate cuts are needed - I see the appetite for the peso starting to decline.

The Mexican peso has been seeing strength against the greenback this year.

Back in July, I argued my bullish view on the Mexican peso. The currency had shown surprising strength against the U.S. dollar, and with the renegotiating of the NAFTA agreement coupled with higher interest rates in Mexico attracting investors - I hypothesised we would see a further rise in the MXN/USD.

However, the currency dipped below the 0.05 level in August, before rebounding to 0.05194 at the time of writing:

Source: investing.com

While the Federal Reserve has cut rates twice this year to spur economic growth - the position now seems to be that further rate cuts should not be needed through 2020.

Given the strength we had been seeing in the MXN/USD this year - it is understandable that the currency would revert downwards from a technical standpoint. Now that the MXN/USD has "taken a breather", what can we expect from here?

The peso had seen some upside after indications that Saudi Arabia would be able to restore previously lost oil output as a result of attacks on Saudi infrastructure. However, there is always the possibility that if oil prices continue to rise, then this, in turn, could cause investors to flee riskier assets such as the peso.

Moreover, one must remember that while the peso had been climbing significantly on the back of a renewed NAFTA trade deal - the currency was previously coming under much downward pressure as a result of the protectionist stance taken by the Trump administration.

For instance, we can see that leading up to late 2016, the peso had taken a nosedive against the dollar - as speculation rose that significant trade sanctions would be placed on Mexico's economy by the United States.

Source: investing.com

While the currency has since stabilised - the MXN/USD has been trading in more or less a stationary manner since 2017. With the upcoming U.S. presidential elections next year, speculation that Mexico could see further tariffs or potential trade barriers may well place downward pressure on the currency.

Moreover, while rate cuts would theoretically attract investors to the peso due to a higher yield, the currency has not particularly seen all that much gain in the past couple of months.

At this point in time, I do not see a bullish case for the peso and the currency could start declining against the greenback as we head into 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.