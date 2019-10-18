Natural Gas: Prices Remain Undervalued If Bullish Weather Materializes

We are now long 50% UGAZ as a result.

If this weather model outlook materializes, we see prices going much higher. November contract has the potential to go to $2.55 before expiration, which also would push up December contracts to $2.75/MMBtu.

The weather outlook is very bullish, and if it materializes, we see much more upside to natural gas prices.

For the week ending 10/18, we have a build of 95 Bcf. EOS is now 3.773 Tcf.

For the week ending 10/11, EIA reported a build of +104 Bcf vs. our build estimate of +114 Bcf. This was much lower than we expected.

Welcome to the undervalued edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Source: EIA

Next Week's Estimate

Prices Remain Undervalued If Bullish Weather Materializes

At the moment, we have natural gas prices undervalued by 6.11% with January being the most heavily discounted.

Looking at the weather set-up, GFS-ENS remains the most bullish with ECMWF-EPS close behind.

Source: HFIRweather.com (real-time weather model updates)

As you can see in the 10-15 day composite, the bullish set-up is being derived from the ridging set-up in Alaska through Greenland. This displacement causing cold air to be trapped in the Northeast is expected to persist throughout November according to the ECMWF-EPS long-range report yesterday.

Given the current positioning, most traders are positioned on the bear side, so this bullish weather set-up could cause a mini short squeeze akin to the one we saw last year. The magnitude, however, will be much smaller given that storage levels are significantly higher year-over-year and production is at a record high going into winter.

But risk/reward wise, we really like the long set-up at the moment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UGAZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.