Why Regency Centers Will Continue To Deliver Growth Despite Headwinds

Despite reporting healthy growth of 4.6% of sales in 2018, the retail industry continues to reel under pressures this year that have intensified due to the broader secular headwinds like higher minimum wages, tariff pressures, the rise of e-commerce and heavy discounting. More than 7,000 store closings already have been witnessed this year and it's projected that up to 12,000 closings will be reported by year-end. In response to the challenges, downsizing retailers have focused their investments on higher-performing stores and have continued to close weaker-performing stores in lower-tier malls and retail centers. As we have mentioned in the past, this evolving retail landscape is more likely to benefit high-quality REIT’s like Florida-based Regency Centers Corporation (REG) that has an impressive track record of delivering growing dividends at a consistent rate of 4.5% CAGR.

As of June 2019, REG owned 421 centers comprising nearly 57 million square feet of retail space. At the end of Q2 2019, the company had approximately 9,000 tenants, with the top 10 tenants generating 20% of ABR. REG is among the largest operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers and 80% of its properties are anchored by grocery stores that provide substantial foot traffic. The REIT’s reliance on grocery stores provides an effective way to combat the disruptive trend within the retail industry.

However, the REIT is not completely immune to disruptions, as tenant bankruptcies, such as those of Sears and Mattress Firm, have hampered its attempts to achieve an average same property growth of 3%. The REIT’s management also has projected that its robust same-property NOI growth could be impacted by up to a maximum of 25 basis points in 2019 as Barneys New York, another one of its struggling tenants, has filed for bankruptcy too. Hence, REG’s projected 2019 same-property NOI growth guidance remains in the range of 2% to 2.5% even though it has increased its year-to-date same property NOI by 2.1%,

Despite a moderately lower NOI growth in 2019, REG continues to generate meaningful growth in core earnings and AFFO. In Q2 2019, the REIT reported Core Operating Earnings of $0.91 per diluted share compared to $0.89 per diluted share for the same period in 2018. The REIT also reported an NAREIT FFO for Q2 2019 of $0.95 per diluted share compared to $0.93 per diluted share for the same period in 2018. An increase in free cash flow indicates that tenant bankruptcies has had a negligible impact on REG’s long-term growth which is being fueled by strategic advantages that include a high quality portfolio, strong development capabilities and a strong balance sheet.

High Quality Portfolio

REG’s portfolio’s quality, breadth, and scale differentiate it from other players within the industry. REG’s portfolio continues to benefit from successful grocers whose annual sales average approximately $650 per square feet vs. the national average of $450 per square feet. 20% of REG’s tenant base includes best-in-class national, regional and specialty grocers (and drug stores/convenience stores) like Publix, Kroger, Albertsons, Whole Foods and CVS. These winning grocers are among REG’s top 10 tenants and they are investing in critical aspects of their evolving business to remain relevant. All of these highly productive grocers have adopted an omnichannel strategy by launching successful e-commerce platforms which are supported by physical stores located close to the customer.

REG’s tenants mainly benefit from the REIT’s site locations which have attractive demographics within a three-mile radius. The REIT has significant presence in trade areas that have an average population of 145,000 and where 49% of residents are college-educated consumers. In addition, these regions have some of the highest income households with the average household income amounting to $120,000.

REG’s properties are located in geographical territories that are considered most attractive for retail real estate investment. About 50% of the REIT’s NOI comes from California and Florida, the two US states with strong economies and where consumers tend to have higher buying power. REG’s portfolio is spread across the major cities of San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego in California, where a diverse economy is fueling high-paying job growth across various sectors. Other than California, Florida is proving to be a major market for REG due to the job growth rate of 3% which is an indicator of robust economic growth.

REG’s high quality portfolio is further differentiated by a merchandising mix which transforms a shopping center into a destination and lifestyle center. 50% of REG’s ABR is derived from restaurants and service-oriented retailers while 25% of its ABR is derived from necessity-based retailers that include grocers. Service-oriented and necessity-based tenants provide goods and services that are not purchased online, hence they are among the most Internet-resistant retailers which provide an advantage to REG. In addition, the incorporation of food and beverage amenities into REG’s merchandising mix increases return visits and fosters longer dwell time. REG also has leased stores to best-in-class retailers like TJMaxx, Ross, Ulta and Nordstrom Rack. which contribute 20% of the REIT’s ABR. These retailers are striving to pay greater attention to the customer experience by committing resources to customer service, in-store experience and technology initiatives.

REG continues to have a minimal exposure to at-risk retailers and store closures at its properties, This provides the REIT with an opportunity to create value through re-merchandising. The strategic advantages provided by REG’s shopping centers make them attractive to retailers who are seeking well-located, well-conceived and well-merchandised centers. During Q2 2019, REG executed around 1.9 million square feet of comparable new and renewal leases at blended rent spreads of 7%. In addition, the rent spreads on new and renewal leases were 6.9% and 7%, respectively. At the end of Q2 2019, the REIT’s wholly-owned portfolio was 94.7% leased and its same-property portfolio was 95.1% leased, which represents an expansion of 10 basis points on a sequential basis. Besides relying on its high-quality portfolio, REG is banking on the development and redevelopment opportunities in its pipeline to achieve long-term growth.

Effective Capital Allocation

REG is driving growth organically by adopting a self-funding strategy that generates $170 million of annual free cash flow. Over the next five years, REG will be self financing development and redevelopment projects that are worth $1.25 billion. The REIT is well positioned to capitalize on its adjacent and vertical mixed-use projects that specifically cater to the "Live-Work-Play" lifestyle embraced by the millennial generation. Until now, REG’s historical development and redevelopment starts have delivered 7.8% average return on investment.

At the end of Q2 2019, REG had 23 properties that are either in development or are being redeveloped at estimated net project costs of approximately $474 million. The REIT’s in-process developments and redevelopments were about 90% leased at the end of Q2 2019 and investment in these properties is expected to yield an average return of 7.6%. In Q2 2019, REG started a ground-up development project in the dynamic high barrier-to-entry Culver City submarket of Los Angeles, California. The project has been named Culver Public Market and its total project cost is approximately $27 million at a projected 6.0% stabilized yield. Moreover, the property is located in a trade area that has more than 275,000 people with average household incomes of over $125,000. Once completed, the property will be anchored by Urbanspace as well as several local restaurants and retailers.

During Q2 2019, REG commenced four redevelopment projects, the largest being The Abbot whose project cost is pegged at approximately $52 million and which will deliver an incremental 9.3% stabilized yield. The Abbot is a mixed-use project located at the entrance to Harvard University in a highly sought-after area with world-class demographics. The redevelopment project will not only modernize the property but also attractively position it for retail and office uses. The REIT’s other in-process redevelopment projects include Ballard Blocks in Seattle, Town and Country Center in Los Angeles and the Westwood Shopping Center in Bethesda. REG also has planned a $230 million redevelopment of its Costa Verde Center in San Diego’s University Town Center. The REIT’s in-process redevelopments as well as future redevelopment opportunities are on track to contribute more than $40 million of incremental NOI.

A key component of REG’s investment strategy is portfolio quality enhancement through the acquisition of premier assets. Through the end of Q2 2019, REG has closed on $231.6 million of acquisitions and $136.5 million of dispositions on a year-to-date basis. During Q2 2019, REG acquired 6401 Roosevelt, an 8,378 square-foot multi-tenant shopping center that's located in Seattle’s densely populated Roosevelt District. The shopping center was bought for $3.6 million and it's adjacent to Roosevelt Square which is a REG-owned shopping center that's anchored by Whole Foods. At the start of Q3 2019, REG acquired 258,000 square feet of a Silicon Valley shopping center that is a part of The Pruneyard, an iconic mixed-use project that is close to West Valley’s most affluent neighborhoods and technology employers. Anchored by Trader Joe’s and Marshalls, The Pruneyard retail center benefits from an adjacent 171-key hotel and three office towers that encompass an area of 360,000 square feet. The Pruneyard retail property was bought for $212.5 million at a 4.3% cap rate and it's expected to generate a 3.5% NOI CAGR as well as an IRR in excess of 6.5%. REG plans to fund the transaction with lower growth dispositions combined with debt in the unsecured market

Robust Balance Sheet

REG’s balance sheet is strengthened by the cash flows that are generated from the operating, investing and financing activities of the company. During the six months that ended on June 30, 2019, REG generated $289.3 million from its operations and paid $195.7 million in dividends to common stock and unit holders. REG is in a strong position to fund its dividend distribution and capital needs by generating sufficient cash flow from operations, borrowings, dispositions, debt issuance and to some extent equity raises. During the next 12 months, the REIT’s cash flows will be utilized to fund approximately $329.0 million that will be required to finance development and redevelopment projects, to repay maturing debt and to contribute towards co-investment partnerships.

REG’s balance sheet strength is supported by leverage ratios which are among the lowest in the industry. The REIT reports a net debt to EBITDA re ratio of 5.3x which is low in comparison to peers. Including its pro-rate share of partnerships, REG’s annualized fixed charged coverage ratio was 4.3 and 4.2 times for each of the periods that ended on June 30, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2018, respectively. The REIT also has a well-laddered debt maturity profile with no significant maturities until 2020.

REG continues to maintain a high percentage of unencumbered assets and the REIT reportedly owned 88.9% of unencumbered real estate assets at the end of Q2 2019. The unencumbered assets allow REG to access secured and unsecured debt markets and they also help to maintain the availability on the line of credit. Currently, REG has access to $1.25 billion unsecured credit line whose maturity has been extended till 2023. Moody’s has assigned a Baa1 credit rating to REG and S&P has assigned BBB+ as well as a positive outlook rating to the REIT. In addition, the REG’s inclusion in the S&P 500 index has enhanced its liquidity.

During Q2 2019, REG’s adjusted operating earnings grew by 4.6% and the REIT expects its FY 2019 core operating earnings to grow by 3% to 4% after taking into account the reduced G&A expenses and the timing planned dispositions. The positive impact of favorable G&A expenses and the scheduled dispositions will offset the negative impact created by one-time non-cash expenses of approximately $0.02 per diluted share related to straight-line rent reserves for troubled tenants like Barneys. This offsetting has enabled the REIT has kept its FFO guidance range consistent at a tighter range while pivoting the midpoint constant at $3.83 per share. Moreover, REG projects its AFFO to grow over 6% in FY 2019 due to the positive factors impacting its earnings.

We believe REG should be selling at a P/AFFO multiple of around 22x, which at projected 2019 AFFO of $3.28, puts the stock closer to $72. At a current price of $64.84, that translates into an 11% gain plus the dividend yield of 3.6% - for a total return of roughly 15% over the next 9-12 months.

We rate the stock a Buy, but because its dividend growth has decelerated, we’re moving it to our Income Safety Portfolio from the Dividend growth Portfolio.

The Dividend Safety score has declined slightly from a year ago but remains above 70, with high scores for free cash flow margin and quality.

