The Heart Of Darkness - The Chinese 'Skynet' And The Conscience Of The West

"Men must learn now with pity to dispense; For policy sits above conscience." - William Shakespeare, "Timon of Athens" "We hold these truths to be self-evident. That all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights..." Thomas Jefferson, "The Declaration of Independence"

Was Colonel Jessup right? Can we handle the truth? Especially when we search for it at the slippery intersection of profit and moral peril? Can we expect our business leaders to speak with an authentic voice when it comes to values? Sometimes the truth is - well - inconvenient, especially when CEOs encounter moral conundrums that put profits at risk. Ask Adam Silver what he thinks about the Hong Kong protesters, for example. Shakespeare had it so right - we can't help but feel pity for the situation the NBA is in. With billions of dollars of income on the line, NBA officials and players are in a terrible bind. There's policy and then there's our heart wanting to say something (oh so inconveniently!) authentic.

The NBA is not alone. "Western" company CEOs operating in China understand very well the bind the NBA is in. Several have already run afoul of China's censors and been forced to grovel an apology regarding website references to Taiwan, for one example. As shareholders, downstream from the multitude of ugly consequences that flow from Chinese wrath regarding these inconvenient truths, we need to ask some very tough questions. As much as we might dread the answers, the time has come and it can't be avoided.

This article will ask those questions and attempt some (probably unsatisfying) answers. So no, this isn't a Sunday school lesson, but this piece is going to be about truth and lies, costs and profits - about brands betrayed or sustained - about decisions made in the minefield of moral challenge - where the "right thing to do" can be the oh so wrong thing to do. We are going to talk about the barb-edged realities of doing business in China, and whether, in the end, it will even be possible for many Western companies.

Let's do a brief survey of some recent headlines:

"US Firms Are Helping Build China's Orwellian State" - Foreign Affairs Magazine, March 9, 2019 "Why US businesses should be worried about China's corporate social credit system - South China Morning Post - Oct. 14, 2019 "US-China trade: American companies are running enormous risks to do business in China" - CNN Business - Oct. 12, 2019 "China is waging war with U.S. businesses. And it's winning." - Senator Ben Sasse (NE), Washington Post, Oct. 13, 2019

The above are just a few of the recent articles reflecting on the challenges that US (and other "Western") companies face doing business in Xi's China. The following list is a distillation of the potential perils they discuss:

Complicity in crimes against humanity and potential legal/criminal actions against companies and their executives.

Blacklisting of companies and their employees by China for expressions of support for free speech, rule of law, democratic norms.

Uncompetitive, even potentially stranded Chinese investments because of either US or Chinese regulatory actions. (impacting time to market, consumer responsiveness, etc.)

Political backlash in the United States from positions taken to assuage Chinese regulators.

Brand damage outside of China due to association with authoritarian and repressive Chinese state actions.

Brand damage inside of China due to nationalist backlash over company positions.

We'll discuss these in more detail below, but we'd be remiss in not mentioning last weekend's Wall Street Journal article entitled, "America is Losing the Chinese Shopper" by WSJ staff writer Julie Wernau. Boiling it down to its essence, she presents strong evidence that Western brands are facing heavy pressure from Chinese companies for two main reasons. The first of these is that the Chinese are simply getting much better and being more responsive to Chinese consumers. The second:

"[…]Chinese consumers are increasingly turning away from foreign brands because they have run afoul of Chinese politics. The result is that some American brands that used to be cool are falling out of fashion."

The article is well worth the read in its entirety, but the upshot is that Western retail brands are at severe risk in China over the next decade. Indeed, she quotes a McKinsey report (p. 112) which predicts that the total economic impact of this loss of Western company market share at $22T to $37T "as supply chains shrink and other changes ripple through the global economy" over the next 20 years.

In my last article, we discussed the threat posed by the ongoing balkanization of the global economy into US and Chinese spheres of influence. All of the factors outlined above add momentum to that process, none more so than subjecting foreign companies and their employees to the tender mercies of the Social Credit system. As the article makes clear, the system isn't even completely implemented yet - it will be formally launched nationwide next year - but already "millions have been barred from traveling by train or plane since 2014" in the 40-odd cities that have served as a beta test. As mentioned above, foreign companies have already been subjected to penalties based on data entered into it. Here's David Jacobson, a SMU School of Business Professor now a visiting Professor at Tsinghua University in Beijing, describing the system.

"The new cybersecurity laws give the Chinese government access to files, contracts, copyrights, business strategies and phone records with no permission asked, according to Jacobson. The rules first went into effect in 2018 but compliance was not enforced. But starting in 2020, China is demanding that businesses collect and feed internal information into a centralized data system. The data will be used to quantify the moral codes of corporations, and the individuals that run them, and reward or punish accordingly."

Hmm… Let's read that again.

The "moral codes of corporations and the individuals that run them". How much risk are Western companies and their employees willing to bear? How far will they be willing to go to cooperate with Chinese authorities in feeding information into this system? So, I'm an American citizen working in China. Are my personnel files now on file in the bowels of the Social Credit system? My medical records? My children's school records?

Surely, it's not going too far to say that the application of this system to companies and the millions of foreigners working in China casts dark and dystopian shadows across any business venture operating in the country. The context of this statement must be considered. China is in the process, by any measure, of building the largest and most pervasive surveillance system on earth. Their avowed goal is nothing less than building a facility that will "allow the trustworthy to roam everywhere under heaven while making it hard for the discredited to take a single step." Here's what the Journal of Democracy in a January 2019 article says about the video surveillance aspect of it.

"In 2017, it was reported on CCTV that the "Skynet" project had been completed, bringing into being the largest video-surveillance network in the world. By that year, China's network included 176 million surveillance cameras, and there were plans to increase this number to a staggering 626 million by the decade's close. The network's many AI-equipped cameras monitor the gender, clothing, and height of passersby, transforming the information captured on screen into data."

The potential for overreach and abuse in a system like this is sobering. For example, would the publishing of this article constitute a black mark on the social credit score of my son, who lives in Hong Kong and frequently travels and does business in China? Would an executive of a non-Chinese firm be prevented from leaving the country because she questioned whether her firm's semiconductor component would be used in products destined for use in monitoring the Uighurs? Who knows how far this will go, especially in an environment of great power conflict where the possibility of fanning Chinese nationalist sentiments always lurks in the background as a handy tool of the Chinese Communist Party? Can there be any doubt that Xi would deploy this tool against Western companies if he felt it would serve his interests?

Whatever the future holds, the one thing Western investors can take to the bank is that operating in China in the foreseeable future will involve uncharted and potentially life-altering personal and corporate risks, even for fortress brands like Apple (AAPL), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), and Nike (NKE) that are - so far - doing well. The following scenarios explore just a few of these risks.

What if an American Apple employee working in China was reported to have been overheard being critical of the Chinese practice of Uighur "reeducation" camps? Would the employee be allowed to exit China? Would Apple have to publish a written apology or face potentially crippling business interruption in China? Would the employee be subject to charges potentially resulting in jail time? What if, in the example above, Tim Cook made a public apology to the Chinese regime? How much brand damage and US political blowback would Apple experience? What if Micron (MU) were identified as the supplier of DRAM and 3D XPoint technology to a Chinese facial recognition company whose technology was used to monitor the Uighurs? Could they be subject to Congressional sanctions? On a more mundane level, would Starbucks China operations enforce a policy that prevented service to any Christian group attempting a meeting in their facilities?

Where does all of this lead? Is it too early to draw any definitive conclusions? Are we recommending that companies withdraw from China? Certainly not. Not now, at any rate. As grim as the potential scenarios are, one could reasonably ask what is different about operating in China versus, say, Saudi Arabia, or Russia, or any number of authoritarian regimes around the world? American citizens and corporations can get in big trouble by saying or doing the wrong thing in those countries as well, right? My personal take on it is that, right now, in this season of the Social Credit system's immaturity, there isn't a lot of difference.

That being said, I would simply offer that the trend line does not look good. The Social Credit System is a game changer. Surely, it is not intemperate or extreme to say at this point that the potential for a fully developed, more sophisticated Social Credit System to buttress the social, economic, and political goals of a leader like Xi Jinping is dismaying in the extreme. I wonder what Lord Acton would have offered to this dialog? What will unchallenged power do with a tool like Social Credit? My guess is that Western companies in China will not like the answer they get. One thing for sure, they will soon get an opportunity to find out.

Whatever the answers, the challenges of doing business and maintaining or building share in China in the midst of an ongoing and deepening Great Power rivalry will be daunting. The balkanizing of the world economy into Chinese and American/Western spheres will continue to progress, and as this happens, it is hard to imagine iconic western brands being able to survive in what will almost surely be a more nationalistic China. Especially one that demands that the cost of doing business in China is abandoning deeply held moral and political values.

At some point, any Western company doing in business in China, seeing their share erode for all the reasons we have outlined above - seeing the business shrink and the headaches (heartaches!) multiply day on day - may get the opportunity to reflect on the playwright Robert Bolt's famous question posed by Sir Thomas More to Richard Rich, who has falsely accused him of treason:

"Why Richard, it profits a man nothing to give his soul for the whole world! But for Wales?"*

*(My apologies to all of Welsh descent.)

So, it's early yet and most of the imagined challenges have yet to arise. There is time, perhaps, to change the situation. Maybe, on a Sovereign level - country to country/Western coalition - we can negotiate an exemption for foreign companies operating in China? Maybe we can diffuse and limit the Great Power rivalry? Maybe the Chinese people will rise up and demand that Xi be replaced by a more humane and "democratic" leadership cadre? Maybe the reach and ambition of the Social Credit system can be limited? Anything is possible. The reader is free to make his own determination about what is probable.

In any case, investors in American equities doing business in China need to pay very close attention to the developments outlined above. There is very little that is happening in our world that is more important than the outcome. Good luck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.