Signs Of Cracking In The Consumer: I Don't Think So

Strength is fueled by the labor market, and I'm not the only one to say so.

Retail sales contracted in September and sent a ripple of fear through the market. The fear is misplaced.

Retail Sales Contract, Oh No!

Retail sales for September were not awesome, I won't try to sugar coat it. Headline sales fell -0.3% versus an expected gain of 0.3% which is not something I like to see. On the flip-side, though, sales remain positive on a YOY basis and there is evidence that September sales are a one-off event.

Most of the weakness was in Autos, down nearly a full percent in the month. This decline is offset by the previous month's data which shows autos up nearly 2.0%. The two-month trend for autos is positive.

Retail trade, non-store retailers, and miscellaneous retailers are up 4.0%, 12.9% and 9.3% YOY respectively.

August retail sales were revised up 0.2% to 0.6% effectively offsetting most of September's weakness.

Retail sales are, on balance, trending positive for the year and above 2017/2018 levels.

I'm not worried about retail sales, not yet.

Source: Trading Economics

Housing Starts And Permits Reveal Consumer Health

Housing starts and permits were not a fun report to see. Not at the headline level anyway. The report shows an unexpected decline in both permits and starts that throws the idea of an FOMC-led housing recovery right out the window.

Dig a little deeper into the data and things don't look quite so bad. Sure, permits and starts both declined but that is due to a downturn in multi-family units. The multi-family industry is expected to remain solid for many years into the future, but its growth has slowed considerably. Single-family permits and starts tell a different story.

Source: CBRE

Headline building permits fell -2.7% MOM, that's bad. The good news is they are up 7.7% YOY. Within that, single-family permits rose 0.8% for the month and are up 2.7% YOY. The 0.8% and 2.7% are not much in themselves to get overly excited about, but the data over the past six months is. Over the past six months, the single-family market hit a bottom and reversed. It is now expanding again and in large part due to the FOMC and low interest rates.

There is a direct correlation between mortgage rates and permits, the leading indicator of housing starts and completions. The rate for the 30-year mortgage rose in tandem with the FOMC's benchmark; when rates hit their highs in late 2018, permits began to decline. The decline in permits lasted until late spring/early summer 2019 when rates returned to near historic low levels.

Source: YCharts

We've already seen two surges in housing activity that I associate with #1) the onset of expectation for lower FOMC rates and #2) the actual cuts. I expect to see this trend continue into 2020, in part because the FOMC is going to cut rates again and partly because of labor trends.

Housing starts are likewise misleading. The starts figure fell -9.4% MOM, but again, because of a downturn in multifamily units. A downturn in multi-family units is evidence of declining inflows of investment dollars, not a sign of cracking in the consumer.

An uptick in single-family activity is evidence the consumer is stepping up to homeownership. Single-family starts are up 0.3% in the last month and up 4.3% YOY. The rebound in starts is less pronounced than in the permits, but, remember, permits are leading. Housing starts should continue to grow YOY and will likely accelerate in 2020.

Consumer Sentiment Is High

The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index is showing sentiment in an uptrend. And trending at post-crisis highs.

Source: Trading Economics

The amount of disposable personal income in the U.S. is at an all-time high and growing.

Source: Trading Economics

The total dollar value of consumer spending is at an all-time high and growing.

Source: Trading Economics

What Could Possible Fuel All This Growth?

Could it be the labor market? The labor market is larger than it has ever been in the past, the unemployment level is at historic lows, demand for workers far surpasses the number of available employable Americans, and wages have been steadily rising.

Wages are growing at a 3.0% YOY clip.

own work - data from BLS

Total joblessness is at historic lows.

own work - data from BLS

Hiring intent is on track to meet or exceed the all-time high.

own work; data from Challenger, Gray & Christmas

These trends show no signs of reversing.

If anything, the labor market needs an economic correction to ease tightness.

Two of my favorite metrics, the number of job openings and the number of available unemployed workers, highlight this need in great detail. There are more than 7.35 million open jobs and less than 5.9 million people available to fill those jobs. We could have 0.0% unemployment tomorrow and still need workers. This situation is fueling wages, compensation, and a shift to automation, but that's another story.

What The CEOs Are Saying

I am not the only one who thinks the consumer is doing just dandy. CEO after CEO has commented over the past week about how strong the consumer is, and how consumer strength is fueling business.

American Express (AXP) - American Express reported top- and bottom-line results that beat expectations. The company reports strength in all segments, led by consumer services. The Global Consumer Services segment is up 10%. Granted, American Express is a great proxy for the "average American" but it isn't the only financial institution to credit its success to the consumer.

Stephen Squeri, AXP CEO - Third quarter results showed continued strong growth across both consumer and small business segments, driven by results in our top strategic countries where we've allocated incremental investments. Since the beginning of the year, we've launched 18 new or refreshed proprietary cards, three co-brand cards and 30 network cards across international.

Source: AXP investor slideshow

Coca Cola (KO) - Coca Cola reported revenue in-line and EPS ahead of consensus. The strength is driven by strong sales globally, not just in the U.S. North American comps are up 3%.

James Quincey, KO CEO - ... turning to North America. We saw a strong marketplace performance driven by innovation in our sparkling portfolio and improving performance in stills. We also continue to gain share. And so far, revenue growth -- organic revenue growth is up 2% year-to-date. This growth was largely driven by continued strong consumer demand ...

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - JPMorgan reported solid top- and bottom-line beats driven by strength in consumer segments.

Jamie Dimon, JPM CEO. Consumer lending businesses "benefited from continued investments and a favorable environment for borrowers, which helped drive healthy volumes in Home Lending and Auto and strong loan growth in Card,"

Bank of America (BAC) - Bank of American reported solid results in all segments, not just the consumer. Consumer banking net income rose 5% Y/Y to $3.3B, loans up 7% to $304B and deposits are up 3% to $709B.

Brian Moynihan, BAC CEO - Our annual customer outgoing payments on the consumer side of our Company are nearly $3 trillion or about -- when compared to U.S. economy about 15%. Consumer payments year-to-date are up 6% compared to the same period in 2018 through the nine months. For the third quarter, that pace was as solid or slightly increased from earlier in the year. This means the U.S. consumer continues to benefit by strong employment prospects.

Source: BAC investor slideshow

The Bottom Line

The September decline in retail sales figures is a red flag no doubt about it. But that's it. It's not a sign of consumer implosion, the consumer is doing just fine, and the outlook for spending remains robust. Depending on the source outlook for 2019, holiday spending is upwards of 4% and that will be led by digital. Sales at online merchants are expected to top 18%.

With explosive earnings growth becoming ever-elusive in today's market I expect dividend growth stocks will outperform the broad market over the next few years. Are you positioned to profit from the capital gains and ever-increasing Yield on Investment provided by dividend growth stocks? At the Technical Investor, I dig deep into the market looking for the sectors and stocks best positioned to deliver the earnings and dividend growth it takes to drive double-digit capital returns. Sign up now for a Free Two-week Trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.