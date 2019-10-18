Searching For Another Word For Consolidation (Technically Speaking For The Week Of October 14-18)

Key International Economic Data

China/Japan/Asia

China

GDP +6.2% in the first three quarters

Retail sales + 8.2% in the first three quarters

Industrial production +8.2% in the first three quarters

CPI 2.5% in the first three quarters

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Asia conclusion: Asian data continues to be weak. China's GDP growth was the "worst in three decades" and continues to point to an economy that is slowing or making the transition to developed status, meaning it will no longer be the global growth juggernaut. The trade war is also hurting Japan as witnessed by it's negative Y/Y industrial production number and, as reported below, South Korea cuting rates out of concern for its growth.

UK/EU

UK

EU

UK/EU conclusion: the continent is still having serious economic problems. Hopefully, Johnson will be able to get Brexit done, which will remove one uncertain event from the ledger. But the global growth slowdown has clearly hurt the EU, where industrial production has trended modestly lower over the 18 months.

Key Central Bank Actions

South Korea lowered rates 25 basis points to 1.25%. Like other central banks, they are concerned about the negative growth resulting from the US-China trade dispute. Here is how the bank described the domestic economy (emphasis added):

The Board judges that the pace of domestic economic growth has remained slow, as consumption growth has weakened, while the adjustment in construction investment and the sluggishness in exports and facilities investment have continued. Employment conditions have partially improved, with the increase in the number of persons employed having risen. Going forward the Board expects domestic economic growth to fall below the July projection, owing chiefly to the continued US-China trade dispute and the heightened geopolitical risks.

South Korea is the 4th largest economy in Asia, behind China, Japan, and India. South Korean annual GDP growth has slowed over the last four quarters. Between 3Q16 and 2Q18, it averaged 3%; over the last four quarters, it has dropped to 2.2%. The manufacturing PMI has shown a contraction in 10 of the last 12 quarters, causing industrial production to contract in 6 of the last 12 months (Y/Y). But, like other countries, unemployment is low: it's currently 3.4%. This is supporting household spending, which has increased in 10 of the last 12 months (Y/Y). (Data from Tradingeconomics.com)

The Bank of England released its latest Meeting Minutes, which contained the following general assessment of the UK economy (emphasis added):

Brexit-related developments are making UK economic data more volatile, with GDP falling by 0.2% in 2019 Q2 and now expected to rise by 0.2% in Q3. The Committee judges that underlying growth has slowed, but remains slightly positive, and that a degree of excess supply appears to have opened up within companies. Brexit uncertainties have continued to weigh on business investment, although consumption growth has remained resilient, supported by continued growth in real household income. The weaker global backdrop is weighing on exports. The Government has announced a significant increase in departmental spending for 2020-21, which could raise GDP by around 0.4% over the MPC’s forecast period, all else equal.

Like most developed economies, UK growth is heavily dependent on the cycle of low unemployment supporting increasing retail sales to support growth. So long as unemployment remains low, this is a good bet. But business is very weak due to policy uncertainty. Should Parliament cement the recent Brexit plan into place, it wouldn't be out of the question to expect a large amount of "'catch-up" business spending.

Australia also released its latest Meeting Minutes, which contained the following assessment of the Australian economy (emphasis added):

The national accounts reported that the Australian economy had grown by 0.5 per cent in the June quarter. Year-ended growth had slowed to 1.4 per cent, the lowest outcome in a decade. Nevertheless, there had been a pick-up in quarterly GDP growth over the first half of 2019 compared with the second half of 2018. The pick-up had been driven by stronger growth in exports, led by exports of resources and manufacturing goods. Members noted that export demand was being supported by the lower level of the Australian dollar. Public demand had also been growing strongly, partly because of spending on the National Disability Insurance Scheme. Members observed that the drought had continued to affect the rural sector to a significant extent and that, as a result, farm output was expected to remain weak over the following year.

Australian GDP has consistently decreased from a 3.1% annual rate in 2Q18 to 1.4% in 2Q18. Unemployment increased modestly in the Spring but has trended between 5.2% and 5.3% since April. Retail sales, however, have consistently declined for the last 12 months, falling from 3.5% to 2.3%. Business is mixed. The Australian manufacturing PMI has been above 50 in 10 of the last 12 months but the service sector PMI has been below 50 in 5 of the last nine months. The former explains why industrial production has grown over the last nine months on a Y/Y basis (data from tradingeconomics.com)

US Economic Data

The Fed released the latest Beige Book on Wednesday, which contained the following overview of the US economy:

The U.S. economy expanded at a slight to modest pace since the prior report as business activity varied across the country. Reports from Districts representing states in the southern and western U.S. generally were more upbeat than Districts representing the Midwest and Great Plains. Household spending was solid on balance: nonauto retail sales increased modestly, while light vehicle sales were generally robust. Tourism and travel-related spending was up modestly. Housing market conditions changed little. On the business spending side, nonresidential construction increased at a slightly slower yet still modest pace, while leasing activity advanced at a slow but steady rate. Manufacturing activity continued to edge lower. Contacts in some Districts suggested that persistent trade tensions and slower global growth weighed on activity. The early impact of a recent auto strike was limited. Freight shipments stabilized after falling during the previous reporting period. Bankers in many Districts reported moderately rising loan volumes, while activity in nonfinancial services increased solidly. Agricultural conditions deteriorated further due to the ongoing impacts of adverse weather, weak commodity prices, and trade disruptions. Business contacts mostly expect the economic expansion to continue; however, many lowered their outlooks for growth in the coming 6 to 12 months.

Consumer spending remains the primary economic driver (household spending was "solid on balance"). Business activity remains sluggish largely due to trade tensions. The auto strike (which was recently settled) had thankfully little impact. Also note the regional split: the South and West were growing, while the Midwest and Great Plains are a bit weaker.

The Census released several key pieces of economic data this week, starting with building permits, a key leading indicator:

Privately‐owned housing units authorized by building permits in September were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,387,000. This is 2.7 percent (±1.3 percent) below the revised August rate of 1,425,000, but is 7.7 percent (±2.4 percent) above the September 2018 rate of 1,288,000. Single‐family authorizations in September were at a rate of 882,000; this is 0.8 percent (±0.8 percent)* above the revised August figure of 875,000. Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 470,000 in September.

Here's a chart of the data:

After falling consistently since the end of 2017, permits have since rebounded and are now just shy of highs from late 2017. This is good news as this data will flow through to durable housing goods.

The Census also released the latest retail sales data:

Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for September 2019, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $525.6 billion, a decrease of 0.3 percent (±0.5 percent)* from the previous month, but 4.1 percent (±0.7 percent) above September 2018. Total sales for the July 2019 through September 2019 period were up 4.0 percent (±0.5 percent) from the same period a year ago. The July 2019 to August 2019 percent change was revised from up 0.4 percent (±0.5 percent)* to up 0.6 percent (±0.2 percent).

Here's a chart of the data:

After moving sideways and then down in 2018, retail sales are expanding again. A 1-month dip is statistical noise at this point.

Finally, the Federal Reserve released the latest industrial production numbers. Here's the main table from the release: This data has been mixed over the last six months with a majority of the sub-categories contracting in three of the last six months. This shows up in the industrial production headline number: The data started to trend modestly lower in the fall of 2018. It leveled off in the first part of the year and has since risen modestly.

US Conclusion: it's easy to read too much into a single month's data. While retail sales and industrial production were lower, the former is still in a solid rising trend while the latter has stabilized. The best news is the continued strength in 1-unit building permits, which have rebounded to just below their cycle highs.

US Markets

Let's look at this week's performance table: Overall, not a bad week for the markets. The transports -- which play into the Dow theory -- led the markets higher, gaining 2.15%. Micro and small-caps were the number two and three performers; they were up 1.71% and 1.64% respectfully. Larger-caps rose modestly. On the other side of the table is the long end of the Treasury market, which was off modestly.

The 6-month charts of the SPY, IWM, and IEF show an incredibly boring market. Let's start with the SPY: The SPY has a rising wedge pattern. Prices have twice hit the lower 300s and fallen back, while lower end resistance has risen from 270 in late May to 284 in early October. Meanwhile, the IWM is in a modestly downward sloping channel. Highs have been drifting lower from 159 to 158. Lows have printed between 144.3 and 143.74. Prices are essentially trading in a band around the 200-day EMA in a 16 point range.

After rallying for nearly a year, the IEF is consolidating in a triangle pattern. The high has decreased from 114.27 to 113.89 while the lows have increased from 108.29 to 110.13. Now the ETF is trading in a 3-4 point range.

So -- what does this tell us? Consolidations are nothing more than the market saying there's insufficient data one way or the other. On the plus side, the market has a more dovish Fed, and a fairly solid US economy with low unemployment, modest inflation, and a strong consumer. But the slowdown in international trade and weakness in manufacturing are cause for concern. As of now, the forces are balancing out.

Have a good weekend.

