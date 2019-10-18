Revisiting argenx: Leader In FcRn Space Offers Upside Potential In 2020 And Beyond

argenx is a Buy. This one appears to be more of a long term, core-type story at this point.

Risks include setbacks in the clinic and increased competition in the FcRn space, with other players, including UCB with rozanolixizumab, Momenta Pharmaceuticals and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation/Immunovant.

Shares have risen by 385% since my initial recommendation and by 120% since my last update.

Shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) have risen by roughly 385%, since my August 2017 article called the Dutch company a potential ASH winner due to initial data readout for lead drug candidate ARGX-113 (now known as efgartigimod). Shares have risen by 120% since my December 2017 update, where we touched on efgartigimod's potential in additional indications and highlighted ARGX-111's (now known as cusatuzumab) promising data in AML.

While we did log a triple in ROTY's model account, the initial lesson here for me is that I sold too early, and further patience would have paid off (when thesis for a holding of yours continues to strengthen significantly, often it's best to simply hold on for the ride). As there are several key catalysts approaching next year, I believe it's time to revisit.

Chart

Figure 1: ARGX daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we can see shares trading in a range for much of the year, starting 2019 off strong but losing momentum in Q3 along with the rest of the sector. There doesn't appear to be a real reason for weakness, other than a couple quarters with less in the way of material events (a "catalyst desert"). If the stock gets punished further in Q4, that could be offering investors a great opportunity to scoop shares up.

Overview

In my 2017 update, I presented the following keys to our bullish thesis:

The first aspect of the story we focused on was the promise of first-in-class FcRn antagonist ARGX-113 (efgartigimod), which was referred to as "a pipeline in a product" due to its strong potential in several indications. In myasthenia gravis (MG), I mentioned that, in spite of Alexion's (ALXN) Soliris being approved, management believed ARGX-113 could carve out its own niche in addressing the more than 60,000 patients in the United States with the disease. Top-line results from a mid-stage study were quite promising, including a clinically meaningful improvement in MG-ADL scores observed in 75% of patients treated with ARGX-113 for at least six consecutive weeks as contrasted to 25% of those who received placebo (p = 0.0391). Additionally, statistical significance over the placebo group in the measurement of clinical benefit 1 week after administration of the last dose was achieved (p = 0.0356). The condition of patients receiving ARGX-113 improved rapidly 1 week after their first infusion, with deep decreases in IgG levels. Several other measures of clinical efficacy (QMG, MGC and MG-QoL15) also revealed the drug candidate's improvement over placebo. As one would expect, this reflected positively on the drug candidate's potential to treat other neuromuscular conditions and the possibility of going after other disease categories as well (think autoimmune blood disorders, skin blistering diseases a la immune thrombocytopenia and pemphigus vulgaris, etc.). For ITP, I noted that it affects over 70,000 patients in the United States for whom symptoms range from mild bruising to severe bleeding, and limited treatment options exist. For an idea of market potential here, I reminded readers that last-line therapies, romiplostim and eltrombopag, generated 2016 global revenues of $584 million and $635 million, respectively. As for PV, management believes around 17,000 people are affected with this life-threatening auto-immune disease where current treatments possess severe side effects and negatively impact quality of life for patients. Lastly, I also emphasized that the drug candidate could be tested in additional IgG mediated AI diseases later on, and the company was testing subcutaneous formulations for addressing larger patient populations, including chronic use.

The second leg of our thesis rested on prospects of ARGX-111 (cusatuzumab, a SIMPLE Antibody equipped with POTELLIGENT Fc engineering technology which targets CD70 to block CD27 interaction. My optimism for its prospects stemmed from preclinical results showing ARGX-111 significantly increased survival in an AML mouse model and interim phase 1b data proving the drug was active across a variety of CTCL types and disease stages. Updated ASH data had shown a 100% response rate (caveat for low N) in newly diagnosed AML patients with intermediate to adverse risk and high blast count in bone marrow, which compared favorably to historical response rates to azacitidine alone (31.1% to 35.5%).

Figure 2: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)

An updated snapshot of the pipeline shows that the company has come a long way over the last year and change, as efgartigimod moves closer to pivotal results in lead indication MG in 2020 and progress is being made in other indications. Management wisely partnered cusatuzumab with Janssen for lucrative terms ($300 million upfront, 50/50 economic share in US and receives double digit royalties ex US, retains option to participate in commercialization efforts). Collaboration with Halozyme (NASDAQ:HALO) was also a shrewd move, making use of the ENHANZE drug delivery technology to develop subcutaneous formulations of current & future product candidates starting with efgartigimod (advantages include shortening drug administration time and offering increased convenience for patients and healthcare practitioners). Novel preclinical candidates offer further growth prospects over the long term, including C2-targeting ARGX-117 going after severe autoimmune conditions.

Q2 Update and Other Information

In August, the company reported cash and equivalents of €944.3 million (just under 25% of current market capitalization). Total comprehensive loss for the six months ended June 30th more than doubled to €45.1 million, while research and development expenses totaled €78.3 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses came in at €27.5 million. Management guided for operational runway into 2021.

As for progress with the pipeline, the phase 3 ADAPT study for efgartigimod in Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) continues with topline data expected in 2H 2020.

Figure 3: Strong phase 2 efficacy results in MG (Source: corporate presentation)

Global phase 3 program (two registrational studies) for the Primary Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) indication should get underway later this year (starting with ADVANCE trial). The initial study will evaluate 10 mg/kg intravenous (IV) efgartigimod on top of standard of care medication, with enrollment up to 158 patients (primary endpoint includes achieving sustained platelet count response of at least 50×109/L). The second trial will evaluate the same dose followed by subcutaneous injections (on top of standard of care medication) to evaluate potential of SC product to maintain treatment benefit.

Figure 4: Encouraging improvement of platelet counts across doses in ITP patients (Source: corporate presentation)

As for the Pemphigus Vulgaris (PV) indication, data from a phase 2 study is expected in 2H 2020. Lastly, a mid-stage study in Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) should get underway shortly. The company continues to dose in an early-stage, healthy volunteer study of the ENHANZE SC formulation of efgartigimod (data expected year end, then commentary on way forward).

As for Janssen-partnered cusatuzumab in AML, a phase 2 and registration-directed clinical study should get underway shortly (enrolling up to 150 patients with previously untreated AML who are not eligible for intensive chemotherapy). In the two-part study, patients will first be randomized to receive one of two doses (10 mg/kg and 20 mg/kg) in combination with azacytidine. This will then be followed by an expansion cohort to evaluate efficacy of the "go forward" dose.

Management also reminds us of early-stage compounds, including C2-targeting antibody ARGX-117 with first-in-human study to get underway early next year (complement inhibition space has been heating up lately with the acquisition of Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) by Alexion (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) by UCB). ARGX-118 (antibody against Galectin-10) looks interesting as well in addressing severe asthma and related conditions.

On the conference call, management reminds us of the importance of hiring Wim Parys as Chief Medical Officer (served prior as Head of R&D of the Global Public Health group of Janssen). Leadership continues to execute on its 2021 plan of becoming a globally integrated immunology biotech and progressing lead assets to eventual regulatory approval. Even after valuation has swelled multi-fold since we initially uncovered this name, large market opportunities and growth potential in the pipeline leave room for additional appreciation.

Figure 5: Key franchises going after markets experiencing steady growth (Source: corporate presentation)

As for institutional investors of note, Baker Brothers, EcoR1 Capital, BB Biotech and several other well known funds hold significant stakes in the company.

On a rather interesting note, the attractiveness of this space can be observed in the merger of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation with Immunovant. The former is a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by RTW Investments, and shareholder base includes BVF, Adage Capital Management, Cormorant Asset Management, Perceptive Advisors and other well known institutional names. Lead program IMVT-1401 is a fully human anti-FcRn monoclonal antibody to be used in treating IgG-mediated autoimmune diseases. Phase 1 healthy volunteer data showed that the 340 mg dose delivered a mean IgG reduction of 63% at a dose of 340 mg, while the 680mg dose did even better with mean IgG reduction of 78%. Lead indications include Graves' ophthalmopathy and myasthenia gravis, with third IND to follow for warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, after much success over the past couple years, management is certainly not resting on its laurels, instead focusing on value creation over the medium and long term as argenx's considerable pipeline continues to progress in the clinic. While the FcRn space is experiencing some crowding (competition from UCB, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Immunovant/Health Sciences Acquisitions, etc), argenx continues to be a leader here. As noted in previous articles, the company has an attractive platform technology, highly intriguing pipeline-in-a-product opportunity with efgartigimod and substantial optionality via Janssen-partnered cusatuzumab plus early-stage assets. Management wisely is incorporating Halozyme's ENHANZE technology to diversify its product portfolio and offer increased flexibility and convenience to patients.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest patiently accumulating dips over the next couple quarters with an eye toward 2020 catalysts and beyond.

Risks include disappointing data readouts later this year and in 2020 (including pivotal MG program), significant competition (Immunovant/Health Sciences Acquisitions merger boasts an impressive lineup of institutional investors with a couple phase 2 readouts due 1H 2020) and setbacks in the clinic. While argenx has a strong cash position, further dilution later in 2020 is a possibility as the golden rule of biotech is to raise funds when able, not when needed.

As for downside cushion and elements of derisking, cash position accounts for just shy of 25% of market capitalization, and current data sets for lead assets, coupled with large market opportunities, make this one a more conservative, core-type biotech holding.

For our purposes in ROTY, I tend to focus on more undiscovered, smaller biotech firms and think that much value has already been realized here since we first discovered argenx. At this point, a position here appears best for long-term biotech investors as a core holding (upside via buyout always possible as well).

