Schlumberger Embraces Low Growth, Goes Into Defense Mode

SLB may still be the best name to own among energy service stocks, but I believe the share price will not head higher any time soon.

Despite the all-around beat, Schlumberger's 3Q19 results and narrative for the near future did not quite impress.

Schlumberger (SLB) reported 3Q19 earnings on Friday, ahead of the opening bell. The company managed to pull together an all-around beat, only its second in the past six quarters. Although the stock price climbed to intraday highs of nearly 4%, enthusiasm fizzled after investors probably flipped the pages of the earnings report and found little to celebrate regarding the results of the quarter and, maybe, more importantly, the company's prospects for the foreseeable future.

Growth to remain under pressure

On the results of 3Q19, nothing meaningful seemed out of place. Revenues increased sequentially by 3% (see table below), but a good chunk of the sequential improvement can be credited to summer seasonality in the higher latitudes - i.e. Russia, Central Asia, and the North Sea.

Schlumberger seems to have done better-than-market average in North America land drilling, as the company managed to keep revenues largely flat despite a drop in rig count. On the YOY comparison, North America underperformed all other geographic segments by a wide margin, but I would say predictably so.

The slightly better news came in the form of margins that compressed YOY as expected, but by the least amount in 2019 so far - due in part to scale from increased international production activity and some profitability improvement in OneSubsea. Also at play here is probably Schlumberger's trademark operational diligence, something that the company has been perfecting since the oil and gas downcycle took hold, about five years ago.

One item that stood out was the sizable $12.7 billion write down of goodwill and other fixed assets. From a forward-looking financial performance perspective, the one-off impairment is largely immaterial since it speaks little to Schlumberger's regular operations.

But the charge reflects the new CEO Olivier Le Peuch's commitment to exit unprofitable businesses, restructure some units and focus on returns. While there is nothing particularly wrong with "shedding corporate fat", the key driver behind Schlumberger's defensive move is what concerns me the most: lack of confidence in growth opportunities, particularly in North America. The top executive's own words delivered last month provide further insight:

Our performance in North America has been under significant pressure. The result has been unsustainable margin compression down to mid-single digits. In this slow-growth environment, we can not expect activity mix and market pricing alone to bring our returns performance back to historical highs.

Turning sour on the stock

I have been mostly bullish about SLB, believing that a recovery in the oil and gas services space led by higher crude oil prices, and an eventual rebound in North America land activity could propel share price well above its current fifteen-year lows. And to be fair, were I to make a bet on the energy sector, SLB would likely be a top-of-mind stock to consider due to the company's geographic diversification, market leadership position, and historical ability to protect its bottom-line better than peers.

But I must admit that the energy sector looks no more likely to recover than it did six or twelve months ago. At an industry level, activity in North America has evolved from having a mere production bottleneck problem to being pressured by operator capital discipline and market commoditization. Now, add to the list of headwinds the possibility of a global economic slowdown that could limit capex even further in 2020.

Given this less-than-ideal scenario for oilfield service companies, corroborated by Schlumberger's renewed emphasis on profitability over growth in North America (i.e. a defensive stance), I can no longer justify optimism towards the sector and this particular stock. Therefore, in my view, SLB may still be the best name to own among energy service stocks, but I would not count on share price climbing much higher in the foreseeable future.

