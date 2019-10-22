Boeing Navigates Through Crisis

The Boeing 737 MAX is currently the most watched aircraft in the world, and for good reason. In the design, engineering and certification frame crucial things went wrong, leading to Boeing underestimating the consequences of failure of the MCAS based on incorrect assumptions. For Boeing, the problems don't seem to be isolated but a root problem defining its approach to safety and certification.

Source: engadget

It’s good to understand the engineering side of the story to make a better decision on your investment and determine your risk, but I don’t expect anyone to turn into an engineer from reading just one piece, so for an investor it remains important to look at the financials as well. But because anything from actual sales prices to cost of production for a certain aircraft type is proprietary it's nearly impossible to analyze things in depth unless you are intimately familiar with the standard practices.

In previous pieces we did detailed calculations on Boeing’s inventories and pre-delivery payments on the Boeing 737 MAX program to connect these to the balance sheet and cash position. In this piece, I want to take the research in a slightly different direction and see whether there's any connection between production profits on wide body programs and Boeing Commercial Airplanes or possibly even on business level. Ultimately, I want to check whether going forward there's a any balance between other programs at their current production rates and the Boeing 737 with the decreased production rate of 40 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft per month.

Cost of producing the Boeing 737 MAX

Boeing currently is producing the Boeing 737 at a rate of 42 aircraft per month. This means that there are roughly 120 737 MAX aircraft produced per quarter. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 has a list price of $121.6 million. The rule of thumb is that standard discounts are 50%. So, the actual sales value of those jets would be $7.3B when using the rule of thumb. Rules of thumb are nice, but we like to be precise. So, we used our internal pricing models to determine the value of these jets and came to the conclusion that translating this to the level of costs, we get to $4.9B.

So, the big question is:

Where does Boeing get $5B from each quarter? Does it come from their wide body deliveries?

Plugging the hole

So, Boeing has 4 wide body programs, namely:

Boeing 747

Boeing 767

Boeing 777

Boeing 787

Source: Boeing

Starting with the Boeing 747. It’s a program running at a minimum production rate of six aircraft annually. So, per quarter you will see roughly 1-2 deliveries on average. Despite the $419.2 million sticker price for the Boeing 747-8F, Boeing is not making any profits on production of the jet. So, the Boeing 747-8 can’t pay for the Boeing 737 MAX production for the simple reason that production of the jumbo freighter barely pays itself back.

Source: Boeing

Next up is the Boeing 767. The Boeing 767 is the base for the KC-46A tanker and the commercial freighter. Boeing has started loading wing spars at a rate of three aircraft per month to support a rate increase at the start of 2020. For now, the production rate remains at 2.5 aircraft per month, which translates roughly 1.5 freighter productions per month. Boeing makes some freighters, but not a lot so those 4-5 aircraft they deliver per quarter are bringing in a relatively tiny sum of less than $100 million in profits.

So, in order for the wide bodies to have a meaningful role in paying for the Boeing 737 MAX production and thus balancing Boeing Commercial Airplanes, we need to look at aircraft programs with a high sticker price and high volume.

Source: Boeing

The first program of interest would be the Boeing 777. Currently Boeing builds the Boeing 777 current generation at rate of 3.5 aircraft per month while the passenger variant has a sticker price of $375.5 million and the Freighter variant has a sticker price of $352.2 million. Translated to profits, I’d expect that there's $400 million in profits coming from the Boeing 777 program.

Source: Boeing

Doing the same for the Boeing 787 program we would get a similar profit number for the Dreamliner program which runs at a rate of 14 aircraft per month. So, in total, there's $5B needed for a quarter of production and there's only $850 million coming in, which leaves a $4.15B gap each quarter. Now, there's one thing that should be kept in mind and that's that especially for the Boeing 787 program there's a big difference between reported profits and realized profits, if we keep that in mind the combined profits for the programs excluding the Boeing 737 is $2B, well short of the $5B that Boeing requires.

Figure 1: Segment profits versus Boeing 737 MAX production costs (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Profits from Boeing Global Services (BGS) and Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS) tend to be around $685 million and $975 million per quarter. Now, one thing that should be noted is that while there's a $1.3B gap between costs of production and profits, you won’t see Boeing booking these losses for the simple fact that as long as an aircraft is not delivered, its revenue nor its profit (or loss) is being recognized (with the exception for Defense and services contracts). The only way to recognize profit falls as is happening now is via one-off items and cost loading in the accounting quantity. Nevertheless, what we see is that there's no connection between Boeing’s business profits and the money required to continue building the Boeing 737 MAX at a rate of 42 aircraft a month.

Paying production with final delivery cash

So, we can conclude that neither the Boeing commercial programs nor its other business segments are offsetting the cash cost of the MAX production with their profit. Admittedly, comparing cash requirement with profits is not an apples-to-apples comparison. So, we also had a look at the typical delivery payments per program and what we observed is pretty interesting:

Figure 2: Pre-delivery payments versus Boeing 737 MAX production costs (Source: AeroAnalysis)

In essence, the pre-delivery payments for Boeing’s other programs are paying for the continued production at a rate of 42 aircraft per month. What we see is that the contribution of the Dreamliner program by far is the biggest element supporting continued MAX production.

Once hated, the Boeing 787 is now keeping Boeing Commercial Airplanes afloat. It’s a good thing, but also the Boeing 787 is a highly criticized aircraft due to cited quality issues. If you see how important the Boeing 787 is to Boeing at this time, you can only conclude that for the MAX production to be sustained the program should keep running smoothly meeting delivery targets month after month. So that’s really the second challenge Boeing will be facing.

On top of the pre-delivery payments coming in, Boeing also has roughly $2.8B coming in the form of final delivery payments, but it doesn’t put Boeing in a luxury position by any means. You could hardly call the apparent cash balance a comfortable one, because out of the payments shown in Figure 2 Boeing likely also has to pay a third to suppliers, meaning that $5.34B provided in cash boils down to roughly $3.5B, in which case the final delivery payments in the amount of $2.85B becomes of paramount importance to Boeing. Boeing also pays $1.2B in dividends each quarter so if you do a quick calculation, you will note that Boeing needs a total of 6.2B for MAX production and dividend payments while the commercial programs bring in $6.4B.

So there's a cash balance between dividend payments and production costs on one hand and pre-delivery and delivery payments for other Boeing programs on the other hand. Where things become somewhat challenging for Boeing is the fact that the company also needs to make interest and debt repayments and for that it relies on Boeing Defense and Boeing Global Services which provide $1.66B in profits per quarter. It means that in order to continue company-wide production, paying dividends and making debt repayments, Boeing actually has to issue additional debt and it slow down supplier payments.

Conclusion

In earlier pieces we showed that there's no real balance between the Boeing 737NG and Boeing 737 MAX; The remaining backlog for the NG is definitely not paying for the Boeing 737 MAX production at a rate of 42 aircraft per month.

What we did show in this piece is that Boeing’s pre- and final delivery payments are important for Boeing to continue paying dividends and continue production of the Boeing 737 MAX, and there seems to be a balance there with a big role for the Boeing 787. However, one problem I'm seeing is that although the commercial programs pretty much have dividend payments and production costs covered, obviously supplier payments are required to keep on producing these aircraft as well and make necessary debt repayments. So, Boeing’s position is far from rosy and I believe that each quarter the MAX is not retuning to the skies Boeing needs issue more debt and delay payments to suppliers.

Boeing is walking on the edge of a cliff and it only takes a misstep (additional delays in the recertification of the Boeing 737 MAX) for Boeing to tumble (not necessarily indicative of share prices tumbling). I believe Boeing has additional borrowing capacity, but the longer the recertification process for the Boeing 737 MAX takes, the more levered Boeing’s books become and less borrowing capacity remains.

If you enjoyed reading this article, don't forget to hit the "Follow" button at the top of this page (below the article title) to receive updates for my upcoming articles.

If you like our regular coverage, consider joining The Aerospace Forum which gives you more indepth tools to understand the industry, access to over 750+ previously published reports and ways (Live chat with the group and one-on-one conversations) to discuss the aerospace industry. *Start your FREE trial today*

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.