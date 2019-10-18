Morgan Stanley: Progress Continues

The basic question outstanding has to do with whether or not Mr. Gorman's business model will continue to hold up, given that the economic environment has changed.

The bank continues to earn a return on equity close to 11 percent, and performance continues to be steady, something Mr. Gorman has aimed for.

Morgan Stanley continues to perform well, functioning under the business model put into place by James Gorman nine years ago.

For the third quarter of 2019, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) posted a 10.7 percent return on equity, which continues the bank's efforts to restructure itself and produce steadier results. James Gorman, the bank's CEO, became the head of Morgan Stanley in January 2010 and has steadily guided the organization from a 2.5 percent return on equity to the current level.

During time, Mr. Gorman has cut costs, reduced the size of the company's trading division, and has moved resources into wealth management, which now account for about half of Morgan Stanley's revenue.

Morgan Stanley turned in a 2 percent, year-over-year, increase in revenues, topping $10 billion, their highest level in a decade, and saw net earnings rise by 3 percent to $2.17 billion.

Jon Pruzan, the bank's chief financial officer, is quoted by the Financial Times:

"Since its 'significant' restructuring, the bank had kept 'gaining momentum and share and we fee; very good about that business.'"

Elsewhere, in the Financial Times, it is argued,

'Under Mr. Gorman, the bank has moved to diversity away from high takes equity trading and investment banking to focus on less glamorous businesses like wealth management and reviving bond trading."

Some of these efforts are paying off. Fixed income sales and trading were the powerhouse during the quarter. The unit delivered an industry-leading 21 percent jump in revenue to $1.42 billion. Debt underwriting also had a strong run as the bank benefited from the rush of companies looking to take advantage of falling rates to borrow or refinance existing debt.

Of course, the performance of Morgan Stanley is being put into comparison with that of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS), the other bank of the largest banks coming from an investment banking background.

Goldman Sachs had a "bad" third quarter.

"In the third quarter, Goldman Sachs earned only a 9 percent return on equity as its profits for the quarter fell 26 percent from a year ago."

One reason for the different returns is that Goldman began its "restructuring" at a later date than did Morgan Stanley.

As mentioned above, Mr. Gorman came into hid position with every intent upon changing the bank's business model. Mr. Gorman wanted the bank to become less like an investment bank, subject to the volatilities investment banks face.

Goldman, on the other hand, liked the business model it rode through the Great Recession and, arrogantly, claimed that it had no need of altering its way of doing business.

Telis Demos writes in the Wall Street Journal,

"Morgan Stanley is in the later stages of its transformation from a markets-sensitive business into a more diversified banking and wealth management company. Equity trad, fixed-income trading and investment banking made up 50 percent of its total revenue in the third quarter, versus 60 percent at Goldman Sachs." "By contrast, Goldman Sachs is in the earlier innings of its own strategic shift, with a new chief executive and some brand-new businesses, such as the Apple credit card and a nascent transaction banking unit. It is far from clear how those moves will work out, but they do have outsize potential if successful."

Bottom line, I have always been a fan of James Gorman at Morgan Stanley. He saw the need for change, translated that need into a coherent vision for what Morgan Stanley can become, and then went out and executed that change.

I am still bullish on Morgan Stanley.

This commitment comes, however, at a time when the economic environment for banking appears to be changing. As I have mentioned in my write-ups of the earnings of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Citigroup (NYSE:C), and Goldman Sachs, the US economy is going from one in which the Federal Reserve took a very constant approach to monetary policy that contributed to a very stable financial environment.

The economy grew modestly, at a 2.2 annual, compound rate of expansion for ten years, unemployment reached a fifty-year low, and the stock market continued to hit new highs on a relatively regular basis, the latest historical high for the S&P 500 stock index coming on July 26, 2019.

Right now, volatility dominates the market as uncertainty has grown due to tariff talks, Brexit discussions, and slower economic growth throughout the world.

Furthermore, the banks are facing lower short-term interest rates, something that will reduce the net interest margins they earn on "traditional" banking functions.

The question here is about whether or not the "new" banking models will hold up as well in this new environment as they did over the past ten years?

Investors need to keep a close eye on the banking industry going forward. Bank performance will tell us a lot about what is happening, not only in banking, but what is happening in the economy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.