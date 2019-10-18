Cabaletta Bio Aims For $87 Million IPO

CABA is still at pre-Phase 1 safety trial stage, so the IPO is an ultra-high-risk and likely more suited to institutional investors.

The firm is advancing a pipeline of candidates for the treatment of various autoimmune diseases.

Cabaletta Bio has filed proposed terms for its U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Cabaletta Bio (CABA) has filed to raise $87 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm is developing drug treatments for Pemphigus and other autoimmune conditions.

CABA is an ultra-high-risk pre-Phase 1 stage biopharma, and the IPO is likely more suited for very long-term hold institutional investors.

Company & Technology

Philadelphia-based Cabaletta was founded to advance treatments for various autoimmune diseases.

Management is headed by President and Chief Executive Officer Steven Nichtberger, M.D., who has been with the firm since inception and is also an adjunct professor at The Wharton School and is Chairman of the Board at ControlRad.

CABA's lead program is DSG3-CAART, a CAAR T-based candidate for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune skin blistering disease.

Below is the current status of the company's drug development pipeline:

Source: Company registration statement

Investors in the firm include 5AM Ventures, Adage Capital Partners, Baker Bros. Advisors, Boxer Capital, and Deerfield Management.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by MedGadget, the market size for the treatment of pemphigus vulgaris is expected to reach $680 million by 2027.

This represents a forecast compound annual growth rate [CAGR] of 8% during the period of 2018 to 2027.

Below is a graphic indicating various aspects of the pemphigus vulgaris market:

Key elements driving this expected growth include continued development of diagnostics, treatment options, and growth in healthcare infrastructure.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Biogen (BIIB)

Almirall (OTC:LBTSF)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY)

argenx (ARGX)

Syntimmune

Sanofi (SNY)

Pfizer (PFE)

Janssen Global (JNJ)

Novartis (NVS)

Management says it believes it is the 'first and only company developing CAAR T Drug candidates for the treatment of B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases.'

Financial Status

CABA's recent financial results are typical of clinical-stage biopharma firms and feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with its development efforts.

Below are the company's financial results for the past two and half years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $75.3 million in cash and $1.9 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

CABA intends to sell 5.8 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share to raise $87 million in gross proceeds from an IPO.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price. Since it is typical for there to be some degree of investor 'support' for the IPO, the absence of this element is a negative signal to prospective IPO investors.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $263 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately $30.0 million for the advancement of DSG3-CAART, our lead product candidate, through completion of Phase A Dose Escalation of our planned Phase 1 clinical trial; approximately $45.0 million for the discovery and preclinical advancement of our other product candidates; approximately $25.0 million for expenses associated with research and development personnel; approximately $15.0 million for technology transfer to contract development and manufacturing organizations and to advance plans to build our own manufacturing facility, pending receipt of clinical data; and the remainder, if any, to fund working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Cowen, and Evercore ISI.

Commentary

CABA is seeking public funding to begin Phase 1 trials for its lead candidate.

Therefore, we don't have any data indicative of the safety of its lead drug.

The market opportunity for the treatment of pemphigus vulgaris is relatively small and forecast to grow at a moderate level.

The firm has no commercial collaborations but does have a significant research collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania.

As to valuation, the proposed enterprise value of the firm is at the lower end of the typical range for biopharma firms, so is not unreasonable per se.

However, given that the firm has yet to enter Phase 1 safety trials, CABA is still at a very early stage and is an ultra-high-risk biopharma firm.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 24, 2019.

