Thoughts On Kansas City Southern's Blowout Earnings

This article is probably one of the best examples why one should never bet against railroad companies. By that, I mean going short. Although we are in a steep economic downturn, Kansas City Southern (KSU) reported blowout earnings, thanks to strong prices on top of weak shipments and a strong operating ratio. The company's stock breached to new highs and maintained its outlook of strong sales growth and increased efficiency. All things considered, this railroad continues to be in a good spot. If the economy improves, this one will be unstoppable, in my opinion.

Blowout Earnings In Difficult Times

Let's start my mentioning the most interesting number of this article: adjusted EPS. Adjusted EPS came in at $1.94, which is way above expectations of $1.77. Not only did this number stun experts, it is also 24% higher compared to the prior-year quarter when EPS reached $1.57 at a growth rate of 16%. Overall, the current growth number is the best one of the post-2016 economic cycle. Note that this is happening in an environment of rapidly falling economic growth as I discussed in this article.

Before I move over to shipments, I am going to briefly mention that sales growth hit 7%, which is the highest growth rate since Q4 of 2017.

With that said, Kansas City Southern is struggling with weak shipment volumes as well.

Third quarter volumes (total for commodity groups) were up 0.2%, as you can see in the graph below. That's another weak number in a series of close-to-zero growth rates. Nonetheless, it is multiple points above the volume growth rates of domestic railroad giants like Union Pacific (UNP) and CSX Corp. (CSX) who both saw volumes decline by more than 5%. In Kansas City Southern's case, shipments growth was mainly boosted by 12% higher chemical and petroleum shipments and 10.2% higher agricultural shipments. Energy (-8.1%) and automotive (-3.7%) were the biggest losers. I was not sure about energy, but I expected automotive shipments to be down as even SUVs and trucks are starting to show some weakness.

Anyhow, weak shipments are not a reason to be bearish as railroad companies have plenty of ways to turn the bottom line into a positive result. In this case, revenue was up 7.0% as I already mentioned thanks to strong pricing gains. Total revenue per carload/unit was up 7%, which was mainly caused by strong gains in the chemicals & petroleum segment.

Another Good Quarter For Operating Efficiencies

At this point, we are at sales. On our way all the way down to the bottom line, we need to pass operating income. In Kansas City Southern's case, operating income was boosted by a 2.7 points adjusted operating ratio decline from 63.4% to 60.7%. Incentive compensations were up 10%, wage inflation was up 4%, and derailments and casualties were up 4% (in USD). The driving forces behind the decline are higher fuel efficiency, lower fuel prices, a lower headcount/work hours, and lower fees for hired cars. And speaking of cars. KSU is aiming to reduce the number of car miles per day from currently 129.9 to 105 by the end of the year. The company also aims to further reduce compensation & benefits by reducing total headcount and crew costs. On a full-year 2019 basis, KSU aims to reduce compensation costs by $8 million, which is 100% higher compared to previous expectations of $4 million. The same goes for fuel and equipments expectations that got revised as well (source).

Guidance Has Been Maintained

With regard to the fourth quarter, KSU expects 70% of its revenue to be favorably impacted. This includes chemicals & petroleum thanks to the Mexican Energy Reform, and industrial & consumer, and agriculture and minerals, thanks to strong demand.

Automotive revenue growth will likely be neutral as weaker Mexican production rates will be partially offset by a new BMW facility in San Luis Potosí.

Intermodal and energy sales will likely be lower due to utility coal, frac sand, and weaker US domestic demand.

Regardless, KSU is maintaining its full-year outlook. Volume growth is expected to be flat to slightly down while sales are expected to be up between 5% and 7%. The operating ratio will be in the low 60% range by 2021 (long-term goal). Capital expenditures will be unchanged slightly below $600 million, which is expected to be 18% of total sales through 2021.

Bottom Line

Kansas City Southern is up more than 40% since the start of the year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 20 points. The stock crushed earnings thanks to strong pricing and an improved operating ratio. So, not only did the current economic slow-down not hurt results, the company even maintained its full-year guidance of close to double-digit sales growth. Even valued at almost 18x next year's earnings, the stock is up almost 6% after earnings.

Personally, I only have long-term investments at this moment (see my Seeking Alpha bio). I am not planning on adding any mid-term trades, and I do not think the risk/reward is great for transportation stocks in general. Kansas City Southern is a very profitable outlier at this moment. Nonetheless, the main message here is that railroad stocks continue to be great long-term investments as even severe economic declines are being offset by efficiency gains and the ability to increase prices. It needs a lot more to really hurt stocks like this one. So, to end this article, if you are long term long KSU, I think you should stay long. If you are a trader looking for an entry, I think it makes sense to wait for a dip and for an economic rebound to really increase the odds of a successful trade.

