Full Spectrum Fund Investing: A Case Study With Municipal Bonds

Within high-yield municipal mutual funds, we like NHMAX and ORNAX which have a good combination of high yield, strong total returns, and attractive risk profile.

We find that, historically, municipal CEFs have benefited from a number of tailwinds which have now mostly dissipated. This suggests that investors should have a closer look at open-end funds.

Fund and income investors have ready access to a number of different fund structures for their sector allocation such as mutual funds, ETFs, and CEFs.

Fund investors have a number of investment vehicles at their disposal: mutual funds, ETFs, CEFs, ETNs, interval funds and others with each fund structure providing a different risk/reward trade-off. With market conditions ever-changing, it makes sense for investors to keep an eye on the entire investable fund universe in case one area of the market offers a better deal than another.

In this article, we review the municipal bond sector across the landscape of three fund structures that we actively follow at Systematic Income: mutual funds, closed-end funds and ETFs. Our main takeway is that the tailwinds supporting CEF outperformance after the end of the last recession have mostly dissipated, and investors should take a harder look at mutual funds and ETFs which can deliver similar performance with much better risk control.

Within the high-yield mutual fund space, we currently like NHMAX and ORNAX which provide a good combination of high yield, strong total returns, and attractive risk profile.

Full Spectrum Investing Is Hard

Each investment structure we review here has a different combination of features which can shine in a specific market environment. Therefore, it pays for investors to scan the entire fund landscape in their allocation decisions.

We typically find, however, that this rarely happens in practice for three reasons:

keeping an eye on the entire investing landscape is hard - many websites and information services specialize in one type of fund structure making it difficult to compare, say, mutual funds to closed-end funds closed-end funds typically offer higher distribution rates than other investment vehicles, which is a tempting single metric for income investors comparing funds across different types can be tricky even when all the data is available - for example, comparing CEF and mutual fund "yields" typically conflates distributions and dividends.

In this article, we review these three investment structures within the context of the municipal bond market, which has become a hot sector, owing to both tightening credit spreads and falling nominal interest rates.

In this article, we compare the following investment vehicles:

79 Municipal closed-end funds (national and high-yield categories on CEF Connect)

29 High-yield mutual funds (limited to no-load/no-transaction fee at Schwab and open to new investors)

2 High-yield ETFs (HYMB and HYD)

It may look like we are stacking the deck by comparing national CEFs to strictly high-yield mutual funds and ETFs. However, we are doing this for two reasons. First, national muni CEFs tend to have a sizable bucket of high-yield munis - for example, the largest national CEF, NEA, has over 10% allocated to unrated and high-yield bonds, with another 22% at the lowest investment-grade rating. Secondly, CEFs by virtue of their locked-up capital can hold less liquid and arguably riskier bonds. Thirdly, judging by yields and NAV volatilities, high-yield municipal mutual funds and national municipal CEFs are comparable. Finally, many high-yield open-end funds have a sizable investment-grade allocation bucket as well.

We present this fund type comparison across three investment dimensions: yield, total return, and risk. Clearly, the three are not mutually exclusive, but we find these dimensions useful for organizing the discussion.

Municipal Fund Type Yields

As we suggest above, comparing yields across the three investment vehicle types is surprisingly tricky - which may sound odd, given that yield is probably the most sought-after fund metric by investors.

Possibly, the most straightforward comparison we can make is to look at median trailing-twelve month yields for the three fund types which we plot below.

The fact that yields have steadily decreased, however, suggests that looking at TTM yields likely overstates the current earnings power of municipal funds and particularly municipal CEFs, which is what yields are generally taken to mean. This dynamic crystallizes the first difficulty when talking about yields.

This first difficulty comes from the distinction between trailing-twelve month or TTM yield and current yield. The former is the sum of all distributions in the past year divided by current price, and the latter is the most recent annualized non-special distribution divided by the current price. Both are useful - TTM yields smooth out the variability in monthly open-end fund dividends, while current yield can give us a better idea of current fund earnings, particularly during an earnings downtrend such as one we are currently experiencing in municipal bonds.

The difference between TTM and current yields will be magnified for CEFs because of their leverage. We calculate that municipal CEF median current yield is 4.74% vs. 4.94% for the TTM yield.

The second difficulty in making the yield comparison across fund types comes from the fact that CEFs, unlike OEFs, tend to favor stable regular distributions which reset only occasionally. This means that distributions from CEFs do not typically match earnings but consist to a larger extent of capital gains and ROC throughout the year.

To get a sense of this dynamic, we plot normalized distributions from both OEFs (red lines) and CEFs (blue lines) in the chart below. We can see that OEF distributions are more variable, while CEF ones are quite stable except for a few special distributions over year-end.

What this means is that, unlike OEFs, CEFs tend to keep their distributions in excess of actual earnings, so a yield comparison between OEFs and CEFs will not capture a true earning power comparison - which is what most investors are interested in when they look at yield.

Therefore, to make an apples-to-apples comparison between different fund types, we should adjust CEF current yields for their actual distribution coverage. We do this in the table below by adding a 'Covered Current Yield' column where we adjust CEF current yields by the distribution coverage of each fund. For mutual funds and ETFs, we assume their coverage is 100%. After adjusting for distribution coverage, CEF yields lose another 0.08% relative to the yields of the other two fund types.

One artifact of the sub-100% distribution coverage that is worth keeping in mind is the larger erosion in CEF NAVs compared to OEFs. We find that the 3-year median net NAV trend for CEFs is -5.3% vs. -0.3% for OEFs. The impact of distribution coverage alone is insufficient to drive a 1.7% annualized wedge between the two structures. We don't have a ready-made answer for what explains the rest of this difference. However, it is large enough to warrant further analysis.

The third dynamic which is easily observable in the TTM yield chart above is that municipal yields have fallen steadily since the financial crisis. This is the case for two reasons: 10-year Treasury yields sit 1.5% lower since the end of the last recession and municipal credit spreads are at post-recession tights.

Source: Guggenheim

This fall in municipal yields means that municipal closed-end funds, due to their embedded leverage, have taken a larger hit in underlying earning power.

The fourth dynamic, which is true not just for municipal CEFs but holds for all leveraged CEFs, is that, due to a flattening of the yield curve, the additional yield pickup from leverage is significantly lower today than when short-term rates were closer to zero a few years ago. We calculate that, for an average high-yield municipal portfolio, the rise in leverage costs has depressed the fund yield by about 0.75%. Again, this rise in leverage costs disproportionately hits closed-end funds because of their higher tendency to use leverage.

The final yield dynamic has to do with the difference between yield-to-worst and yield-to-maturity of municipal bonds. The yield-to-worst is a better yield metric to use for bonds with embedded issuer call options. Because the issuer can call the bond away at certain times, particularly, when current market yields are below bond coupons, the yield-to-maturity can overstate future returns. Currently, for high-yield bonds, the yield-to-maturity is about 25% higher than yield-to-worst, which means that the CEF yield advantage is further reduced by about 0.20%.

To end this section, we show current yields adjusted for CEF distribution coverage 'Covered Current Yield' against the fund price volatility. While this chart does not adjust for the yield-to-worst dynamic, on average CEFs do boast a higher distribution rate. However, a number of mutual funds as well as the two ETFs do have yields that are competitive with a number of CEFs on an absolute basis and much more attractive as a function of fund price volatility.

There are two key takeaways from this section for yield-based investors. First, the municipal bond market has experienced five forces that have either tightened the differential between CEF and OEF municipal yields or lead to an overstatement of CEF yields with respect to fund earnings. And secondly, while CEF yields are still higher than OEF yields on average, as a function of volatility, OEF yields are a head above.

Municipal Fund Type Total Returns

The most basic comparison we can make is to look at total price returns of all three fund types which we plot below. While CEFs come out ahead, their performance is actually somewhat disappointing, given the long period of time when leverage was basically free and the fact that both municipal bonds and CEF valuations are quite rich - a trend that should have disproportionately benefited CEFs due to their leverage. Despite these CEF tailwinds, the performance of CEFs was below that of ETFs as recently as late 2018.

The recent sharp outperformance of CEFs is no doubt due to the rally in nominal rates, municipal credit spreads as well as CEF discounts.

One way we can adjust for CEF discounts is to look at NAV total returns which we plot in the chart below.

Here, the CEF outperformance is more consistent. It does look, however, that much of the outperformance finished by 2015 and the differential between CEFs and OEFs has remained steady since then, despite the rally in nominal rates and municipal credit spreads.

Zeroing in on annual NAV returns, we see that in three of the last five years, CEFs have underperformed mutual funds. This is frankly disappointing, given the CEF use of leverage and the municipal tailwinds we described above.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

The golden age of municipal CEFs of the five years after the crisis where they benefited from a sharp fall in nominal yields during a period of low cost of leverage appears to be over. Now that interest rates are already low and cost of leverage is still relatively high, it is not clear that CEFs will keep the upper hand.

The allocation to municipal CEFs is further complicated by the fact that CEFs have a much larger return dispersion than OEFs. This means that unless investors are good at picking outperforming CEFs, there is a much greater need for diversification in CEFs than in OEFs. This requires holding of a much greater number of CEFs in order to minimize the larger variability in performance.

If we take a look at individual fund returns over the last five years, we can get a clearer picture. While the best-performing funds on a 5-year NAV basis are CEFs, the bulk of OEFs put in quite competitive returns while doing so at much lower NAV volatility.

A few additional points are worth mentioning which are tangential to total returns but do have some impact.

First, expenses in CEFs run about 0.1% higher than mutual funds and 0.6% higher than ETFs.

Secondly, one difference between CEFs and OEFs is of course the discount dynamic where CEF prices differ from their NAVs for a number of reasons we will not go into here. OEF prices, however, tend to match their NAVs, particularly for mutual funds which don't trade. The creation/redemption mechanism for ETFs also keeps a tight lid on the differential between prices and NAVs.

This results in a strange dynamic - imagine two identical portfolios, one held by a CEF and another by a mutual fund with all other details being the same. It is highly likely that these two funds would trade at different prices because of the difficulty in executing a CEF/MF arbitrage. What this means, all else equal, is that CEF holders benefit from a CEFs trading at a discount in terms of a higher distribution rate (assuming the price is below the NAV) over mutual fund holders who receive an effectively lower distribution rate. For municipal CEFs, we calculate the average CEF discount adds about 0.25% to the fund yield. The discount dynamic not only adds potential for tactical trading but also adds to the total return performance through time.

Thirdly, the fact that CEFs have locked-up capital gives CEFs a number of advantages. First, CEFs don't need to hold any cash to plan for potential withdrawals and so don't suffer as large a cash drag. Secondly, CEFs can hold less liquid securities, which allows for a wider investment scope and thirdly, CEFs don't have to wear any flow-induced trading costs. Fourthly, CEFs have fewer restrictions on short-selling and derivative trading which further adds return potential.

Fourthly, CEFs have other ways to make money than via their portfolios. For example, CEFs can offer share buybacks or run ATM offerings depending on the level of the discount. Many CEFs also offer a DRIP program at 5% below current market price depending on the level of the discount which adds to investor returns.

A final point worth mentioning is the difference between passive and active vehicles. PIMCO has made a persuasive case that active management can outperform passive management in fixed-income. If this is correct, then CEFs and mutual funds should outperform ETFs, which tend to be passive vehicles, all else equal. If we limit our comparison to mutual funds and ETFs which are low/no leverage vehicles, the record here is mixed. Over the longer term, the ETFs post higher absolute returns while mutual funds post higher relative returns. Our feeling is that this mixed result may be more due to the fact that mutual funds tend to have higher fees and the fact that they have a higher allocation to investment-grade and shorter-term bonds, which is suggested by their lower median NAV volatility.

Municipal Fund Type Risk

To kick off the discussion on risk, we summarize a number of key risk metrics across the three fund structures in the table below.

The NAV volatility of mutual funds and CEFs is comparable - in fact, after adjusting for leverage, the portfolio volatility of mutual funds is a bit higher. Price volatility is another story, however, with CEF volatility on the order of 3-4x higher than for mutual funds and ETFs. The story is similar for price drawdowns which are significantly larger for CEFs.

This dynamic has three potential impacts. First, investors faced with a large drawdown may be tempted to throw in the towel and bail at market lows. So, keeping volatility in check is very useful in keeping behavioral monsters at bay.

Secondly, low volatility frees up some cash to be used precisely when asset prices are down, so if your portfolio is down as well, it leaves less ammunition for opportune times.

Thirdly, because CEFs use leverage, a large drawdown may cause the fund to sell some positions in order to keep its leverage from rising sharply. Unlike the previous point, however, this is not something that investors have any control over.

To get a closer look at the history of drawdowns we plot 1-year rolling price drawdowns.

We see a clear progression of drawdown sizes from mutual funds to ETFs to CEFs during periods of sharp interest rate rises such as during the taper tantrum of the 2016 election. However, what is also interesting is the fact that, during the last market sell-off in December 2018, when interest rates fell, municipal mutual funds and ETFs did not have drawdowns while CEFs sold off sharply. This dynamic is a clear example of our second point above when a holder of OEFs would have been able to rebalance from bonds into stocks to take advantage of depressed stock prices. CEFs, on the other hand, did not offer this opportunity.

In the chart below, we plot the covered current yield vs. the 1-year price drawdown. The chart shows pretty severe losses for municipal CEFs despite an environment of falling nominal interest rates.

Overall, we think CEFs will find it more difficult to outperform the other two fund structures going forward. So, for investors who like a balance of attractive yield, total return and risk profile, we like the following two mutual funds:

Nuveen High Yield Municipal Bond Fund (NHMAX)

Invesco Oppenheimer Rochester High Yield Municipal Fund (ORNAX)

We think they compare quite favorably to some of the popular and larger muni CEFs which we also include in the table below.

Conclusion

Fund and income investors have a rich landscape of different investment vehicles to choose from. Some of the more readily-accessible structures include ETFs, mutual funds and closed-end funds. In this article, we reviewed the key considerations for investors who allocate across these fund structures. Our main takeaway is that while CEFs have benefited historically from a number of tailwinds like falling nominal rates, tightening municipal credit spreads and cheap leverage, these tailwinds have mostly dissipated. This means that investors should seriously consider mutual funds and ETFs for their allocation due to their competitive yields as well as historically lower volatility and drawdowns.

