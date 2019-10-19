S&P 500 Weekly Update: Despite The Pervasive Negativity, A Resilient Market Nears New Highs

"I just want people to step back, take a deep breath and actually look at something with a different perspective. But most people will never do that.” - Unknown

Equity markets have remained trapped in a trading range for four months, hostage to the on again, off again trade discussions. Making things more bizarre, I simply can’t recall a time in which both Semiconductors and Construction (both offensive) and Utilities and Household Products (both defensive) have led in overall performance.

Within that range, market gyrations continue. October posted the 4th worst start to a quarter with a 2.99% decline in the first two days. Since then, the index recovered that loss and tacked on another 1%. (3,000)

U.S./China trade negotiations remained front and center as the trading week opened. Despite the two sides laying groundwork for a broad and more comprehensive deal, the majority remain unimpressed and skeptical. All week long, investors heard the consensus view on the initial U.S./China trade pact.

“Nothing was accomplished, existing tariffs remain in place, the damage was done, this initial deal is of little value.”

Every word from every headline was scrutinized, then interpreted with a negative slant. In my opinion, this adds to the interesting views on the trade issue. Views that do not match what is taking place. When we review the landscape, jobless claims continue to remain at lows. There are more job openings than candidates. Unemployment is at 50-year lows. All indications are that corporations continued to hire during what was supposed to be such a disastrous uncertain environment due to tariffs.

For the better part of 18 months, investors have been fed a story that has overstated the entire Trade issue. Incomplete, incorrect, and exaggerated stories that involved any and all of our trading partners. If this issue was the plague that everyone made it out to be, the S&P would not have started this week 1.8% off the all-time high. A high that was established north of S&P 3,000.

The entire trade narrative being presented today DOES NOT fit. Anyone using that to form a strategy, waiting for the stock market to crack, has been severely frustrated, disappointed, and suffered losses.

No one is about to call the latest trade discussion a major breakthrough, but it is hardly the negative that is being portrayed. Investors need to come to the realization that this issue isn't going away, and the economy doesn’t need a comprehensive deal that solves everything. Furthermore, companies are slowly understanding the rules of the road, and that should start to increase business confidence and more investment. Problem is the present narrative on trade doesn't include that message in the conversation.

The Columbus Day holiday ushered in light trading volume and little action to start the week. It was a flat session as stocks traded in a tight range. Earnings season started on Tuesday with some big names reporting and the overall market took on a positive tone. Solid earnings results from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), UnitedHealth (UNH), and the major banks sent the S&P 500 rallying 1% while the Dow rose slightly less with a 0.89% gain. Perhaps even more important, Treasury yields rose across the curve.

The remainder of the trading week was uneventful until mid day on Friday when the journalists rolled out their "agenda" filled notions for the day. Stocks weakened as momentum names were especially hard hit. Reuters reported concern over the U.S.-China negotiations as VP Pence will deliver a speech on the administration's policy toward China. The impending Brexit vote scheduled for this weekend also had some concerned. The "noise" never ends.

Despite the late week selling, the S&P finished flat, adding 16 points for the week. A sideways week for the Dow as well, posting a slight loss. Most of that was attributable to the weakness in Boeing (NYSE:BA) shares. The Russell 2000 small cap index led the indices with a gain of 1.6% for the week.

For the year, the S&P 500 Index is up 19+% on a price only basis and up 21+% including dividends. The clouds of pessimism remain in place with the S&P less than 2% from an all-time high.

On an international basis, the biggest winner from the improved tone of US-China trade talks has been China, which is up over 4% this month, while the only countries down this month are India (PIN), Canada (EWC), and Australia. Interestingly, while Canada is among the worst performers this month, south of the border, Mexico has been soaring.

Economy

Scott Grannis is out with yet more evidence that US households are in good shape. Household financial burdens today are lower than at any time since the early 1980s.

Household leverage, total liabilities as a % of total assets, has declined almost 35% since the mid 1980s.

Empire State Manufacturing survey reported the general business conditions index moved up two points to 4.0. Manufacturing firms in New York State reported that business activity grew slightly this month but remained sluggish.

October Philly Fed manufacturing index fell 6.4 points to 5.6, a little weaker than expected, after dropping 4.8 ticks to 12.0 in September and -5.0 points in August to 16.8 as the index continues to correct from the outsized 21.5 point surge to 21.8 in July (which was the highest since 24.3 in July 2018). The index was at 19.7 a year ago.

September industrial production declined -0.1%, weaker than expected, after rebounding 0.4% in August. That was the first decline in annual industrial activity since November 2016, as manufacturing output fell the most since August 2016. On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 0.4 percent, the most since April and compared with market consensus of a 0.1 percent fall.

Retail sales report undershot estimates with September declines of -0.3% for the headline and -0.1% for the ex-auto measure, following modest net upward revisions that left only a small net underperformance. The downside September surprises were spread across the retail sales report. Sales have risen for six straight months. At some point, there is going to be a little bit of give-back.

NAHB housing market index jumped 3 points to 71 in October, much better than expected, after rising 1 point to 68 in September. In fact, this is the highest since February 2018. It's a fourth consecutive monthly increase, the first time that's been seen since the summer-fall of 2014.

Housing starts fell 9.4% to 1.25 million in September after surging 15.1% to 1.38 million in August (revised from 1.36 M). Building permits declined 2.7% to 1.38 million after a revised 8.2% gain to 1.42 million (was 1.419 M). All of the weakness was in multifamily starts which plunged 28.2% after jumping 41.4% previously. Single family starts edged up 0.3% following the prior 5.1% increase. While the headline decline is deeper than expected, the fact is that it was all from the volatile multifamily offsets, along with the upward revisions to August.

Global Economy

IMF's latest World Economic Outlook foresees a slight rebound in 2020 but warns of threats ranging from heightened political tensions in the Middle East to the threat that the United States and China will fail to prevent their trade war from escalating.

The new forecast predicts global growth of 3% this year, down 0.2 percentage point from its previous forecast in July and sharply below the 3.6% growth of 2018. For the United States this year, the IMF projects a modest 2.4% gain, down from 2.9% in 2018. Next year, the fund foresees a rebound for the world economy to 3.4% growth but a further slowdown in the United States to 2.1%.

Eurozone Industrial production increased 0.4 percent from a month earlier in August of 2019, recovering from a 0.4 percent fall in the previous month. It was the first monthly gain in industrial activity since May.

China GDP was released on Friday showing the economy grew 6.0% from a year ago. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected China’s third-quarter GDP to grow 6.1%. The third quarter GDP growth was the slowest since the first quarter of 1992.

China's retail trade rose by 7.8 percent year on year in September 2019, following a 7.5 percent gain in the previous month and matching market estimates.

Chinese industrial production increased by 5.8 percent year over year in September 2019, after a 4.4 percent rise in the previous month and beating market consensus of 5 percent. This was the largest gain in industrial output since June, as production rose further for both manufacturing (5.6% vs 4.3% in August) and mining (8.1% vs 3.7%).

Given all the concessions made to the EU by Prime Minister Johnson over the past couple of weeks, the newly negotiated withdrawal agreement released on Thursday by the EU and UK government shouldn’t be of any great surprise.

However, that doesn’t mean it can get through Parliament. Both the DUP (unionist hard-right Northern Ireland party) and Labour have said they will not support the deal, while Tory Eurosceptic Jacob Reese-Moog has said that he will back it. The SNP (Scottish Nationalists) will not support the deal, and Liberal Democrats have made opposing Brexit the core of their party’s platform, so they can be counted to vote against it. Even with the relatively positive noises coming from Tory Brexiteers, it’s hard to see where the votes come from to pass this agreement.

Stay tuned, the drama continues this weekend.

Earnings Observations

The Financials and Airlines were first up to report, and they did not disappoint investors. The five largest money center banks have beaten earnings estimates. The commentary from just about every Bank CEO, "The consumer is ''strong”.

Brian Gilmartin shares his weekly update on the earnings front;

Forward 4-quarter estimate: $175.11 vs last week’s $175.49

PE ratio: 17x

PEG ratio: 2.2x

SP 500 earnings yield: +5.90% vs last week’s +5.94%

Year-over-year growth of forward estimate: +0.89% vs last week’s +1.09%

The Political Scene

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and trade representative Robert Lighthizer met with Chinese Vice Premier Liu On October 11th and forged the first step in getting the two countries to at the very least, call a truce to the trade skirmish.

President Trump and China’s President Xi, who are both scheduled to attend the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit on Nov. 16-17 in Santiago, Chile, where they are expected to meet privately, might tweak and bless the work.

The House passed three bills this week aimed at showing U.S. support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. U.S. Senators, including a range of GOP representatives are pressing ahead with legislation designed to back pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, despite the fact that it may have a significant impact on the U.S.- China trade negotiations.

Another reason to believe any comprehensive agreement that solves the myriad of questions hovering over the relationship with China will be a long road. Some progress may be made, and the economic impact of tariffs may be offset by other global economic drivers, but hoping for a big U.S.-China trade deal isn’t a reasonable investing strategy.

Despite what the pundits want to tell investors, the mere fact that the S&P is near all time highs indicates this issue should never have been the main focus of any stock market strategy.

The Fed

Minutes from the Fed’s Beige Book,

“The U.S. economy expanded at a slight to modest pace since the prior report as business activity varied across the country. Reports from Districts representing states in the southern and western U.S. generally were more upbeat than Districts representing the Midwest and Great Plains. Household spending was solid on balance: non-auto retail sales increased modestly, while light vehicle sales were generally robust. Tourism and travel-related spending was up modestly. Housing market conditions changed little. "On the business spending side, nonresidential construction increased at a slightly slower yet still modest pace, while leasing activity advanced at a slow but steady rate. Manufacturing activity continued to edge lower. Contacts in some Districts suggested that persistent trade tensions and slower global growth weighed on activity. The early impact of a recent auto strike was limited. Freight shipments stabilized after falling during the previous reporting period. Bankers in many Districts reported moderately rising loan volumes, while activity in non-financial services increased solidly. Agricultural conditions deteriorated further due to the ongoing impacts of adverse weather, weak commodity prices, and trade disruptions. Business contacts mostly expect the economic expansion to continue; however, many lowered their outlooks for growth in the coming 6 to 12 months.”

The 3-month/10-year Treasury curve inverted on May 23rd, and other than a brief one-day change, that curve remained inverted until last week. The recession mob had to wait for quite some time, but the 2/10 year Treasury Yield Curve inverted on August 27th. That inversion lasted for three days.

For some, that means the countdown clock has started for a recession, and "the" cycle peak in the S&P 500. That crowd may be disappointed. The 2 year/10 year yield curve is the steepest it has been in two months, and the shorter end of the curve (3m/10y) is as steep as it was 5 months ago.

Source: U.S. Dept. Of The Treasury

The 2-10 spread started the year at 16 basis points; it stands at 18 basis points today.

Sentiment

Bullish sentiment has rebounded after dropping to the lowest level since May of 2016 last week. AAII's percentage of bullish investors rose from 20.31% last week to 33.62%. This brings the sentiment level back within its normal range of the past few years, although it is still below the historical average of 38.08%. This 13.31 percentage point increase was the largest since July 12th of last year when bullish sentiment rose 15.2 percentage points.

Crude Oil

The Weekly inventory report showed inventories increased by 9.3 million barrels from the previous week. That was the second largest build of 2019. At 434.9 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 2% above the five-year average for this time of year. Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 2.6 million barrels last week and are about 2% above the five-year average for this time of year.

As refinery throughput is down substantially due to seasonal patterns, non-gasoline product stockpiles continue to experience large drawdowns, with this week marking the fourth largest draw down for any week of the past five years.

The price action in WTI was uneventful this past week. WTI closed the week at $53.71, down $1.08.

The Technical Picture

As things stand now, the S&P 500’s downtrend from its late September lower high has been broken, which is a positive development. The last two times these short-term downtrends were broken, the index rallied.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

Not only that, but the most recent bounce followed what was a successful test of the uptrend that’s been in place since the June lows. A series of "Higher lows" is now in place. The June low was 2,730, August low 2,822, October low 2,855. The index now resides above the 20, 50, and 200 day moving averages.

While it may seem to favor a bullish outlook, many technicians remain undecided, there remains this consensus view;

“Upside potential vs downside risk is not that favorable for the time being.”

No need to guess what may occur; instead, it will be important to concentrate on the short-term pivots that are meaningful. However, the Long Term view, the view 30,000 feet, is the only way to make successful decisions. These details are available in my daily updates to subscribers.

Short term views are presented to give market participants a feel for the current situation. It should be noted that strategic investment decisions should NOT be based on any short term view. These views contain a lot of noise, and will lead an investor into whipsaw action that tends to detract from overall performance.

According to many technicians, rallies with conviction are usually accompanied by stronger than normal volume, while rallies on below average volume indicate a lack of enthusiasm from investors. That notion sounds plausible, but this "volume" theory may not be the panacea investors think it is.

The chart shows the S&P 500's cumulative performance since the lows of the financial crisis in March 2009 based on days of above and below average volume in the S&P. Bespoke Investment Group tells us;

"From the closing low on 3/9/09 through now, the S&P 500 has rallied 343%. However, if you were only exposed to the market on days when volume in SPY was above its 50 day moving average, you would not only be up as much as the market. Instead you would be down 76.4%.

Source: Bespoke

Given the fact that cumulative returns on above-average volume days are down substantially, it's easy to realize that cumulative returns on below-average volume days would be better than the S&P 500, but the margin of outperformance is equally astounding when we consider the degree of underperformance on above-average volume days. The S&P 500's cumulative return on days when volume was below average has been a gain of 1,783.5%. That's more than five times the return of the S&P 500 in that time frame.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

While all of the major U.S. indices are higher this month, sector performance has been evenly divided between winners and losers. On the downside, Energy (XLE), Utilities (XLU), and Materials (XLB) have been the biggest losers while Technology (XLK) and Communication Services (XLC) have both gained over 1%.

The following comment is from Jeff Miller’s article last week. While he was referring to the latest developments on the trade deal, it sums up the entire investment scene today.

“It is so tempting to be a critic. It sounds smart and issues are easy to find. Contrarians will have the high ground.”

While they maintain the high ground with their opinions, the critics of just about everything market related have been horribly WRONG. I expect those that are skeptical of the latest trade negotiations will be wrong as well. Investors need to come to the realization that most of the big issues on trade have not been resolved and are not likely to be resolved before the 2020 election. This issue isn’t going away. However, we have gone from “escalation to de-escalation. In my book, that suggests Trade is "slowly" moving in the right direction.

One of the biggest mistakes investors make in a bull market is selling too soon. We have seen the same movie reel over and over. Investors' risk tolerance levels have been tested, and many decided holding on to equities wasn't worth the risk. It proved to be a bad choice, a choice that seemingly was made without assigning probabilities to all of the issues presented.

In EVERY one of those cases, the long-term bull market trend line rebounded and did not roll over. Nor was there euphoria. Those are two elementary conditions that lead to bear markets. Plenty of noise, a lot of dark headlines will do that to most investors. No one is perfect, we all make mistakes, but compounding a mistake makes an investor's life miserable.

There are plenty of fearful investors now being joined by a band of frustrated folks, and that is one reason the majority remains pessimistic. They have locked onto a theme and cannot change now. It becomes necessary to portray every data point and every headline as negative, in the hopes of confirming their views. This majority is sinking into the quicksand, but they don't even realize it. This overwhelming onslaught of pessimism feeds on itself.

It has been said that there are four phases in every bull market. We have been through the despair phase. That was followed by the seemingly endless commentary from the contingent that can't wrap their arms around equities. They simply couldn't believe in the bull market for a variety of reasons.

Ironically, some thought the grudging acceptance stage was occurring in March of 2013. Not so fast. There were plenty going around with the idea that the equity market had blown through all of the stages and was in the final throes of the bull market in July of 2014. That all sounded like good advice, but it turned out differently. These stories were easily dispelled because it was clearly evident in both years that the masses remained in the disbelief stage.

Years rolled by, and it appeared that the door to the acceptance stage started to open in 2017. For some, there was renewed optimism with a pro business agenda in play. That crack in the door has been abruptly shut. Negativism is back to being pervasive on ALL fronts.

The narrative on trade and the political discord are responsible for closing that door. Today, it’s all about what is going wrong, and the positives are being shoved under the rug. Ladies and Gentlemen, the disbelief stage is still in progress today, and the sentiment presented here week after week confirms that. The fearful have been joined by the frustrated, and that army has grown to proportions seen during times of crisis.

There is but a small contingent that has accepted this market for what it is. The remainder wants to question how the market hasn't gone anywhere, how it's time to get defensive, start hedging, etc. The fearful remain on the sidelines because they listen to the noise. Others remain frustrated because they look up and see the S&P at less than 2% from a high and can’t understand why.

While it may seem comforting to this army, looking for “reasons” and ''excuses” why the S&P shouldn't be where it is hasn't worked. Quicksand is unrelenting. The comment you are about to read is a lifeline. Some will take it, the others will soon disappear below the surface.

“Growth remains on a moderate pace, inflation is tame, the Fed is not going to slam on the brakes any time soon.”

It’s really rather simple. Far too many want to make it difficult.

I would also like to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore, it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

Best of Luck to All !

Stop by and see what I am telling subscribers now. When it's time to change strategy, you want someone that has called the market correctly. That "'call" will be made in ONE place and ONE place only. The Savvy Investor Marketplace Service. Member Feedback; Excellent discussions, "Big Picture" perspectives, very helpful trend analysis, great stock selection and research. Steve knows what he is doing and then some. Please consider joining one of the most successful new ventures here on Seeking Alpha at a price that is very affordable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVERY STOCK/ETF IN ALL OF THE SAVVY PLAYBOOKS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My portfolios are ALL positioned to take advantage of the bull market with NO hedges in place.



This article contains my views of the equity market, it reflects the strategy and positioning that is comfortable for me. Of course, it is not suited for everyone, as there are far too many variables. Hopefully it sparks ideas, adds some common sense to the intricate investing process, and makes investors feel more calm, putting them in control.



The opinions rendered here, are just that – opinions – and along with positions can change at any time.

As always I encourage readers to use common sense when it comes to managing any ideas that I decide to share with the community. Nowhere is it implied that any stock should be bought and put away until you die. Periodic reviews are mandatory to adjust to changes in the macro backdrop that will take place over time.