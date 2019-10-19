Activision Blizzard: A Long-Term Stable Ride

Investment thesis

I believe, over the past year, Activision Blizzard (ATVI) has tried to lay the foundation of the future of this ever-evolving gaming market. If I am right, we are talking about an ecosystem of products and services that scale with each other. The transformations are at the benefit of higher margins and less-seasonal revenue streams.

Business model

To make my point, I'm going to analyze the business model and then go through the main IP opportunities. If you are missing a macro outlook from my analysis, please visit my previous article.

In my opinion, how management looks at their business model is one of the essential topics in the gaming industry right now. I see many contributors and users making a decent argument about the threat of the free-to-play business model dominating the mobile sector. More recently, free-to-play takes more and more market share in consoles and on PCs as well. Even Newzoo acknowledged it is a significant trend to watch. I thought a lot about how to make a good point on my research on this topic. Luckily what Collister Johnson of Activision Blizzard, Inc. replied to Jefferies LLC's Timothy O'Shea in the Q1 2018 earnings call couldn't be more in line with my opinion:

I'd say broadly we think in a growing industry like ours that there's room for multiple business models to succeed in parallel. We see this just in our own portfolio across Activision Blizzard. Right now, today, we have a full range of business models, free-to-play, subscription, upfront payments, downloadable content packs, ongoing micro transactions, all of these succeeding at scale. And so it's like there's no one in a better position to see the nature of how you think about bringing a value proposition to consumers.

Many other competitors intend to go for a single business model over anything else is plain wrong. In my opinion, the expansion of the free-to-play business model's threat to other business models is over-hyped.

It works better than other models for some games on specific platforms, but I highly doubt it would be the only way to go in the future. Especially not if we ever get to the point where cloud gaming is going to be broadly available.

Data by YCharts

Despite the rise of the free-to-play business model, which generates outstanding recurring revenues, the market remains cyclical. There is a rather slow transition. Successful games with healthy upfront payment business models try to leverage this cyclicality. On PCs and consoles, the average percentage of microtransaction users is meager.

An already successful upfront payment game most likely already has similar microtransactions as its free-to-play peer. These games need to attract many times more players than their upfront payment counterparts to rely solely on the free-to-play business model. In most instances, I am delighted that ATVI is also considering this transition as a risk rather than an opportunity. I think there is a way to find a balance between these two opposite models.

For a long time, studios were almost standalone under the ATVI umbrella. Recently there is a transition to less independent studios. It started with cost cutting (layoffs in non-developer jobs) while adding developers mostly to the main projects with a questionable stream of content, such as Diablo, Overwatch, and WoW.

Being so individual meant there wasn't much co-operation between studios. Some assumed the acquisition of King is the start of ATVI extending its reach to mobile. Four years have passed since the acquisition. This year, there is one Activision and one Blizzard title launch on mobile. Yet there is not a single new-made game created in cooperation with King.

In my opinion, this unique work environment where studios look to be way more individual than common sense would let it be is a mistake. There is a higher risk to the company by letting things stay as they are than what this corporate pressure could do to the current level of quality. This quality comes at the cost of efficiency. That's where ATVI is heading with these recent infamous changes.

Firstly, there is the outsourcing of development. To some investors, this doesn't seem appealing; many of them questioning the quality of future products. The thing is that cultural differences strongly affect consumer preferences, and ATVI is not as successful as Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) or NetEase (NTES) in Asia (13% of ATVI's revenue is from Asia). To leverage this lack of experience with such mobile titles like Diablo or CoD could be a win-win scenario.

In the past years, the company's revenue streams have gotten more and more diversified. From 2015 to 2018, revenues from top franchises amounted 75%, 69%, 66%, 58%. 2019's revenue might prove the opposite, but from 2020, this trend is going to continue. I'll follow up on this.

In the case of Tencent, advertising is in the low double digits of total revenue, and this revenue also has a double-digit growth rate. The advertising business has the strength to garner substantial growth and further diversify the revenue streams in ATVI as well.

Advertising at the moment is only present in King, and it is in its very early stages. In the longer term, leveraging this success and healthy growth in other studios as well as in e-sports could quickly become a double-digit revenue contributor. Bobby Kotick 2019 Q2:

Advertising net bookings doubled year-over-year in the second quarter and with the foundation for advertising initiatives now in place, we're actively exploring opportunities to leverage these capabilities across other parts of the business, especially with our e-sports content.

Diablo

In 2015, Diablo 3 had an estimated 30 million copies sold. Since its 2012 release, there were only two new releases. The first expansion in 2014 and the Rise of the Necromancer, downloadable pack in 2017. In its current form, that's a title relying solely on upfront payments.

Kotaku reports there was another expansion coming that the company canceled, and it is going to reboot Diablo 4. Many expect Blizzard to announce the next move in Diablo at this year's Blizzcon. The game is expected to launch sometime next year or in 2021 at the latest.

In Diablo 3, there is a steady stream of content coming. Just recently, Diablo launched the 18th season in the game. The game's player base is cyclical, but healthy nevertheless. Most of the active users play around the new content releases. Diablo attracts a great deal of Blizzard's active user base. There is room for monetization efforts compared to the current lengths. We are talking about a game that doesn't have any microtransactions at the moment. It's also a game that rarely releases new content, but it can sell in numbers as much as Call of Duty around its peak.

A Diablo release every year is not something we can hope for, but given the new developers this franchise received, I expect a significant increase in monetization opportunities. I expect this through a steadier stream of content and also developing or changing the game's current business model.

Call of Duty

Let's start with a little history of CoD. ATVI released Call of Duty Black Ops 4 last year, but to many, it was a disappointment. Many of the blame appeared with headlines ranging from corporate pressure to the lack of single-player mode in the title. Made by Treyarch, which is famous for creating many highly successful games in the Call of Duty series. The independent studio is owned and operated by ATVI among a few others, which were recently centralized under Treyarch.

Why wasn't last year's Black Ops release not a disappointment based on strictly unit sales?

1 Call of Duty 29.10.2003. 2 Call of Duty 2 25.10.2005. 3 Call of Duty 3 07.11.2006. 4 Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare 07.11.2007. 5 Call of Duty: World at War 11.11.2008. 6 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 10.11.2009. 7 Call of Duty: Black Ops 09.11.2010. 8 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 08.11.2011. 9 Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 13.11.2012. 10 Call of Duty: Ghosts 05.11.2013. 11 Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 04.11.2014. 12 Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 06.11.2015. 13 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare 04.11.2016. 14 Call of Duty: World War II 03.11.2017. 15 Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 12.10.2018. 16 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 25.10.2019.

Source

The focus of this title was different than previous titles. It's not hard to see that not a single CoD title was ever launched this early in the year (or this far away from holiday season).

The reason for this was that while CoD is mainly an upfront payment title, there is more and more emphasis on recurring revenue through microtransactions. Recurring revenues require continuous high engagement levels.

To launch this early was also an experiment with leaving time to build up active engagement to the holiday season and then monetize it once again. The next CoD title starts in 25.10.2019.

The experiment of launching the game in the year 2018 did not live up to the expectations of ATVI. However, I wouldn't rule it as a failure. The title this year is still going to be released on average two weeks before than any previous CoD game (except for CoD: BO4).

Source

There is some merit to what Activision tries to achieve here. Keeping the upfront payment model, but pushing all year-long engagement to its limits, with a strong focus on the holiday season (the cyclicality of the industry).

The distribution of the title was also very different from before. The CoD title launched on Battle.net (PC only) for the first time in 2018. Releasing the game on this platform led to record margins within Activision. I think Battle.net is the future, but comparing its reach to the industry leader, Valve's Steam is futile.

The emphasis on the failure of the launch on CoD: BO4 came only by relying on unit sales. I think building strictly on unit sales when distribution channels change is as bad as relying on MAU when a game introduces microtransactions. MAU is excellent to help determine the engagement levels. On the other hand, learning individual game's monetization efforts could prove to be difficult. It could be 1% of the people who buy something, and it could be 10%. It varies a lot on the title.

All we have is that the management was very excited about the level of engagement during the holiday season in CoD.

The shortfall of this title's unit sale can be attributed to something else too. On Battle.net Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is not available in China. For unknown reasons, Valve's Steam was not banned from China before it officially launched its services. Way before that, Steam has already surpassed more than 30 million Chinese users.

I'd expect better results this year. The fine-tuning of the next CoD title's release date and introducing single-player mode once again are the primary drivers of this release. This suggests new record numbers in both revenue and margins.

World of Warcraft

Source

There is no way to find out the actual numbers of active subscribers because Blizzard refuses to provide any data since the expansion of Warlords of Draenor. However, the closest we can get to the exact number is to use this chart above.

It seems one of the top revenue generators of Blizzard is quite cyclical. After new releases, subscriber numbers always seem to accelerate, no matter how the expansion is received. These expansions have a steady stream of content lined up. It looks like it's not enough to keep this many active subscribers engaged until the next expansion.

World of Warcraft Classic launched recently. By calculating the cyclicality of the game, adding the error range, and with the age of the data, I'll assume there were 3-5 million active subscribers one month before the launch.

There is a crowdsourcing application in the game which many players use. It scans the servers for information, and the participants can share data in this pool. The data I collected to make this calculation was done on September 20th. The most interesting is that there are 7,690,547 characters in the database (seen in the last two weeks: 5,668,426).

These characters, 5.5 million, are above level 5. There are close to 2 million characters under level 6. To figure out how many active subscribers are in the game, characters between levels 1 and 5 are not relevant. At the start of the game, it also doesn't take much time to reach those levels.

I would assume there are 5 million active subscribers in only Classic WoW (not retail); it is a conservative number. Of course, there might some overlap between Retail and Classic.

I'll assume every retail player has an active classic character above level 5. This would mean that 3-5 million retail players are on Classic. Since there are ~5,5 million characters above level 5, I would say there are a 0-2.5 million new subscribers who are in-game due to the launch of the Classic. That is a 0-83% active subscriber growth compared to the estimated 3-5 million retail subscriber base.

Of course, we cannot expect that every retail player is in the "active classic players above level 5" pile. Some parts of the story make me think this estimation is conservative. One of such is the discounts in WoW BFA and Diablo strangely launching shortly after the release of the Classic. I mean if most of the classic subscribers were retail (BFA) players, why push BFA so hard right now? This might be a long shot, but there is more. WoW is one of the top earners of ATVI consistently for years. One thing we surely can know, thanks to the 10-K, is that those top (I previously mentioned) earners make at least 10% each of the company's total revenue.

If the engagement is going to be as cyclical with Classic as it is with Retail, this quarter, we surely can expect an acceleration in revenue. Blizzard makes a third of ATVI's income. The only Blizzard game to make more than 10% of the company's total revenue is Diablo in 2015 and Overwatch in 2016-2017.

If we don't take into account the microtransactions, close to 5 million subscribers are required yearly to achieve this 10% threshold.

How does this translate to earnings? Based on these estimations, if we calculate with $14 of a monthly subscription fee, it could present an opportunity of $420 million in yearly revenue. Compared to last year, that would be around a 6% revenue increase for ATVI. Also, there is the possibility the active user base of Classic is not at its peak yet.

Please note that this calculation doesn't take into account any Asian servers. There is no data at all about the Asian server population.

As for the future, I must mention that not only Classic is very popular, but also at this point, it's unclear whether the Classic servers will stay forever Classic or advance. In time these servers might follow the original path to the next expansion, and so on. One thing is for sure. Given the early success of Classic, we might see other types of servers in different stages/expansions of the game.

As promised, now that we have discussed most of the current IPs, I'll quickly follow-up on the diversification. In 2019 the most significant releases are likely to be WoW Classic and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Given that these were the top earners with Candy Crush in 2018 (and most of the years before with an additional game like Diablo or Overwatch), most of the growth this year is going to belong to these titles, seemingly putting an end to this further diversifying trend.

Mobile and others

While the company hasn't shed any light on the latest growing genre called "Auto Chess," it would be as surprising not to see ATVI's release in this genre as it didn't introduce Battle Royale last year. I would expect to see ATVI's solution to this genre in 2020.

Source

Call of Duty's mobile version is another potential Easter egg of this year's releases. Just like Diablo Immortal, this game also has vast potential. Similar titles tend to generate significant revenue. The mobile version of the game is going to be free to play, just like most of the mobile titles. The game takes a unique angle on the CoD series. Call of Duty mobile is already off to a great start with breaking records.

Call of Duty Mobile has a very similar system requirement compared to PUBG Mobile. This way, it can compete for a much larger market share. While many compare CoD Mobile to PUBG Mobile and Fortnite Mobile, I wouldn't dare to go there. PUBG and Fortnite are Battle Royale games. CoD Mobile offers a Battle Royale game mode as well, but generally, it's more of a traditional FPS game. The Battle Royale genre is just one of many game modes in an FPS game.

PUBG Mobile can generate close to $1 billion in revenues and Fortnite Mobile $500 million, both without China. Call of Duty Mobile is already setting records, and it is not limited to Battle Royale.

Diablo Immortal could be the other mobile title disrupting the earnings. I strongly question the negative sentiment around Diablo Immortal as a potential success. The forecasting habits of the company are not unique. It chose to be conservative with its revenue expectation for the year with the extensions to new platforms such as Diablo Immortal and Call of Duty Mobile. That means it expects $0 revenue from any of these games. The game is not at all guaranteed to be a success, but many, if not most of the most successful titles in mobile, are based on an existing console/PC title.

As mentioned earlier, free-to-play titles usually need some time to generate a high level of engagement. A high level of engagement is necessary for success in this business model. These titles are underestimated for this year and next. Despite this, I'm pretty sure neither of them is going to reach groundbreaking revenues this year. 2019 is going to be mainly about building the community of the mobile titles to achieve better-than-expected results the following year. Partly this is why I think the revenue streams won't stop this trend of diversifying even further.

Takeaway

The key to creating a successful mobile game is to have an underlying great IP. Expanding an existing title to a new platform not only expands the reach of the newly created mobile game but also improves the scope of the current PC/console game. Leveraging these IPs on multiple platforms with e-sports, accessories, and connecting each business with the advertising initiation of King are future drivers of the company's growth. All these developments create an environment that helps to generate more widely recognized franchises. This is also going to help a lot in the future to implement new solutions to this existing environment, e.g., TV series, movies, etc. ATVI is in a great position, and it not just plans to do something about it, but it already leverages these opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.