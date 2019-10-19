Technical Trading: 7 Key Elements That Show A Stock Is Poised To Move Higher

Using the example of Raytheon, Llanes shows viewers what you should be looking for in a chart.

On Real Vision's Technical Trader, Louis Llanes, founder of Wealthnet Investments, shared a step-by-step guide to using technical indicators to figure out if a stock is set to move higher.

"A lot of times, the best way to get your ideas is not from looking at the fundamentals, but from actually starting with the technical, because the technicals give you clues about supply and demand shifts that you cannot detect a lot of times with fundamental analysis," he said.

He guided viewers through the technical trading lesson with this chart of Raytheon (RTN), a player in the aerospace and defense industry: Source: New York Stock Exchange

Llanes listed the seven key elements traders should look for in the chart:

A prior uptrend. You want to see an uptrend both on an absolute basis and on a relative trend basis - relative trend meaning that compared to the market, the stock is rising faster than the market on a consistent basis. A broken uptrend. You want to see a broken uptrend into a correction. Higher volume selling waves. These show that many of the weaker hands are being shaken out. Lower volume. After those weak hands are shaken out, you should enter a lower volume phase. Support. Next, you want to see a stabilization, and that's when buyers equal sellers. Break to the upside. After stabilization, you want to see the stock start to resolve higher. Higher price stabilization. Finally, you want to see a higher price stabilization at higher levels.

"If that all happens in sequence, that is a strong psychological recipe for a stock that is poised to move higher," Llanes explained.

The Trade

Llanes told Real Vision that Wealthnet Investments has just added Raytheon to its portfolio.

"We're looking at entering right now an anticipation trade, when you enter in lower in the base, and then you build yourself on top of that, then you add more," he said. "You want to scale in on breakouts and continuation patterns. We're looking at the stock to go between $273 and $304, that's a reward of 37% to 53%, a pretty nice reward."

In terms of position sizing for this trade, Llanes added: "We like the volatility sizing somewhere between 2% and 7% in the stock. Classical chartists might look at something between 6% and 12% in that way, but that's a pretty aggressive stance."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is pretty obvious, but we should probably say it anyway so that there is absolutely no confusion... The material in REAL VISION GROUP video programs and publications (collectively referred to as "RV RELEASES") is provided for informational purposes only and is NOT investment advice. The information in RV RELEASES has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but Real Vision and its contributors, distributors and/or publishers, licensors, and their respective employees, contractors, agents, suppliers and vendors(collectively, "Affiliated Parties") make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the content in RV RELEASES. Any data included in RV RELEASES are illustrative only and not for investment purposes. Any opinion or recommendation expressed in RV RELEASES is subject to change without notice. RV Releases do not recommend, explicitly nor implicitly, nor suggest or recommend any investment strategy. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties disclaim all liability for any loss that may arise (whether direct, indirect, consequential, incidental, punitive or otherwise) from any use of the information in RV RELEASES. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties do not have regard to any individual’s, group of individuals’ or entity’s specific investment objectives, financial situation or circumstances. RV Releases do not express any opinion on the future value of any security, currency or other investment instrument. You should seek expert financial and other advice regarding the appropriateness of the material discussed or recommended in RV RELEASES and should note that investment values may fall, you may receive back less than originally invested and past performance is not necessarily reflective of future performance. Well, that was pretty intense! We hope you got all of that - now stop reading the small print and go and enjoy Real Vision.