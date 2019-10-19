African Swine Fever And U.S.-China Agricultural Deal Make For A Bullish Meat Opportunity

Current futures positioning and AUM trends indicate that the U.S. meat futures market is highly inefficient and it is not too late to make a long trade.

The Barclays ETF COW allows direct exposure to lean hogs and live cattle, both of which could rise due to the shortage and trade deal.

Pork prices are up nearly 200% in China YTD and 50% in most of Europe while still flat in the U.S., making for potential export-driven long meat opportunity.

To make up for the severe shortage, the huge $50B U.S.-China agricultural deal is likely to include a large amount of pork and beef.

African swine fever may have taken pork herds by half or more in continental Asia where pork is extremely popular.

(Source - Pexels/Frans Ven Heerden)

As you may have heard, half (or more) of China's pig population has either died or is infected with African swine fever, which is akin to the black plague for pigs. Since the epidemic is currently in Asia and its EM neighbors, the true damage figures are difficult or impossible to find, but it is a fact that pork prices in China are up 150-200% year-to-date and 50% in Europe.

Indeed, it truly is the "year of the pig". Take a look at pork prices below:

(Source - Pig333)

As you can see, the surge in prices has been limited in the U.S. while huge in Eurasia. A brief rally was seen early this year, but because the U.S. (and the Americas in general) consumes most of its pigs and there is a small glut, the impact has been small thus far. China also had a 70% tariff on many agricultural imports and quickly decided to exclude pork from the list.

That said, there is a reason China was so quick to agree to import $50B worth of agricultural products from the U.S. (U.S. farm GDP is around $200B). Many in the U.S. are saying "soybeans!" because soybean farmers have been hit the hardest by the trade war, but I would argue the true answer is pigs and cows (cows because they're substitutes for pigs).

Remember, Asia accounts for 75% of the total world pig population. Currently, ASF has been found in China, the Philippines, the Indo-China countries, the Koreas (particularly North), and East Timor. Australia is taking no risks and recently expelled a woman from Vietnam with undeclared raw pork. Most of the spreading has occurred over the past three months.

There simply are not enough pigs in the U.S. and Europe to fill the shortage, which is likely to last into next year.

Frankly, I would be shocked if ASF makes its way into developed economies with safer animal standards (though albeit still sub-par). That said, I expect U.S. exports of both pork and beef to rise significantly over months to come, particularly if the partial trade deal's agricultural purchases are concentrated in meats. Though pork demand will be the highest, Australia has seen beef exports rise 65% this year as it is an increasingly popular alternative to pigs in East Asia.

Most of us are not going to drop tens of thousands of dollars on meat futures, but there is a still largely unknown ETF called COW that is directly exposed to meat futures. It holds two-thirds live-cattle futures and one-third lean hog futures and could gain significantly from these catalysts.

Is COW A Good Way to Play Meat Exports?

More exotic commodity ETFs have had a difficult time launching over the past few years, and many have closed and opened multiple times. These include ETFs for commodities such as hogs, beef, coffee (JO), tin (JJT), and many more. I love exotic commodity funds like this because they are typically largely uncorrelated to other assets, so they offer great risk-reward for a portfolio. That said, because commodities have been generally weak over the past few years (besides palladium (PALL)), investors have not been particularly interested, and liquidity has been poor.

COW was launched in 2018 and still only holds about $10M in AUM. In my a opinion, a fund has closure risk if its AUM is under $30M and is not truly profitable for the provider until it is over $50M. Still, I imagine Barclays will give COW another year or so before it shuts it down and the AUM is likely to rise from here.

It does have a monopoly on meat commodity ETFs (and most exotic commodity ETFs), and there was a recent surge in fund flows likely due to the trade talks. Take a look below:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, there was a nice spike on the Friday of the talks when China announced $50B in agricultural purchases. There are likely other investors who have made the connection between the purchases and the pork epidemic. Still, the fund is trading back at the same price and is on a nice uptrend, so now may make for a solid buying point.

Remember, fund flows track comparative performance. Many ETF investors chase performance, so if COW rises above $50 (which I expect to be even higher), it is likely that AUM will surge and the ETF will become more liquid.

The ETF actually has a pretty low expense ratio at 45 bps and typically trades within 1% or less of its tracking index, so it is a solid ETF. Still, for a larger investor, the spread getting in can be a downside. However, the potential upside makes a 25 bps spread more than worth it.

Lots of Upside, Little Downside

Let's assess the risk-reward profile of the fund for a medium-term holder. First, take a look at lean hog and live cattle prices over the past few years:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, both commodities are trading below historical norms and tend to be very cyclical. When you take into account the rising price level, these commodities are very cheap by historical standards, and the max downside on COW is probably 20% in accordance with their cost of production.

Despite the supportive fundamentals, speculative traders are still net short both commodities:

Data by YCharts

Of course, they tend to be net short for risk-hedging purposes, and there has been a pick-up in speculative longs. But there still is some squeeze potential left in the market and a solid likelihood that speculators go net-long.

The Bottom Line

Remember, agricultural commodities and meats in particular are extremely inefficient markets. They're not like gold and oil which have huge analyst coverage and billions to trillions of dollars worth of speculators making for a fair price.

Beyond the huge shortage of meat in Asia, there are other factors that support commodities as a whole. Long-term inflationary fundamentals are rising, the U.S. dollar looks to be making a peak, and precious metals are signaling higher commodity prices. Now seems to be the time to increase exposure to commodities, particularly those like meats that have the potential to skyrocket higher on supply shocks.

Overall, the risk-reward profile on COW looks great. I would estimate the max reward at 40-50% and drawdown at 20%. The trend is positive and, due to rising meat prices across Eurasia, I expect U.S. meat prices to follow suit. I am no epidemiologist, but it sure seems like Asian countries are failing to contain ASF without culling millions.

I frankly doubt it will spread much further, but if it does, then meat prices could see much higher levels. Even if the spread ends now, it will take at least a year for a recovery in pig herds. With the agricultural purchase plan being finalized, we have a very opportune investment catalyst because pork and beef are likely to be a major portion of those imports.

It will be exciting to see how this plays out. I am long COW and will likely provide an update over the next few months when it looks like the market has topped or if a new buying catalyst occurs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.