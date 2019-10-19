Coca-Cola: Solid Growth, But We Are Bearish On Valuation

The Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) as one of the most recognizable brands in the world, sure does report some relatively complex financials. Between its worldwide regional markets, bottling investments, and "global ventures" segments, it's more than simply selling Coke. Over the past decade, KO has transitioned away from company-owned fully integrated bottling and distribution operations to divesting a large number of these facilities to third parties and simply selling the concentrates or the soft-drink syrups. This strategy draws parallels to franchising where the benefit is to remove the operating risks and costs off its financial statements leading to naturally higher margins. The result has been a changing financial profile with firming profitability and steady earnings growth, which again was the theme this quarter with the company's latest earnings. This article recaps the Q3 financials and our view on where the stock is headed next.

(Source: FinViz.com)

Q3 Earnings Recap

KO reported its fiscal Q3 earnings on October 18 with GAAP EPS of $0.60, which was ahead of expectations by $0.04. Revenue was $9.5 billion in the quarter, up 8.0% year over year and was marginally above consensus by $80 million. Margins on the quarter were slightly off compared to 2018, with the company pointing to currency headwinds and the impact from some small acquisitions over the past year. The operating margin on a comparable basis came in at 28.1% compared to 30.7% in 2018.

(Source: Company IR)

While currency impacted reported revenues by 3 percentage points, organic revenues increased by 5% with the company also benefiting from a higher price and sales mix. Comparable EPS this quarter on a currency-neutral basis was up 4% y/y. During the conference call, management had a positive outlook and noted the favorable underlying trends:

Looking around the world. As I said, all our operating segments delivered solid organic growth. In EMEA, we've seen sustained revenue growth of 7% year-to-date. Importantly, we're seeing contributions to growth come as much from developed markets as the emerging markets. This is partly due to our revenue growth management efforts over the last few years. And it's pretty encouraging, as we continue to roll out these revenue growth management initiatives, to developed markets in other areas of the world.

The company highlighted positive trends among key new products including "double-digit volume growth" for Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in the U.S. market and is seeing momentum from newer beverage concepts like Coca-Cola Plus Coffee which launched in 20 markets internationally. KO continues to gain market share in the total non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages segment. One of the positive trends has been accelerating free cash flow, which reached $6.6 billion year to date and $8.1 billion over the trailing 12 months.

Updated Guidance

Management updated certain parts of the full-year 2019 targets including now seeing "at least 5% growth in organic revenues" and "12% total growth of net revenues on a comparable currency-neutral basis". EPS in a range between -1% and 1% from 2018 was reiterated, with some of that based on still ongoing currency headwinds. The more impressive operating income growth between 12% and 13% on a comparable currency-neutral basis is more indicative of the underlying conditions.

(Source: Company IR)

Analysis and Forward Looking Commentary

The concept of divesting its bottling operations shows up on the financial results with the "bottling investment" segment declining from 46.8% of net revenue as recently as fiscal 2016 to 17.7% in Q3 2019. From the table below, we can also see that over the period, the operating margin expanded from 20.7% in 2016 to 27.3% in 2018 and 28.1% this latest quarter on a comparable basis.

Source: 2018 10-K

The dynamics here have made for a more confusing analysis of the company and casual observers could mistakenly focus on declining net revenues over the past five years, even as operating margins have declined by a larger amount. Indeed, KO's revenues over the past five years are down 28%, although total operating expenses declined by an even greater amount at 44% over the period.

Data by YCharts

More people than ever are drinking Coca-Cola brand beverages, but just that less of those sales are directly consolidated to KO, as the end consumer retail business is now attributed to the independent bottlers globally. While KO still controls some bottling operations, the majority of its revenues are from the syrup sales and concentrates which appear in the regional segment among Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, etc. From the table below, we can see that the operating margin is as high as 56% in Latin America and down to only 6.3% for the bottling investments. Indeed, it's in the best financial interest to completely get out of the bottling business beyond what may be a couple of key strategic company-owned operations for testing purposes.

(Source: Company IR)

Herein lies our concern for Coca-Cola in that the question becomes what comes next once it has no more bottling investments to divest? Recognizing that the strategy has been the main earnings growth driver over the past several years, the transformation down the line will eventually represent a limit to margin expansion. On one hand, a steady-state low-growth, highly profitable business can make a good investment, but KO will still face global cyclical risks as the underlying demand trends will be managed by the local bottlers, which would pull back on syrup and concentrate purchases during adverse economic conditions.

Considering the trends in firming profitability, the stock has been commanding a more aggressive "growth" premium evident by valuation multiples including a price-to-sales ratio at 7.1x and EV-to-EBITDA at 24.6x, both of which have climbed to approach the highest levels this decade. Again, some of that expansion in the multiple is justified by the shift away from bottling investments as the higher operating margins are essentially considered higher-quality earnings.

Data by YCharts

Considering the current consensus estimate for the full-year 2019 EPS at $2.11, KO's forward P/E ratio at 26.3x, which while not likely to win any value awards, is reasonable considering the current trends. We also like the accelerating free cash flow which now represents a price-to-free-cash-flow ratio of 29.1x over the last 12 months, but should trend lower with an expectation of continued cash flow growth. These levels are overall in line with what the market is pricing the group of related mega-cap "blue-chips," such as McDonald's Corp. (MCD) and Procter & Gamble Co. (PG), which we included for comparison purposes.

Data by YCharts

The market has rewarded the market leaders, and dividend payers in particular. Our view is that all of these names are on the expensive side, and the bet here is really based on what will happen to the current cycle. Recently weaker economic indicators for the U.S. including industrial production and concerns of a softening labor market are balanced by the Fed's more dovish policy stance.

KO has benefited from some positive trends of new product innovation and strong consumer demand, but we view the broader financial improvement of firming profitability as mostly related to financial engineering based on the strategy shift in divesting its bottling operations in recent years. With the segment now only representing about 13% of net revenues from levels near 50% five years ago, our concern is that the structural tailwind in earnings growth and margin expansion has limited upside from here. In the best-case scenario, the positive outlook for the company is priced in, while the stock could see downside as the company becomes challenged to materially exceed expectations. Separately, it's assumed that KO brands are overall defensive amid cyclical trends, but we argue that as the product portfolio expands to "innovative" new beverages, these could present higher risks during adverse economic conditions. We believe the market has not recognized this dynamic.

We rate KO as a sell, with the recent spike to a new all-time high as representing an opportunity to at least take some profits off the table. Potential investors could consider avoiding the stock at current levels and wait for a better entry point on more significant pullback. Overall, we are bearish over the short and medium term based on valuation concerns, but see KO as solid over the long term.

Takeaway

This was another positive quarter for KO with steady momentum globally benefiting from favorable consumer trends, while the financial position has improved. We think it's important for investors to understand the shift in the business in recent years as the company shifted away from bottling investments. While this has proven to be a successful strategy, given the segment now represents just 13% of revenues, the upside from that earnings growth driver will be limited. The stock is commanding a premium for its improved earnings quality, but we think most of the improvement has been priced in. Investor monitoring points going forward should include the evolution of margins and momentum in global sales.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.