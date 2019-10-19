The Bottom Fishing Club: The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company (MOS) is the largest producer of phosphate and potash crop nutrients headquartered in the United States, marketing its agricultural inputs all over the globe. Mosaic sells base ingredients to farmers, fertilizer manufacturers, animal feed companies, chemical/industrial conglomerates and consumer product organizations. In addition, it is the largest fertilizer company in Brazil. The company was formed in 2004 through a merger of Cargill's crop nutrition division and IMC Global. Mosaic's biggest competitor is Nutrien (NTR).

Extreme Selling Pressure

Mosaic's stock price has outlined not one, but two extreme trend oversold readings in the standard 14-day Average Directional Index (ADX) line since May. The stock quote was essentially cut in half between December 2018 and the August low. You can see on the chart below the two excessive ADX sell trend readings above 40, circled in green.

A back-to-back ADX reading over 40 on selling usually only happens in stocks headed for bankruptcy. So why has Mosaic undergone such extreme selling, while Wall Street is projecting decent cash flow and income generation for 2019-20? For starters, the negative Trump trade war effect on grain pricing in the U.S. and abnormal rains/flooding in America's Midwest during 2019 have restrained farm demand for fertilizer in America. According to Mosaic's numbers below, crop nutrient prices are down about 20% from last year and stand 25% below their 10-year average.

Adding insult to injury, lower product selling prices have been compounded by mining issues at several Mosaic properties. The end result of these difficulties - considerable and consistent selling in its common ownership shares during 2019. The latest blow came a week ago with the announcement of reduced activity at Mosaic's main potash mine Esterhazy. An October 10 press release outlined the issues:

The Mosaic Company announced today that it will temporarily curtail production at its Esterhazy mine, which when combined with a previously announced potash curtailment, brings total curtailments to up to 600,000 tonnes. The curtailment is not expected to impact the pace of development at the Esterhazy mine K3 project. The increased curtailment is based on increasing inventories as a result of a short-term slowdown in global potash markets and increased risks of a delay in Chinese contract settlement. If the full amount of the curtailment is realized in lower fourth quarter 2019 sales, it would result in a negative impact of approximately $150 million in adjusted EBITDA. While near-term fertilizer markets remain challenging, we continue to expect a very strong application season in Brazil and North America, and a better supply and demand balance in 2020 - said President and CEO Joc O'Rourke.

Strong Valuation Metrics

Despite a variety of operating issues in 2019, the company was still projected by Wall Street analysts to earn a profit in 2019 of $1.00 per share and witness an income jump in 2020 to $1.70 before the Esterhazy announcement. Cost cutting this year has offset some of the drop in product sell prices. Translation - just a small increase in selling prices should go directly to the bottom line in 2020. Over the past four quarters, $9.4 billion in sales have generated $1.0 billion in operating cash flow. Against the current $19 share price and $7.5 billion market cap, material upside in revenues, cash flow, earnings and the share price should appear, "given" a return to normal in the global farm economy during 2020-21.

For the quarter ended in June, Mosaic maintained a solid tangible book value over $8 billion, with $4.3 billion in current assets vs. $9.9 billion in total liabilities. $1 billion in cash flow at a cycle bottom is actually quite positive. In fact, the company's net long-term liability total of $5.6 billion looks fairly conservative against $1 billion during a bad year for cash flow. This 5.6x multiple is less than the S&P 500 equivalent number of 7x today.

Considering we are in the down part of the plant nutrient economic cycle, a return to better pricing and volumes like 2015 would be a welcome development. During 2015, Mosaic earned $1 billion in profits and generated nearly $1.9 billion in cash flow. In other words, using history as a guide, the present stock capitalization of $7.5 billion may only be 7x "future" EPS annually and 4x cash flow. To put these numbers into perspective, the 10-year average price to earnings ratio is 16x. The typical price-to-earnings metric since the company merged in 2004 is nearly 18x. Similarly, price to cash flow has averaged around 10x the past decade, and a multiple of 12x over 15 years.

On price to revenues, Mosaic is insanely cheap. Versus today's 0.8x ratio, the 10-year price to trailing sales average is above 2.0x, and the typical valuation number since 2004 is 2.5x. Price to tangible book value averages have ranged from 1.5x to 2.5x the last 10- to 15-year periods, as a norm. Again, the current 0.9x net hard asset cost accounting worth looks quite inexpensive. In relative terms to the S&P 500, Mosaic's price to revenue and tangible book value ratios under 1x are a 50% and 80% discount respectively to the market multiples.

When analyzing the traditional metrics of price to revenues, cash flow, earnings and tangible book value, I can argue Mosaic is undervalued by 30-50%. Then we get an upturn in the fertilizer demand cycle, and the potential of a double or triple in Mosaic's stock quote the next 2-3 years.

Breakout Buy Level

The beauty of the current Mosaic stock chart is we can define a critical resistance level to place a buy order. For the risk averse, one can wait for better evidence of sellers disappearing and/or more aggressive buying interest. On the chart below, I am drawing a resistance line across the peak prices of 2019 in blue. Also notice the declining 50-day moving average has been an area where sellers have taken profits/losses. Using logic, a stock cannot rise significantly until it rises a little bit first. Once Mosaic breaks the trendline to the upside and moves above the 50-day moving average, market sentiment could undergo a sea change where buyers/sellers reevaluate the company's long-term future. I peg that level around $21.50 today.

Conclusion

7.7 billion people need to eat on planet Earth, and that number is growing daily. Without man-made fertilizers, most experts believe we could not support the current population. So, the relevance and upside of Mosaic's business model remains investible. At some point, grain prices will rise from increasing demand and inflationary monetary policies the world over. When they do rise, potash and phosphate prices will likely see a nice uptick in demand, as will Mosaic's operating fortunes. The only question is timing.

The downside argument for Mosaic investors revolves around continuing trade wars between the U.S. and the rest of the world further depressing grain prices, and/or a global recession sapping demand and confidence in the farm economy. While both risks are real, I think better odds exist for a return to normal in farming demand soon.

Putting money to work in Mosaic at $19 a share may prove a great long-term entry decision. For patient investors wanting stronger evidence of a bottom, you can use a buy-stop above the 50-day moving average or keep a close eye on this stock for a pop higher first.

