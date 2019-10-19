Sherwin-Williams: Short-Term Potential Is Drying Up

We remain very bullish on Sherwin-Williams over the long term, but expect the stock to trade sideways in the near term.

However, the stock's valuation metrics have begun to turn from an indication of a stock being under appreciated to slightly overvalued.

The Sherwin-Williams Company has been a great investment since closing its deal with Valspar a couple of years ago. The stock has easily outrun the S&P 500.

Paint and coatings manufacturer The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) is a personal holding and a stock that we have been closely monitoring following its blockbuster acquisition of former competitor Valspar. The deal worth $11.3 billion was an all-cash transaction that added significant assets to the company's portfolio without diluting shareholders. We have been pounding the table for Sherwin-Williams since the Valspar deal formally closed just over two years ago. Throughout that time, the stock has experienced significant appreciation, and we believe that shares are finally beginning to cross that threshold where the valuation is no longer a clear winner. Despite the company's fantastic fundamentals, we feel that short-term upside at Sherwin-Williams is limited. In other words, this ship has sailed.

It's Been A Fun Few Years

The past couple of years following the close of the Valspar acquisition in mid-2017 have been quite fun for investors. After a delay in the markets realizing the immense value creation for shareholders from absorbing Valspar (roughly a 20-25% increase in revenue and EBITDA) without shareholder dilution, the stock has been on an absolute tear.

Since the formal close of the Valspar deal, Sherwin-Williams stock has more than doubled up the S&P 500 with total returns of more than 60%.

We have been assigning bullish ratings to Sherwin-Williams since Seeking Alpha began tracking it (our bullish sentiment goes back to 2016).

Since our last coverage on the name, the stock has appreciated 21%, while the S&P 500 has remained relatively flat. After such a move, it is finally time to begin transitioning our immediate sentiment from bullish to cautious.

Shares No Longer On Sale

The stock has finally begun to cross that "tipping point" where historical valuation data is no longer favorable. For example, the stock's 10-year median earnings multiple is 24.43X. Based on the company's full-year EPS guidance midpoint (as of Q2 earnings) of $20.90, which excludes acquisition related charges, the stock is currently trading at a PE of 26.79X.

This is a significant turn of events, considering the stock has spent almost the entire past several years trading below this historical mark. Additionally, the company's FCF yield tells a similar story. Despite the influx of cash streams from the addition of Valspar, the stock's FCF yield is now near its five-year lows. Simply put, with Valspar now completely absorbed by Sherwin-Williams, the stock now signals the beginning of overvaluation.

Long-Term Trajectory Remains Strong

All of this isn't to say that you should be a seller of Sherwin-Williams. If you have read our in-depth profile of the company, you would know that Sherwin-Williams is the type of stock that we believe you hold onto indefinitely once a shareholder.

The company possesses a track record of strong key operating metrics, and the signs of a rebound have already begun to show up in its margin and rate of return on invested capital. As the company continues to realize synergies, these metrics should continue to rebound. Management expects a double-digit, long-term FCF conversion rate.

The balance sheet is still in the process of rebounding as well and will be for some time yet. However, the company's strong cash streams are enabling it to put a dent in its debt. The company plans to reduce overall leverage to just under 3X EBITDA by year's end by paying off $600 million of debt in FY2019. Over the long term, the company will operate at between 2.0X and 2.5X EBITDA.

Management can do this because Sherwin-Williams is a strong cash flow generator. The company's total dividend outlay still leaves just under $1.5 billion to utilize. We can see that management remains extremely confident in the balance sheet, as it has already resumed buying back stock following the acquisition.

And speaking of the dividend, Sherwin-Williams is a dividend champion with 41 consecutive years of dividend growth. After a couple of years of minimal increases while the company absorbed Valspar, the dividend payout shot up 31% this year. Management has stated a target payout ratio of approximately 30% of prior year's earnings. With full-year earnings estimated to come in at $20.90 (midpoint of management's guidance), the dividend per share should approach $6.27 per share per management's policy. While management may not move the payout so high all at once (more likely to approach the payout threshold over time with multiple raises of lesser magnitude), there is clearly dividend upside present from the current per share payout of $4.52 per share.

Wrapping Up

We want to be clear that the long-term outlook for Sherwin-Williams remains strong - both from a capital gains and dividend growth aspect. However the company has been on a fun ride over these past few years, and with Valspar now baked into valuation metrics that are beginning to tilt towards overvaluation, investors looking to enter the stock should temper expectations accordingly. We feel that shares are likely to middle in the $525-600 range for the near future, while the intrinsic value of the business catches up to the stock's price tag. For this reason, we are changing our near-term stock rating to "neutral".

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.