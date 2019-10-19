RNC Minerals: The Roller-Coaster Ride Continues

RNC Minerals' (OTCQX:RNKLF) roller-coaster ride continues. Only slightly more than a year ago, the company was on the verge of bankruptcy. Then, suddenly, it discovered huge amounts of bonanza-grade gold at its Australian Beta Hunt mine. The company was able to get rid of its debt and its share price jumped up by several hundred percents. Earlier this year, RNC Minerals announced the acquisition of the Higginsville mine. I believe the acquisition of the operating mine, along with a huge land package, resources of almost 2 million toz gold and foremost the mill with an annual throughput capacity of 1.3 million tonnes ore, was a good decision. However, it cost not only $17.5 million but also 49.8 million newly issued shares of RNC. As a result, the market reactions were mixed, and the share price experienced a strong downtrend.

In June, RNC announced a new Beta Hunt mine resource estimate of almost 1 million toz gold. Along with the gold price march to the $1,500/toz level, RNC's share price grew as well. However, the share price growth didn't last for too long. Although the Beta Hunt production ramp-up was progressing well, the company hasn't provided the promised reserves estimate. Moreover, it shocked the markets by an equity financing that led to the issuance of 46.156 million new shares and 23.078 million warrants with a strike price of C$0.5.

Data by YCharts

Due to equity financing, the share price declined below $0.3, which is the lowest level in more than 12 months. However, right now, it seems like another bull trend should be just around the corner. Over the last two weeks, RNC announced another positive monthly production results, as well as the H2 2019 production and cost guidance. It also announced that the reserves estimate should be completed this quarter. And what is most important, RNC keeps on finding more and more coarse gold.

Source: RNC Minerals

In September, RNC produced 8,239 toz gold. Together with 7,873 toz gold produced in July and 8,104 toz gold produced in September, the overall Q3 production equals 24,216 toz gold. However, there is also a bonus in the form of coarse gold that isn't included in these numbers. On September 24, RNC announced the discovery of a 274 kg rock that should include approximately 1,750 toz of coarse gold. And only yesterday, another coarse gold find was announced. An estimated 3,200 ounces of coarse gold was found approximately 30 meters north of the famous Father's Day Vein.

Source: RNC Minerals

The recently announced H2 2019 cost and production guidance aims a production of 42,000-49,000 toz gold at an AISC of $1,150-1,250/toz. Yes, the projected AISC is disappointing, as the company was indicating a number below $1,000/toz gold. However, it is important to remember that although the quarterly production results don't include coarse gold, the production equaled 24,216 toz gold, which means that RNC is poised to reach the upper boundary of the guidance. As a result, it should record AISC at the lower boundary of the guidance. Moreover, after including the coarse gold, it is possible to expect the production to exceed the guidance and the AISC to be below the guidance.

It is reasonable to assume that at a production of 49,000 toz gold, the AISC should be $1,150/toz. Adding to it 4,950 toz of coarse gold (the estimated volume of coarse gold found during late September and early October), the H2 2019 production should equal 53,950 toz gold at an AISC of $1,044/toz. However, this calculation assumes that no more coarse gold will be found over the remainder of October, in November and December. But this is highly improbable, as in late 2019 and early 2020, RNC plans to mine the area around the Father's Day vein.

At the current gold price, if there is no more coarse gold discovered and the Q4 gold production remains at the Q3 levels, RNC should be able to generate a free cash flow of $20-25 million during H2 2019. It means $40-50 million annualized. However, this doesn't take into account any nickel production. And it is also possible to expect the production costs to go down, as RNC gets more familiar with the Higginsville mine and optimizes the operations.

The technical picture doesn't look bad. The RSI is around 55, which is far from being overbought. The share price crossed the 10-day moving average to the upside and is touching the 50-day moving average right now. The 10-day moving average started trending higher and it could cross the 50-day moving average to the upside soon. The moving average crossovers worked quite reliably over the last 12 months, as can be seen in the chart. The chart starts to look bullish; breaking the local resistance at $0.32 should indicate that more upside is ahead in the near term.

Conclusion

RNC Minerals had to face some headwinds that suppressed its share price to the 12-month lows. However, some positive news came lately and also the technical picture indicates that there is a good chance that another bull trend is about to begin. The upcoming catalysts include the Beta Hunt mine reserves estimate, potential additional coarse gold findings, and the Q3 financial results. Given that the Q1 results were released on May 15 and Q2 results were released on August 15, it is possible to expect Q3 results around November 15.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RNKLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.