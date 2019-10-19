Liberty Latin America: A Compelling Opportunity

LILA shares are attractive with a fair value of $22.17 per share, an upside of nearly 30% from current share prices.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) is a neglected spin-off of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) driven by the market's perceived operating complexity - a hurdle for many investors given the range of geographies and reporting standards within the entity. The company's strategy is to sustain its market dominance and become a scaled competitor with diversified products and country exposure. At the same time, there is a potential for continued consolidation owing to the growing opportunities in these markets. Eventually, this should translate to strong FCF generation in the future and a potential re-rating. I believe fair value is around $22.17 per share, representing an upside of nearly 30% from current share price levels.

An Interesting Special Situations Opportunity

Liberty Latin America was formed after Liberty Global spun off its operations in Latin America and the Caribbean after acquiring Cable & Wireless in January 2018. I see LILA as an interesting neglected spin-off situation, driven by the company's perceived complexity given its four debt-issuing entities, three reporting segments with different reporting standards (IFRS vs. GAAP), and its operations across 30 countries.

LILA has the opportunity to become a scaled competitor with diversified products and country exposure with the acquisition of AT&T (NYSE:T) operations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The acquisition could be a catalyst to pursue more M&A deals in the future, with an eye to continued consolidation in Latin American markets given the long-term opportunity from rising data consumption and the current low market penetration. In turn, this would lead to sustained market dominance and the potential for LILA's shares to re-rate.

Dominant Position in the Latin American Markets

Liberty Latin America is the largest fixed-line provider of high-speed broadband and video services across its markets and operates the largest telephony network in Panama, Jamaica, Bahamas, Barbados, etc. Given the industry's high capital intensity, Liberty Latin America's scale affords it the necessary pricing power to fend off new entrants.

Moreover, the markets it operates currently have low penetration rates relative to mature markets such as the U.S. For instance, Chile's (LILA's biggest market) broadband penetration rate remains below 60%, considerably lower than the U.S. penetration rate of 86.5%.

The company has various opportunities to extend its market dominance, including (1) upgrading and expanding its fixed network footprint in order to improve its service offering, (2) opportunity to grow in B2B-only markets like Colombia where it has a strong track record in enterprise and government transactions, and (3) investing in 4G LTE coverage to improve customer experience and better compete across all markets.

Catalyst for Continued Consolidation in Latin America

LILA announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase AT&T's wireless and wireline operations in Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) in an all-cash deal based on an enterprise value of $1.95 billion on a cash and debt-free basis - representing nearly 60% of LILA's market cap. The expected transaction closing date is 2Q 2020 post-regulatory review.

The proposed deal is valued at mid-6s EV/OCF, per LILA's calculations, which seems reasonable given the 11.9X EV/OCF multiples of similar telco companies as shown below:

Company EV/OCF Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) 13.1X DISH Network (DISH) 11.8X AT&T 10.9X Average EV/OCF Multiples 11.9X

Source: Yahoo Finance, Company Data, Author

The acquisition price of $1.95 billion (excluding fees & other transactional expenses) will be financed through a combination of $2.2 billion in borrowings on the combined entities (Liberty Puerto Rico and acquired assets) and the remaining $750 million from LILA's committed liquidity.

The acquired assets will provide consumer mobile and B2B services in Puerto Rico and USVI, ex-DIRECTV's satellite pay-TV customers. In terms of strategic rationale, LILA's strong foothold in Puerto Rico will bolster the company's competitive position in the region and also diversifies its Caribbean portfolio through USVI. Also noteworthy is the fact that AT&T's operations in Puerto Rico are the leading provider of mobile services with a solid postpaid base that could be complementary to LILA's CATV operations.

The marriage of AT&T's mobile business with Liberty Puerto Rico's leading high-speed broadband and TV business will create a competitive integration communications player, with combined revenues of $1.2 billion on a pro forma FY 2018 basis, and increase its share of LILA revenues to 26% as shown below:

% to Total Revenues Pre-Acquisition Post-Acquisition Liberty Puerto Rico 9% 26% Cable & Wireless 63% 51% VTR & Cabletica 28% 23% Total 100% 100%

Source: Company Data, Author

That said, LILA will be able to improve its scale in one of its larger markets in terms of broadened product exposure and country exposure. Given that the company is nearing the integration of its acquired assets, the recent AT&T Puerto Rico/U.S. Virgin Island acquisition should see a more focused path to cost synergy realization.

On the other hand, LILA has continued to enter new markets through acquisitions (Cabletica in Costa Rica and UTS in Dutch Antilles) and purchased minority stakes in Jamaica and Puerto. We view this large-scale acquisition as a catalyst to consolidate further in the Latin American markets amid growing market opportunities.

Overall, these recent acquisition and integration efforts will provide the potential for modest revenue growth and FCF generation over time, validating the operating progress achieved by the company.

Opportunity to Invest Alongside Malone

Legendary media investor John Malone currently sits on the Board and owns 5.5% of shares and around 25.5% of the voting rights, suggesting that his interests are aligned with investors. As Liberty Global's Chairman, Mr. Malone has a solid track record, growing FCF over threefold from $1.12 billion in 2009 to $4.15 billion in 2018, as shown in the below chart.

Source: Morningstar

Attractive Valuation

I arrive at a FY 2020 EBITDA of $1.62 billion (+5.4% year-on-year growth) based on improved margins from operating efficiencies as well organic 3% growth for the year. Applying the industry's integrated telco EV/EBITDA of 6.19X, LILA's fair value comes to $22.18 per share, offering 29.69% upside from current share price levels. Below is the summary of the fair value calculation:

Valuation Remarks FY 2020 EBITDA $1.62 billion 41% EBITDA margins on $3.97 billion revenues. Industry EV/EBITDA multiple 6.19X Enterprise Value $10.09 billion Add: Cash $957.4 million Cash balance as of June 2019 financials Less: Debt and capital lease $7.03 billion Debt and capital lease as of June 2019 financials Total Fair Value $4.01 billion Fair Value Per Share $22.17 per share Based on fully diluted Liberty Latin America Class A, B and C shares Upside 29.7%

Based on current price levels, the company is only trading at 5.72X EV/EBITDA, slightly lower than industry's average EV/EBITDA multiples of 6.19X. At the current valuation, there is room for further multiple expansion to reflect LILA's improving long-term potential, derived from further consolidation in Latin American markets and the impact of potential synergies to be unlocked.

A quick word on risks - while management has guided to a ~19% capital intensity for FY19, I think there is upside risk to the number as LILA is in the midst of medium- to long-term network upgrade and expansion. In addition, dilutive M&A is a risk as well, not only on price paid but also with regard to integration; realizing the synergies from recent acquisitions (C&W, VTR) has proven to be long and complex. Considering Liberty's successful track record with inorganic growth strategies, however, I am confident that any short-term hiccups will not detract from the bright long-term outlook.

Conclusion

In sum, Liberty Latin America is a neglected spin-off opportunity owing to the perceived complexity of its operations. I see plenty of potential for multiple expansion in the coming years driven by its sustained dominance in the market as it strives to be a scaled competitor with diversified product and country exposure. On the other hand, there is also potential for continued consolidation in the Latin America market, given the low market penetration and attractive opportunity. Along with these positive tailwinds, LILA also offers investors the opportunity to invest alongside John Malone, who has an impeccable track record of delivering superior, long-term value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.