USOI: Take The Oil Dividend

Over the last month, the price return of the Credit Suisse Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (USOI) has largely tracked the crude oil markets in that it has fallen by about 3%. In this article, I will make the case that I believe that if you are looking for a high dividend way to play the crude markets, then now is a good time to hold USOI because upside is in store.

Understanding USOI

If you've looked into USOI before, at first glance, it would be quite confusing. The reason for this is that USOI is actually a few different components combined into one ETN, which means that understanding it can take a few steps.

Put simply, USOI is an ETN which gives a return as though you were holding the popular USO ETF and selling covered calls on the position at roughly 6% out of the money. This ETN pays a strong 12.6% dividend yield at its current market price and the divided paid is the amount which would be earned through selling covered calls.

The first step towards understanding USOI is to understand USO since the covered call strategy is built on this ETF. USO is perhaps the most popular oil ETP and it is a very simple strategy for investing in crude oil futures. USO simply holds exposure in the front month futures contract and then begins to sell out of the front-month WTI position roughly two weeks before expiration and simultaneously buys into the second-month futures contract. The rolling process has already occurred, so USO is currently holding December futures, as can be seen in the following table.

If you are familiar with oil market ETPs, then you're likely aware that roll yield is impacting the returns of USO (and therefore USOI) at this time due to the contango seen in the front of the curve. To understand this, here is the current forward curve for WTI.

At present, USO is holding futures exposure in the month of December. December is currently priced above November crude. In financial markets, there is a general tendency for prices in the back of a futures curve to trade towards the front of the curve as time progresses towards expiry. This tangibly means that the position of USO which is held in December will tend to decrease in value in relation to the November contract as time approaches expiry and until November rolls off the board. In other words, roll yield is negative for holders of USO (and therefore USOI) at this point.

Gains or losses from roll yield cause a serious material impact on the long-run returns of USO due to the fact that crude markets have been in contango for nearly 80% of all weeks for the past decade. As seen in the following chart, which compares the returns of USO versus the price return of WTI, roll yield has taken a serious toll on the instrument for the past 10 years, with some years seeing an underperformance of up to 74%.

Again, the reason why all of this analysis of USO matters is that USOI gives the return as though you were simply holding USO and selling covered calls against the position. For traders and investors in USOI, this means that at present, the return you are earning on your holdings will be lagging the underlying return of WTI futures as long as contango remains in the market.

The offsetting benefit here is that USOI offers a strong dividend yield, which is clocking in at around 13% per year at this price point. But this comes at the expense of being excluded from any upside move in crude oil in a given month which exceeds 6% (due to the strike price chosen for the strategy).

As you will see in the following section, I am bullish crude oil and believe that USOI is going to increase in value in the coming months. Therefore, I suggest buying USOI. But understand that if your objective is price appreciation more than dividend yield, USOI isn't your best option. It would be better to go with USO or a more roll-optimizing choice (see my recent articles for some ideas).

Crude Fundamentals

Despite what is currently being said by the financial media, the underlying fundamentals of the supply and demand balance for crude oil are actually fairly tight. At present, the five-year range of inventories is near the five-year average, and this year has seen substantial drawdowns in crude inventories.

Based on the year-to-date balance, one of the largest draws of all time has reversed by a bit and brought the current levels in line with 2018.

The key question for market participants has to do with if inventories will continue 2018's trajectory (a pace which resulted in a collapse in price) or if the underlying trend of the year will continue. I believe in the latter based on OPEC's ongoing cuts.

Put simply, the key difference between this year and 2018 is OPEC. In the immediate aftermath of the collapse of price in 2018, OPEC initiated a set of cuts, which it has extended through March of 2020. These cuts have been the driving force of the crude balance this year with imports substantially below the five-year range for most of the year.

The bears can rightly point to dismal utilization as a persistent theme of this entire year, but crude inventories have still witnessed one of the largest year-to-date bullish draws ever seen.

I believe that as OPEC cuts continue, we are going to continue to see crude inventories drop. As crude inventories drop, the price of crude oil tends to rise as seen in the following chart.

This entire year we have been narrowing the distance to last year's inventory level, and within a few weeks, we will enter into a year-on-year decline in all likelihood. As this decline progresses, historical analysis would suggest that the price of crude oil will rise. As the price of crude rises, the shares of USOI will increase in conjunction. It's a great day to buy USOI.

Conclusion

USOI offers a covered call strategy which sells off the upside in exchange for a strong dividend rate. Crude oil inventories are bullish due to ongoing OPEC cuts which have narrowed the balance. As inventories drop on a yearly basis, the price of crude tends to rise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.