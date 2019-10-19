The market is seriously underpricing the risk of an uptick in demand - a single uptick of demand could lead to a strong rally in price.

This year has been quite a turbulent one when it comes to the price of crude oil. After beginning the year with a solid five-month rally that increased the price per barrel by $20, price has since reversed a good percentage of this movement. It is my belief that the current pullback in the price of crude oil represents an excellent buying point and that we may be at the lowest prices to be seen for several months. In other words, I believe crude oil has bottomed.

Crude Fundamentals

To make the claim that crude markets have reached a bottom and that upside is in the future, we need to base it heavily on data. In particular, I have found the most helpful data for understanding the supply and demand balance for crude oil is the five-year average of inventories.

It is true that this week witnessed a very large build in crude oil (likely due to shipping rate issues). However, during the middle of this year, the market showed the true underlying weakness in the balance with the largest 3-4 month drop in inventories ever seen. What is interesting about the underlying cause of the drop is this: nothing has changed. As we'll discuss in a bit, weak imports are the leading cause of the drop in stocks in the middle of the year, and if we see even a marginal uptick in demand, very serious downside risk in inventories is possible.

Let's start with the demand side of the balance because that's what's making all of the headlines these days. And let's tear the bandage off - demand is incredibly weak and there is no way around it.

Yes, you are seeing this chart correctly. The last three weeks have been the weakest percent utilization seen in the EIA's data for this time of the year in over five years. The reason for this downtick in demand is pretty simple: the economy is bad. The predominant demand for petroleum and its products has to do with business activities - transportation and manufacturing. When business activities slow, the demand for crude oil slows. In and of itself, the bearish outlook for the economy would be a reason to sell crude. But luckily for oil bulls, other factors of the balance are outweighing refining demand.

One of these bullish factors is the growing level of exports.

Crude exports have increased this year and continued the three-year trend of near constant rise. The reason is pretty simple: pipelines are coming online, which is enabling better and easier access of crude to the water, which means that more barrels are able to be exported. These exports come despite volatility in the Brent-WTI spread, which indicates that economics are stout and the trend is likely to continue.

So that's the demand side of the balance - weakness in refining demand is dominating the picture, but growing exports represent a larger share of the total pull on barrels. So what about supply?

The true story for 2019 is one of a constrained supply. From a production standpoint, you can't really see this picture in that it simply continues to rise.

But from an imports perspective, the overall story can be more clearly seen.

Yes, you are seeing the data correctly - most weeks of this year have seen the level of imports come in below the five-year range. This is incredibly rare, and at present, we have the lowest level of barrels imported in decades.

When you examine who's actually doing the importing, the cause becomes pretty clear.

To arrest the price decline of late 2018, OPEC initiated production cuts at the beginning of this year. This immediately stopped prices falling and led to a rally of $20 per barrel over the next five months. During the middle of this year, OPEC extended its cuts through 2020.

The significance of this and why it is a very bullish catalyst comes into view when you examine the history of inventories this year. Remember that incredibly large draw which started around May? This draw occurred due to a simple uptick in refining demand in a balance which had supply seriously constrained by weak imports from OPEC. Over that period, we witnessed refining utilization weakly take a stab at the five-year average before rolling over. This weak "green shoots" of refining demand led to one of the largest draws in inventories ever seen.

Carefully consider this. As long as OPEC cuts remain, a simple uptick in demand will lead to strong draws in crude oil. With the Federal Reserve cutting rates to incentivize business activity, a pop in the economy is certainly possible (even likely). For traders of crude oil, the reasons why draws in crude inventories matter can be clearly seen through simply asking the data what happens to price when stocks fall.

As you can see, when inventories fall on a year-over-year basis, the price of crude oil rises. We are currently in the territory of a year-on-year build, but throughout this entire year, this gap has narrowed. Going forward, even with weak demand, we should be below last year's inventory level by the end of the year. As this distance narrows, the price of crude will likely rally. It really is a solid time to be long crude oil despite the headlines.

Conclusion

This year has witnessed a substantial amount of volatility in the price and fundamentals of crude oil. Despite the headlines, the underlying fundamentals of crude oil are remarkably bullish and vulnerable to upside risk. The market is seriously underpricing the risk of an uptick in demand - a single uptick of demand could lead to a strong rally in price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.