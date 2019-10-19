Late October Into Early November Cold Risk Potential On Corn/Soybean Harvest Could Trigger An Increase In Buying Pressure

Central U.S./grain belt placed in the bull's-eye of cold risks late October into early November; corn and soybean crop at risk of persistent reinforcing cold air intrusions/freezing temperatures.

Investment Thesis

Buying pressure to increase in the days ahead as the weather pattern turns colder late October into early November putting the not-yet-harvested corn and soybean crops at risk of freeze damage.

November soybean futures and December wheat futures finish higher on Friday after a positive net export sales report; corn finishes down more than 1%

On Friday, the U.S. December corn futures finished down 1.11% to $3.9062, with the U.S. November soybean futures up 0.31% to $9.3388 and the U.S. December wheat futures finishing higher 1.10% to $5.3075. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished down on Thursday 0.39% ($0.06) to $15.33, with the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) up 0.17% ($0.03) to $15.90, and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) higher 1.08% ($0.06) to $5.62. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for corn over the past week.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month November futures contract for soybeans over the past week.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for wheat over the past week.

Source: Investing.com

On Friday, the December Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen up 5 cents to $5.304, with December Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures up 1.2 cents to $4.324. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) December contract was down $0.074 to $5.444. Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for spring wheat.

Source: MGEX

Friday's export sales mostly positive with wheat coming in line with expectations and soybean sales coming in larger than expectations

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) released its weekly net export sales report for the week ending October 10, Thursday morning.

The 2019/20 wheat export sales for the week ending October 10, 2019, came in at 395,100 metric tons. These came within traders' expected range of 245,000-544,000 metric tons. The 395,100 metric tons were down 24% from the prior week, but up 11% from the four-week average. The main buyers of the 2019/20 wheat crop last week were from Mexico, Nigeria, unknown destinations, and Bangladesh.

The 2019/20 corn export sales for the week ending October 10, 2019, of 368,600 metric tons exported came below traders' expectation range of 406,000-787,000 metric tons. The 368,600 metric tons were up 30% from the prior week, but down 48% from the four-week average. The main buyers of the 2019/20 corn crop last week were from Japan, Colombia, and Mexico.

The 2019/20 soybeans export sales for the week ending October 10, 2019, of 1,700,000 metric tons exported were above traders' expected range of 898,000-1,606,000 metric tons. The 1,700,000 metric tons were down 24% from the prior week and down 8% from the four-week average. The main buyer of the 2019/20 soybean crop last week was from China (850,500 metric tons).

Corn and soybean crops at risk for cold air outbreaks as the pattern amid a "block" develops late October to early November

Changes in our sensible weather will take place across much of the nation over the next seven days. This includes the pattern turning decisively colder (after a brief over the weekend into early next week) primarily over the central U.S. (including the major growing areas) early to mid next week as a blocking pattern takes shape. This colder pattern will be punctuated by multiple reinforcing cold shots, each driven by an east-southeastward tracking storm system.

The next five days (or through early next week) will feature temperatures bouncing back to milder, more seasonable levels across the central and eastern U.S. as upper ridging quickly builds over the Rockies/Plains and translates eastward. Concurrently, another broad upper level trough/cyclonic flow will move into the western U.S. from the Gulf of Alaska reintroducing another round of cold temperatures over the region this weekend. This broad upper level trough will play a prominent role in the weather pattern in the medium range (6-16 day time frame) across the central and eventually the eastern U.S. as it's forecast to park over central Canada inducing perpetual, reinforcing cold shots into the central and eventually eastern U.S.

The first wave of cold and initial transition to colder temperatures across the central U.S. will take place Sunday through Wednesday of next week (or in the 2-5 day time period) as this upper level trough/broad cyclonic flow translates eastward. At the surface, the first in a series of storm systems (Sun.-Tues.) will track eastward across the northern U.S. and will help in ushering cooler air from Canada into the Lower 48.

On the heels of the first wave of cold will be a second reinforcing shot of cold (associated with another east-southeast tracking storm system) that will advect from Canada into the central U.S. Thursday through Sunday (6-9 day time frame). Figure 5 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 7-12 day (October 25-30) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Right in behind that will be a third and potentially fourth storm system that will track near the U.S.-Canadian border. This will help to bring in additional reinforcing shots of cold air into the Lower 48 during the week of Monday, October 28 (11-16 day time frame). Figure 6 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 10-15 day (October 28-November 2) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 7 is a depiction of the North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) and the Arctic Oscillation (AO) in negative phases through early November. This negative phase reflects the cold across the central and eastern U.S.

Source: NOAA

The shift to a persistent cold pattern in the medium range (late October into early November) poses risk on the late maturing corn and soybean crops across the major growing areas of the central U.S. This is particularly true during the night time hours where overnight lows during this time span will approach the freezing mark. Some areas will see overnight low temperatures dip below the freezing mark.

Tropical Storm Nestor forms in the Gulf of Mexico; beneficial rains coming for Southeast U.S.

On Friday afternoon, Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen became Tropical Storm Nestor in the Gulf of Mexico. As of the last advisory, Nestor was located about 195 miles south of the Mouth of the Mississippi River. Nestor has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and is moving northeast at 22 mph. Tropical and Storm Surge Warnings have been issued for the northern Gulf Coast from Louisiana to Florida. Tropical Storm Nestor will approach the northern Gulf Coast later today and tonight and move inland across portions of the southeastern United States Saturday and Sunday as it becomes a post-tropical cyclone. Nestor is expected to move offshore of the coast of North Carolina into the western Atlantic by late Sunday. In addition to tropical storm conditions, Nestor will bring beneficial, welcome rains to the Southeast U.S. Anywhere from 2 to 4 inches are expected to fall with localized amounts of 6 inches. Overall, the bulk of precipitation will fall across the South U.S. over the next week to week and a half. Figure 8 below is a map of Tropical Storm Nestor's projected track.

Source: NOAA/NHC

Figure 9 below is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast (Friday morning to next Friday morning) across the Lower 48.

Source: NOAA

Figure 10 is a map from the 12z GEFS depicting a wetter-than-normal pattern across the southern and eastern U.S. in the 3-9 day time frame (October 20-27).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Figure 11 is a map from the U.S. Drought Monitor depicting areas of drought or abnormally dry conditions.

Source: Drought Monitor

Final Trading Thoughts

Given that corn and soybeans are still in the maturing phase of development with only 22% and 26% harvested thus far, respectively, puts these crops at great risks from the coming cold air outbreaks late October into early November amid a blocking pattern.

Therefore, upside potential in prices should increase in the days ahead as buying pressure increases in response to the potential impacts/damage to the corn and soybean crops.

