DWT: The Top Is In

Over the last month, the short crude trade has heavily paid off in the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Crude Oil ETN (DWT) with shares returning a resounding 25%. If you were fortunate enough to be in the movement, I would suggest that it's time to take profits and look to consider shorting DWT going forward. Specifically, I believe that crude oil is poised to rally in the coming weeks and that downside is in store for DWT.

Understand the Instrument

Prior to jumping into an analysis of crude markets, let's take a brief look at the underlying methodology of DWT. DWT is an ETN provided by VelocityShares, which gives an inverse triple leveraged return to the daily price changes in the S&P GSCI Crude Oil Index. This index is a bit of an oddity in crude markets because it gives exposure to two separate grades of crude: Brent and WTI.

The GSCI Crude index is an interesting offering in the crude index space in that it gives a production-weighted exposure to two separate grades of crude. Depending on your investment objectives, this may or may not be important, but from a numeric financial perspective, there are a few things the index has going against it.

First off, the problem with the GSCI Crude index is that despite its weighting scheme, it is offering exposure into two instruments which are heavily correlated with each other. In other words, no matter the type of apples you put in the basket, you're still just eating apples. The correlation between Brent and WTI is so strong that market participants often trade the spread between the two as a way of playing North American supply and demand factors against global supply and demand factors.

To numerically frame this up, using weekly prices, Brent has been around 90% correlated with WTI over the last year. In other words, Brent is basically the same as WTI from a returns sense.

Another reason why the index is a bit deficient is that Brent and WTI are similar grades of crude oil. Hundreds of different types of crude oil exist and are traded and Brent and WTI fall fairly close in terms of physical properties to each other. This means that if you were looking for diversification in the forms of types of grades offered, the GSCI doesn't deliver. However, in the defense of GSCI, Brent and WTI are really the only crude markets with liquid and active futures markets so it's kind of just doing the best with what you've got available.

One key benefit for the GSCI however is the diversification of roll yield. Even though Brent and WTI are highly similar, the local supply and demand factors can impact the structure of the futures markets differently. This means that roll yield can be diversified and its effects can be mitigated.

Put simply, roll yield is the gain or loss that arises through holding exposure in a back month of the forward curve as time progresses. The reason why roll yield occurs is that there is a general tendency for the prices in the back of the curve to trade towards the front of the curve through time. This means that when a market is in contango (front contract lower than back contracts), roll yield is negative due to contracts held at higher prices trending towards the front of the curve as time progresses. Conversely, a market in backwardation will see positive gains from roll yield since lower-priced contracts will tend to increase towards the front of the curve as time progresses.

At present, WTI futures are in contango in the front of the curve whereas Brent remains strongly in backwardation. This means that for a long trader of the GSCI Crude index, roll yield is likely moderately positive. To put this in DWT's terms, this means that as time progresses, the return of the instrument will see a slight constant negative drag since it is shorting a basket of crudes which are on average in backwardation.

While this is important to understand, I'd speculate that most traders of DWT are actually trading for short-term price movements. On this basis, I believe that we are likely going to see immediate gains in the price of crude oil as we will discuss in the next section.

Crude Markets

Let's start with a glance at the technical setup at work in crude markets.

At present, the market is current in a fairly large trading range which has been in place for the past four months. This trading range has been tested three times and has recently held with the price per barrel finding support at around $51 earlier this month.

Since finding support, the market has started to exhibit positive momentum with the MACD crossing into bullish territory. This resurgence in positive momentum is pivotal in that it comes at a very unique place in market action: after the market failed to take out a low. The market is giving a very clear signal right now that lower prices are unlikely due to the positive shift in momentum following a failed attempt at new lows. As prices continue to rise, short traders will be forced out and prices will likely accelerate upwards.

Crude oil has historically exhibited strength following bullish crosses of the momentum indicator. For example, in all but one of the previous crosses of the MACD over the last year, the price per barrel of crude oil increased over the next several weeks. In other words, the market is currently rewarding trades with momentum and momentum has just decisively shifted to the upside. On this basis, it makes little sense to be holding DWT because it is offering you a triple leveraged return against the underlying momentum in crude oil at the bottom of a trading range.

Conclusion

DWT offers exposure to a methodology which has some benefits and detriments. The instrument is currently short a positive roll, which will be a drag on performance. The market has found a technical bottom, and we are likely to see upside in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.