Watsco Is Heating Up

Watsco is a dividend aristocrat that is still worth adding to your portfolio despite the increase in share price this year.

Source

Watsco (WSO) is a mid-cap company that operates as a distributor of HVAC supplies in North America. The company should benefit from the continued growth in new homes built and aging equipment. Additionally, it has been increasing its dividend for the last 5 years and paying one for over 35 years. The company has a healthy balance sheet and should continue to reward investors through increased market share gains and infrastructure improvement. The best part is that while investors wait for the coming age of equipment replacement and upgrades, they get paid a handsome 4%+ yield. We take a look to see if shares would fit in a well diversified portfolio at current levels.

Performance

Watsco recently reported earnings that were in line with expectations.

Source: Seeking Alpha

While the company missed slightly on the bottom line, it still managed to report record revenues and earnings. This was helped by 3% same branch growth. As the winter season quickly approaches, the company could be helped or hurt by a long cold winter. The interesting part is that since the company distributes both heating and air items, it depends greatly upon both a hot summer and a cold winter and the perfect amount of time in each season to require replacements units. Of course, the business is not just dependent upon large ticket replacement items, but this certainly drives a significant portion of the revenue. Generally, the margin on these items is a bit less than on the replacement parts for these units. This is why the company can actually grow earnings at a better pace than revenue.

For the year so far, the company has seen revenue grow a modest 4% while earnings have only grown 2%. It is important for investors to understand that the growth in the business is minimal and is dependent upon new home construction to grow an increased service base. As more homes are built, the life cycle for growth is extended into the future and creates a modest but growing revenue stream for the company. Additionally, heating and air conditioning is something most people in the U.S. will not go without. So during a recession the company should still be able to maintain a strong revenue stream from maintenance, repairs, and more.

The company is continuing to make investments in the business to drive technology enabled offerings. The offerings should ultimately reduce expenses and drive margins higher as well as operating expenses lower.

Source: Investor Presentation

The ability to submit an order on a wireless device, or have a secretary submit the order while the service techs are on the road, allows Watsco's customers to turn around jobs quicker. In turn, its customers become more profitable and more loyal to Watsco. Additionally, the smaller competitors who can't afford this type of investment in infrastructure will lose market share to Watsco. As the company continues to expand, it should continue to win new customers for having wider availability of parts and inventory when needed as well.

The company last reported it has 563 branches, though this should grow with recent acquisitions.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company announced the acquisition of a company in New Jersey with 7 locations. This should help the company continue to eliminate competition and improve margin. With such a vast market available to take share from, the company can continue to slowly take share. Currently, it has about 12% market share. Reducing competition should help in reducing margin pressure as it is operating in a commodity-like business. This will be crucial in making sure the company can increase profitability in the long run. In August, Watsco acquired Peirce-Phelps, one of the largest HVAC distributors in North America with sales over $200 million and 19 locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

The company operates with an impeccable balance sheet as well, which should give investors confidence.

Source: 8-K

The company had $60 million in cash on hand in the recently reported quarter and only a debt to market capitalization ratio of 9%. So while the company operates in a somewhat cyclical environment, it can be trusted it can withstand a downturn.

Valuation

Taking a look at historical average valuation, we can get an idea if the shares trade at a level that offer value.

Source: Morningstar

Currently, they trade at a higher P/S and forward P/E ratio than its 5-year average but a lower P/E, P/CF, and P/B ratio. The shares seem to be offering an in line valuation and not much of a discount at this time. The recent market rally has probably helped shares as they rebounded from lows as well.

Next, we review the divided to see if it offers an above average yield.

Source: Yieldchart

The company currently is offering a yield of 4.04% which is well above the average 2.3% it has offered typically. The yield above 3.87% has only happened about 12% of the time in the last 24 years of history, implying shares could be undervalued. This is partially helped by the fact the company has been increasing its dividend at an attractive pace. For me this signals a buying opportunity, as typically shares would resume to a more average historical yield.

Conclusion

Watsco operates in an industry that does have much competition, but not by any other public player. It offers investors a way to invest in a space that has consistent demand driven by the need for heating and cooling. While an economic downturn can slow sales down, the company should have a strong recurring cash stream that will provide a stable revenue stream. This would be driven by the need for replacement and repairs that keeps the need for a distributor around. The company should start to benefit strongly as the aging equipment from the early 2000s construction boom require replacement as well. While the shares don't trade at a discount to their typical trading valuations, they do offer a higher than average yield. As a dividend growth investor, this entices me. I would look for any pull back to offer a chance to add shares to my portfolio alongside further diversification.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.