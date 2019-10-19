Stocks To Watch: Blue Chips Join The Earnings Parade

Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch - a preview of key events scheduled for the next week. Follow this account and turn the e-mail alert on to receive this article in your inbox every Saturday morning. A podcast of Stocks to Watch is also available on Sundays on Seeking Alpha, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (click the highlighted links).

Blue chips and battleground stocks are on the earnings calendar in the week ahead as the pace of Q3 reports accelerates. UPS (NYSE:UPS) reports in an update that should shed some light on if the issues at FedEx (NYSE:FDX) are a bellwether and Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) will update on a quarter impacted by the trade war. The state of the U.S. consumer will get a check when McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) spill numbers, while tech giants Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) will issue some closely-watched guidance updates. Boeing (NYSE:BA) is on the hot seat just as even more questions crop about the 737 Max issue and Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) earnings day is always a crowd-pleaser. The healthcare sector has its own separate drama to watch next week, with opening statements in the first federal trial over the U.S. opioid epidemic taking place. Keep an eye on Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP), Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), McKesson (NYSE:MCK) and Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TEVA) as the focus on the trial intensifies.

Notable earnings reports: Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) and TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) on October 21; UPS (UPS), McDonald's (MCD), Procter & Gamble (PG), Travelers (NYSE:TRV), United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), Centene (NYSE:CNC), Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS), Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) and Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) on October 22; Boeing (BA), Caterpillar (CAT), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), Blackstone (NYSE:BX), Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX), Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP), Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF), eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), Eli Lilly (NYSE:ELY), Equifax (NYSE:EFX), F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV), Ford (NYSE:F), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), Tesla (TSLA) and General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on October 23; Intel (INTC), Visa (NYSE:V), Amazon (AMZN), Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), Twitter (TWTR) and Northrop Grumman (NGC) on October 24; Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) on October 25.

Go deeper: See Seeking Alpha's complete list of earnings reporters.

IPO watch: It's a microcap IPO stock week with six smaller-sized offerings coming to the market. OneWater Marine (ONEW) is due to price its IPO on October 24, while Progyny (PGNY), Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT), Youdao (DAO), Cabaletta Bio (CABA) and Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (AIH) are scheduled to step out on October 25. Quiet periods expire for Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) on October 21. Peloton trades about 16% below its IPO pricing level, while Oportun Financial is slightly higher since debuting.

Go deeper: Catch up on all the latest IPO news.

Projected dividend changes: American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) to $0.72 from $0.67, Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) to $0.37 from $0.35, Entergy (NYSE:ETR) to $0.93 from $0.91, Macerich (NYSE:MAC) to $0.76 from $0.75, Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) to $0.915 from $0.89, WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to $0.480 from $0.455, BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) to $0.13 from $0.12, FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) to $0.28 from $0.25, Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) to $0.105 from $0.10, Greenbrier (NYSE:GBX) to $0.27 from $0.25, Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) to $0.37 from $0.35, Prosperity Banc (NYSE:PB) to $0.45 from $0.41, Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to $0.275 from $0.250 and S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) to $0.29 from $0.27.

Go deeper: Read the latest dividend analysis.

M&A tidbits: The go-shop period for Greenbrier Equity's acquisition of Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) is on October 23. Shareholders with Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEMKT:CVRS) will vote on the buyout by Siemens Healthineers AG subsidiary Siemens Medical Solutions on October 25. Look for some news from AT&T (NYSE:T) on its discussions with activist Elliott Management. Companies with buyout talk swirling around them include Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) and Innophos Holdings (NASDAQ:IPHS).

Spotlight on Tesla: Tesla (TSLA) is due to report earnings on October 23 amid burning questions on the company's profitability track and if it can hit its full-year deliveries guidance. As always, the free cash flow tally for the quarter will also be watched closely with Tesla only generating positive free cash flow in five quarters over the past five years. On the brighter side, updates on the Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai and Model Y could take some of the sting off another quarter of losses. Heading into earnings week, Tesla is on a bit of a winning streak, up 18% from the September low.

Go deeper: Sell-side ratings on Tesla.

Analyst and investor day events: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) hosts its 2019 Securities Analyst Meeting on October 23. CEO Antonio Neri and CFO Tarek Robbiati will discuss HPE's strategy and financial outlook. Other companies with events during the week include Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) on October 21 and Scotiabank (NYSE:BNS) on October 24-25.

Zuck testifies, Cook next? Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) CEO/founder Mark Zuckerberg is poised to testify about the Libra cryptocurrency next week before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee. While partners like PayPal, Visa and MasterCard have dropped out of the project, Facebook hasn't backed off from a plan to launch Libra in 2020. Looking at the regulatory scene in general, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives says his firm fully expects Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will be the next tech giant to feel more government pressure from Brussels and the Beltway.

Mobile World Congress: The MWC19 Los Angeles conference is called a fusion of 5G, IoT, AI and Big Data exhibitions and talks under the same roof. Boingo (NASDAQ:WIFI) CEO Mike Finley, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, Sprint (NYSE:S) CEO Michel Combes and Viacom (VZ) CEO Robert Bakish are some of the notable speakers due to give speeches.

Nordstrom: Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is set to open its 320K square-foot Manhattan flagship store on October 24. The store's location on Broadway and 57th Street positions it to be a tourist draw, while Nordstrom's collaborations with Nike (NYSE:NKE), Everlane, Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY), Madewell and others are aimed at raising the brand's profile. Shares of Nordstrom are down 41% over the last 52 weeks.

Tokyo Motor Show: The Tokyo Motor Show launches on October 24 with a theme of Open Future. Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY) will unveil an electric SUV and Toyota (NYSE:TM) will display its production-ready Ultra-compact battery electric vehicle, as well as a fourth-gen Yaris car built off the automaker's global architecture and Mirai hydrogen fuel cell vehicle. Meanwhile, Honda (NYSE:HMC) is teasing a new Jazz hatchback introduction and will show off a new Fit platform. Mitsubishi Motors will display the Mi-Tech Concept, a crossover that uses a gasoline turbine engine to power four electric motors. Perhaps the most closely-watched introduction will be what Lexus does with its all-electric concept vehicle. In theory that could be a Tesla challenger someday.

Drug data: Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) says it will present positive symptom data from a Phase 2b trial with nebulized ensifentrine in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease at the CHEST Annual Meeting on October 21. Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) plans to update on its Protac protein degrader platform and data on October 23 at the 2nd Targeted Protein Degradation Summit. REGENXBIO (RHGNX) will present two posters at the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy 27th Annual Congress (MUTF:CACOX) in Barcelona, Spain from October 22-25. Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) is also set to present AAV9-CLN6 gene therapy from Phase 1-2 trial in CLN6 Batten disease at the Child Neurology Society Annual Meeting.

Lyft: Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Co-founder/CEO Logan Green and President John Zimmer will participate in a fireside chat at WSJ Tech Live on October 22.

Gaming watch: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is due to be released on October 25 by Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI). Initial reports say all future maps and new modes will be released for free and the game will feature crossplay across all platforms. The release strategy is being called a major departure from previous games in the Call of Duty series. Overall, it's a bit of a light fall release season overall with many of the major publishers waiting for the new consoles in 2020. Videogame spending is off 6% YTD to $8.3B as Activision, Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO), Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) and Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCPK:UBSFY) pin their hopes on next year.

FDA watch: Pdufa dates arrive next week for GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE:GSK) Zejula and Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT)-Ligand Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:LGND) Baxdela sNDA.

Biotech pitches: The Bio Investor Forum features 13-minute presentations by over 150 biotech names poised to join the growth "watch list." Public and venture-stage companies will present and expert-led panel discussions will occur on the latest investment opportunities, with an emphasis on drug and technology development. Publicly-traded biotechs making an appearance include IMV (NASDAQ:IMV), Rezolute Management (OTCQB:RZLT), Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE), Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL), CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR), Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) and Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO).

Box office: The U.S. box office is expected to have a fairly brisk weekend. Disney's (NYSE:DIS) Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is forecast to draw $41M across 3.8K theaters in its debut, while Warner Bros.' Joker is seen bringing in another $32M. Sony's (NYSE:SNE) Zombieland 2: Double Tap is expected to open with a weekend haul of $24M and UAR's The Addams Family is still knocking around with $18M forecast for the weekend.

Barron's mentions: The streaming TV revolution is sized up in the cover story. Comcast (CMCSA) is said to stack up better than investors might expect because its broadband service is the top means of delivering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Amazon (AMZN) Prime to homes in the markets it serves. Disney (DIS) is called the heavy favorite for the number two spot in total streaming subscribers, but the transition is seen slowing down earnings. Meanwhile, AT&T (T), CBS (NYSE:CBS) and Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) are called challenged, but cheap. The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats were filtered for the safest dividend payouts of the group. Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Nucor (NYSE:NUE), Pentair (NYSE:PNR) and W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) made the final list.

Sources: CNBC, Reuters, Bloomberg, Nikkei Asian Review, Women's Wear Daily