Netflix: Unsurprising Results

Netflix has underperformed the market, and it will likely keep on doing so.

Netflix (NFLX) is expected to deliver incredible revenue growth next year, and the market estimates it will be growing wonderfully in the following years. Investing in the company presents a hazardous risk-reward proposition with a high downside and quite favorable upside potential, and as for its price, it is overpriced. Netflix's decision to increase subscription price brought additional revenue for this year. Still, it meant sacrificing future growth as Disney, AT&T, Apple, Amazon, and Google will make it harder for Netflix to grow next year.

The Sick Valuation Review & Streaming Wars

Almost two years ago, I started modeling the way Netflix subscribers grow the same way diseases spread. Next year the model will change as AT&T (T) and Disney (DIS) will pull their content and push their streaming service, acting as the cure for the disease.

Source: Author´s Charts

Q3 results pushed Netflix higher, as revenue outperformed expectations. However, subscriber growth underperformed as the additional revenue came from increased subscription prices. The chart above compares the Sick Model prediction with Netflix results for 2019. It can be observed that as Netflix increased prices, subscription dropped.

The additional revenue Netflix obtained was showed management is more focused on the short term. As the streaming wars initiate, Netflix will be competing for new subscribers, regardless of how good or bad the Disney and AT&T service is, and it will be much more difficult for Netflix to gain new subscribers then than it is now. The recent inclusion of Apple´s streaming service(AAPL) will only exacerbate this trend, and adding to that the growing intellectual property of Prime Video(AMZN) and to a lesser extent YouTube Premium(GOOG)(GOOGL), Netflix will regret having opted for increased revenue instead of additional subscribers.

Valuation

For the past few years, revenue growth has been between 23.3% and 35.1%, and the tendency has been positive. The prediction estimates average revenue growth of 15.8% compared to the past average of 30.2%, and gross margin has had a maximum and minimum of 31.7% and 36.9% with a tendency to be positive. The forecast modeled an average gross margin of 43% compared to the past average of 33.4%. Taking a look at R&D as a percentage of revenue, it has been trending down in a range between 7.7% and 9.7%. The forecast modeled an average R&D as a percentage of revenue of 6.6% compared to the past average of 8.9%. The G&A as a percentage of revenue has oscillated from 15.9% and 19%, and the tendency has been up. The estimate considers an average G&A as a percentage of revenue of 19.5% compared to the past average of 17.8%. With the above considerations, we have the following chart.

Source: Author´s Charts

These approximations are in line with the market expectations for Netflix in the next couple of years, as the image below shows.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

Source: Author´s Charts

This valuation takes into account the assets and liabilities of the company and the expected change in equity the company will have in the future. The growth considered in the valuation is the expected growth for the next year. Considering Iterated growth allows us to analyze better stocks that have uneven growth rates in time, taking as reference non-GAAP earnings.

Taking the 2020 price valuation, arguably, the stock is at worst overvalued by 77% and, at best, undervalued by 34%. So the stock is likely overvalued.

Source: Author´s Charts

Building an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the current fair price of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for purchasing the stock now.

The risk profile shows there is an 82.86% probability that Netflix will trade at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now, is of -22.2%

Constructing an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the long-term prospects of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for the company.

Source: Author´s Charts

The risk profile shows there is a 68.62% probability that Netflix will end up trading at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside, and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now, is of -6.5%.

Conclusions

The core business of Netflix is acceptable. Still, the stock is optimistically priced, and even if the streaming wars do not affect Netflix´s growth prospects and perform at the top side of the estimates, it might not give a payback big enough to justify holding the stock.

Source: Netflix Guidance Is Sick

Despite the recent surge in price because of the Q3 results, Netflix has underperformed the market for the past year. While the overvaluation is not so severe as it was last year, the risks are significant, and most of the earnings forecast still does not include the possible slowdown of revenue growth caused by the additional players in the streaming wars.

The next nine months are filled with uncertainty as to how Disney+, HBO GO, and Apple TV Plus will impact Netflix subscription growth, and weather Netflix's original content is strong enough to warrant its subscription price. While Netflix could very well come out on top, with this level of uncertainty placing Netflix on the portfolio is more gamble than an investment and as entertaining as it is to see how Reed Hasting´s battles Apple, Amazon, Google, AT&T, and Disney it is better to watch from the sidelines.

Source: Matrix Reloaded

