Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Warren pokes Facebook with ad challenge

Lacking enthusiasm for a policy of no fact-checking in political ads, Presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren challenged Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) with ads from her campaign containing the false claim that chief Mark Zuckerberg is backing President Trump's re-election bid. She is no friend to Big Tech, advocating antitrust action to quell their market dominance. In recently leaked transcripts from a July meeting, Zuckerberg told employees that he expects a legal challenge if Warren prevails in the election, adding that he expects to win that challenge.

Global economic growth hits the skids

Research conducted by the Brookings Institution and Financial Times pointed to anemic global economic growth for the foreseeable future, a situation called "synchronized stagnation" by Brookings' Eswar Prasad. Along those lines, the IMF expects slower growth in 90% of the world this year. For the most part, policymakers' efforts to stoke growth in key regions have been ineffective thus far.

Inflation shows up in China

A surge in pork prices is largely responsible for Chinese consumer inflation jumping to close to a six-year high. The country's consumer price index rose 3% year over year, up from a 2.8% pace in August; nonfood prices rose 1%, but food prices rose 11.2% led by pork that jumped 69.3%. While consumer prices increased at a hot pace, producer prices declined more sharply, dropping 1.2% Y/Y in September vs. 0.8% in August.

China growth slowest in at least 26 years

Meanwhile, Chinese economic growth dropped to its slowest pace in at least 26 years in the third quarter: 6%, down from 6.2% in Q2 and a tax-cut-aided 6.4% in Q1. That's the lowest growth since the current measure for GDP was adopted in 1992, and it's part of a longtime deceleration, though a trade war with the United States is no help. The news made it more likely that the state would intervene to stop the slowdown.

WeWork looks for a rescue

Struggling WeWork (WE) is favoring a junk debt rescue from banks led by JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) over a lifeline from backer SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY). JPMorgan's $5B package would be one of the riskiest offerings in years but could be the last best chance for key private backers to avoid heavy dilution. SoftBank is pledging a similar amount in equity and debt, but could take control of the company in the process.

United Airlines flies after raising full-year earnings guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) topped Q3 earnings expectations and issued a full-year forecast right at analyst expectations. The company said the quarter's performance puts United "ahead of pace" to meet its $11-13 EPS goal by the end of 2020. United said it expects to increase capacity by 3.5% this year, below the 4%-6% annual capacity growth it targeted. Go Deeper: United is positioned to soar, writes Stone Fox Capital.

Apollo Global makes a bid for Tech Data

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) reportedly approached Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) with a $130/share cash buyout offer in a proposed deal that would amount to about $5B. Tech Data's shares were already near all-time highs when Apollo came knocking, on optimism that demand from small and medium-sized businesses will remain strong despite macro concerns. Shares of Tech Data jumped 14% off the news and held their gains during the week.

GM, union come to terms on new four-year deal

General Motors (NYSE:GM) and the United Auto Workers came to a tentative deal that would end a five-week strike. The deal contained several key union wins -- wage increases and bonuses, along with current health benefits and a shorter temp-to-permanent pathway -- but also with confirmation that three idled plants would close. Union leaders decided that the strike would continue while it voted on the new deal, extending GM's production losses. That voting starts Saturday and is expected to wrap up by Oct. 25.

Brexit deal done -- if it passes

The European Union and United Kingdom came to a deal for a relatively orderly UK exit -- provided that the British parliament approves it on Saturday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed confidence Friday that he had the numbers for a victory. Opposition MPs, meanwhile, say Johnson's deal is worse than Theresa May's failed deal. If he can't pass his plan, Johnson is legally obligated to request an extension, which several leaders oppose (and which would likely result in a general election). Parliament was set to begin debating the deal at 9:30 a.m. London time (4:30 a.m. ET). Go Deeper: 4 Key Brexit Answers Ahead Of 'Super Saturday', from ING.

FAA's questions on 737 MAX messages weigh on Boeing

Boeing (NYSE:BA) shares were a drag on the overall market Friday after a set of months-old internal instant messages emerged, suggesting that employees unintentionally misled regulators on the company's troubled 737 MAX aircraft. Boeing reportedly turned over the instant messages to the Justice Dept. in February after discovering them, and then to the Transportation Dept. last night. The FAA has described the messages as "concerning" and has called for an immediate explanation of the contents and why they were belatedly disclosed.