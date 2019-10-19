U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Post's BellRing Brands Pops 17% In A 4-IPO Week

Two companies and two SPACs entered the public market this week, while Karat Packaging (KRAT) postponed and withdrew its $40 million IPO. Two companies and one SPAC submitted initial filings.
Post spin-off BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) priced its $480 million IPO well below the range to command a $1.8 billion market cap (-17% v. original midpoint). BellRing came to market at a discount to its peers, but with strong growth (16% y/y) and solid margins (36% LTM gross, 23% LTM EBITDA), it gave investors a break from the high-growth large-loss tech deals that have underperformed. It finished the week up 17%.
French cancer biotech Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) priced its US IPO at a discount to its last close on the Euronext Paris (IPH), raising $69 million at a $438 million market cap (-22% v. original reference price). The company has a commercial candidate, a third line therapy for a rare indication, and is collaborating with AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) on its lead clinical candidate. Despite the current challenging environment for biotechs, Innate Pharma finished the week up 12%.
Italy-focused SPAC Galileo Acquisition (GLEO.U) raised $120 million, and Union Acquisition II (LATNU), which is targeting businesses in Latin America, raised $175 million.
In other IPO news, Endeavor Group Holdings (NYSE:EDR) officially withdrew its IPO. The company cited market conditions when it postponed its plans to go public last month. Additionally, April IPOs Pinterest's (NYSE:PINS) and Zoom Video Communications' (NASDAQ:ZM) lock-up periods expired this past week; both deals traded down.
|
Issuer
|
Deal
|
Market Cap
|
Price vs.
|
First Day
|
Return
|
BellRing Brands
|
$480M
|
$1,845M
|
-20%
|
+18%
|
+17%
Spin-off of Post's active nutrition unit selling protein shakes, bars, and powders.
|
Innate Pharma
|
$69M
|
$438M
|
-27%
|
+10%
|
+12%
Commercial-stage French biotech developing antibody therapies for cancer.
|
Union Acquisition II
|
$175M
|
$219M
|
0%
|
+1%
|
+1%
Blank check company targeting businesses in Latin America
|
Galileo Acquisition
|
$120M
|
$146M
|
0%
|
n/a
|
+0%
Blank check company targeting Italian businesses with North American growth strategies.
Medical device company TELA Bio (TELA), which develops soft tissue reinforcement materials, filed for a $69 million IPO, and real estate financing company Velocity Financial (VEL) filed to raise $100 million.
|
Issuer
|
Deal
|
Sector
|
Lead
|
Juniper International (JIH.U)
|
$300M
|
SPAC
|
UBS
Blank check company targeting a North American industrial company.
|
Velocity Financial
|
$100M
|
Financials
|
Wells Fargo
Mortgage lender focused on residential rental and small commercial properties.
|
TELA Bio
|
$69M
|
Health Care
|
Jefferies
Medical device company focused on soft tissue reinforcement materials.
IPO Market Snapshot
The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 10/17/19, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 23.7% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 had a gain of 21.5%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 18.8% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 14.2%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Meituan-Dianping and SoftBank.
