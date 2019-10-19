U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Post's BellRing Brands Pops 17% In A 4-IPO Week

Post spin-off BellRing Brands priced its $480 million IPO well below the range to command a $1.8 billion market cap (-17% v. original midpoint).

Post spin-off BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) priced its $480 million IPO well below the range to command a $1.8 billion market cap (-17% v. original midpoint). BellRing came to market at a discount to its peers, but with strong growth (16% y/y) and solid margins (36% LTM gross, 23% LTM EBITDA), it gave investors a break from the high-growth large-loss tech deals that have underperformed. It finished the week up 17%.

French cancer biotech Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) priced its US IPO at a discount to its last close on the Euronext Paris (IPH), raising $69 million at a $438 million market cap (-22% v. original reference price). The company has a commercial candidate, a third line therapy for a rare indication, and is collaborating with AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) on its lead clinical candidate. Despite the current challenging environment for biotechs, Innate Pharma finished the week up 12%.

Italy-focused SPAC Galileo Acquisition (GLEO.U) raised $120 million, and Union Acquisition II (LATNU), which is targeting businesses in Latin America, raised $175 million.

In other IPO news, Endeavor Group Holdings (NYSE:EDR) officially withdrew its IPO. The company cited market conditions when it postponed its plans to go public last month. Additionally, April IPOs Pinterest's (NYSE:PINS) and Zoom Video Communications' (NASDAQ:ZM) lock-up periods expired this past week; both deals traded down.

Medical device company TELA Bio (TELA), which develops soft tissue reinforcement materials, filed for a $69 million IPO, and real estate financing company Velocity Financial (VEL) filed to raise $100 million.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 10/17/19, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 23.7% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 had a gain of 21.5%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 18.8% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 14.2%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Meituan-Dianping and SoftBank.

