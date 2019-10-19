Regional Banks Are Undervalued And Have Growing Dividends

Thesis

In the current market is it is difficult to find value and yield. The two obvious places to look right now are energy and healthcare. But these sectors also have significant risks due to volatile energy prices and regulatory and patent expiration, respectively. However, two recent articles on Seeking Alpha pointed me towards the regional banking sector, which is undervalued and has been largely been ignored since the Great Recession. In one article, the author pointed out that Bank Sector yields are greater than Utility Sector yields for the first time since the Great Recession and this relative difference hit a 25-year high. A second article points out that in general bank valuations are cheap relative to the S&P 500 (SPY). In particular, small and mid-size regional or community banks are relatively undervalued due to a downward trend in stock prices resulting from concerns of a slowing economy and lower rates. But many banks are trading at low valuations and their yields have increased to 3% or more. Some can even be considered dividend growth stocks. I analyze small and mid-size regional banks based on several criteria and risks to the dividend including lower interest rates and credit quality. This list should serve as starting point for further research.

Source: Quoted Business

Regional Bank Screen

In this article I analyze a group of small and mid-size (regional) banks based on dividend yield, return on equity, return on assets, current P/E ratio, forward P/E ratio, payout ratio, long-term debt-to-equity ratio, and beta. The factors evaluate dividend, dividend safety, profitability, valuation and volatility. The criteria are listed below.

Dividend yield > 3%

Return on equity > 10%

Return on assets > 1.0%

P/E ratio < 15.0

Forward P/E ratio < 15.0

Payout ratio < 60%

Long-term D/E ratio < 1.0

Beta < 1.0

This is a fairly rigorous set of criteria and only 12 regional banks pass these criteria as seen in the table below. In the table I also list number of years of dividend growth and market capitalization. Small investors should be aware that some of these stocks have market capitalizations below $1B and are possibly riskier than larger banks with larger asset bases. But with that said, some of the banks have long operating histories and have survived many market conditions. For example, Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) has been in continuous operation since 1800 and Banner Corporation (BANR) traces its roots to Banner Bank that was founded in 1890.

12 Regional Banks That Meet The Screening Criteria

Source: Dividend Power based on data from Finviz and Seeking Alpha

Risks To The Dividend - Lower Interest Rates

Many investors seeking income or dividend growth desire a yield greater than 3.0% and some confidence that the dividend won't be cut during a recession. The payout ratios in the table indicate that the dividend is well covered by earnings and can be considered reasonably safe. However, even with a reasonably low payout ratio the dividend can be frozen or cut for regional banks due to risks to the top line and bottom line. A decreasing bottom line will in turn lead to a rising payout ratio and more difficulty in paying a dividend. One only has to look at the Great Recession for the many examples of banks cutting or freezing dividends. The risks fall into two general categories. First, their top and bottom lines are sensitive to interest rates due to their business models. Second, credit quality can affect the bottom line leading to dividend cuts.

Most regional banks focus on taking deposits and then lending to the local community or investing in safe securities. This is a very simply business model that essentially depends on gathering deposits at low rates and then lending or investing at higher rates. If interest rates decline, then regional banks' floating rate loans will reprice and earn less. In addition, homeowners may refinance extant fixed rate mortgages at lower rates. A second concern is that income from securities such as U.S. Treasuries, Municipal Securities, or Mortgage-Backed Securities may decline. The result is that the net interest margin may compress leading to a decline in the top and bottom lines. In turn, this could theoretically lead to a cut or frozen dividend. In fact, this is what happened during the Great Recession for some regional banks. So, the risk is real.

Today, banks are already paying almost rock bottom rates for deposits so there is little room to lower these. The average national rate for checking accounts is about 0.06%, for savings accounts it is 0.09%, and for money markets it is 0.16%. This is not much to write home about. On the other hand, the Fed Funds Rate was rising since about early 2016 until recently when the Fed started lowering the Fed Funds Rate due to a slowing economy, as seen in the chart below. In turn, this lowered the Prime Rate and thus many variable home equity lines of credit rates, credit card rates, and commercial loan rates were repriced lower. Hence, with income lowered and little room to lower deposit rates, regional banks will likely be less profitable in the near future.

Federal Funds Rate

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

With the that said, some banks have lower interest rate risk to the top and bottom lines since they earn income from non-interest sources, e.g. account fees, insurance, wealth management, etc. This income is insensitive to interest rate fluctuations. In the table below, I show the ratio of interest income and non-interest income for the 12 regional banks. A ratio of 1.0 indicates that half of the income comes from interest sources and half comes from non-interest sources. A ratio over 1.0 indicates more interest income. As expected most regional and community banks have a ratio well over 1.0. With that said, there is a wide disparity between banks with values ranging from as low as 2.9 for Community Trust Bank (CTBI) to as high as 14.2 for Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP).

Regional Bank Profitability And Asset Quality Metrics

Source: Dividend Power based on data from most recent quarterly earnings release

There is no ideal value for the ratio of interest-to-non-interest income. But this chart shows clearly that The First Long Island Corporation (FLIC), Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK), and Community Trust all rely significantly more on interest income than non-interest income compared to the other banks on the list. Despite this similarity, these three banks are all different in their loan portfolio. First Long Island relies primarily on residential and multi-family loans. Heritage Commerce is primarily a business with roughly 90% of the loan portfolio focused on commercial real estate, commercial, and land & construction loans. But this is arguably a riskier loan portfolio. The same can be said for Community Trust, which has about 39% of its loan portfolio tied to commercial real estate. But this bank also has exposure to mortgages at 28% and other commercial loans at 12%. It is not possible to completely avoid interest rate risk but by seeking banks with a greater fraction of non-interest income the risk is reduced.

Risks To The Dividend - Credit Quality

The other risk to the dividend is credit quality. Loans that are not performing, i.e. not being paid, are not generating income. A bank desires that the number of loans in the category are as low as possible. Eventually these loans have to be written off as a loss if not successfully restructured. The second items to look at is the Tier 1 Capital Ratio and Tier 1 Leverage Ratio. Regarding the latter, all the banks have ratios that are well above the minimum regulatory requirements of 6.0% and 4.0%, respectively. Notably, Community Trust maintains ratios that are well above the minimum requirements and the other 11 banks in the list.

Regarding non-performing loan ratios, too high a value suggests that a bank is not being conservative in issuing loans. Furthermore, the number of non-performing loans increase during economic slowdowns and recessions. This suggests that banks with relatively high NPL ratios during good economic times will have much higher ratios during recessions. The average NPL ratio reached 7.5% during the Great Recession. It has trended down since then to about 1.4% at the end of Q2 2019. The three banks that stand out with higher non-performing loans than the other banks on the list are First Community Bankshares (FCBC), First Long Island, and Community Trust. But with that said the NPL ratios are still lower than the U.S. average. At this juncture, I do not believe that credit quality is a significant risk to the dividends of these bank stocks.

Non-Performing Loan Ratio

Source: ceicdata.com

Final Thoughts

If one only considers banks with an 80% total interest income to 20% total non-interest income or better, then there are only seven banks of interest. Excluding those with NPL ratios near 1.0 lowers the number to five including Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR), Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP), Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW), Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), and Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH). There are wide differences in these banks for loan portfolios and asset types. Furthermore, their geographic footprints are varied and thus their customer bases are very different. But this list serves as a starting point for further research.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WASH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.