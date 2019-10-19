The ABC's Of Gabelli's Merger Arbitrage Fund

Alternative mutual funds seek to mimic popular hedge fund strategies such as market neutral, event-driven, distressed debt, and merger arbitrage in order to achieve alpha. The minimum initial investment amounts of major hedge funds make it difficult for retail investors to have exposure in them. However, alternative mutual funds such as Mario Gabelli's (GABCX) Fund allow retail investors access to participate in merger arbitrage strategies. Merger arbitrage is also known on Wall Street as risk arbitrage. This alternative style of investing is a subset of event-driven investing or trading, which involves exploiting market inefficiencies before or after a merger or acquisition. While most people hear CNBC discuss companies being bought out, what they don't hear about is the spread between the two companies. Merger arbitrageurs focus on the probability of the deal being approved and how long it will take to finalize the deal. They seek to profit from the small spread in the market price of the stock, and the actual price of the acquisition. When done right, this can be a very effective strategy to earn smaller and consistent profits.

Why The Gabelli ABC Fund?

The Gabelli ABC Fund - Class AAA (GABCX) is an alternative mutual fund that seeks to achieve total returns that are attractive to investors in various market conditions without excessive risk of capital loss. With traditional asset classes being at record highs, it's becoming harder for investors to find areas to deploy new capital. GABCX continues to earn investors trust by earning shareholders smaller but more consistent returns. Merger arbitrage investing usually shoots for a minimum of a two-percent premium over short-term Treasury bill rates (SHV). With the six-month T-bill coming in at 1.75% right now, the GABCX is doing just that, while hitting that two-percent premium for shareholders long-term. Let's take a look below at a chart of the iShares Short-Term Treasury vs. the GABCX:

Data by YCharts

(Source: YCharts)

When considering where to park short-term cash, the GABCX gives you that consistent return while not experiencing much price volatility. I commonly find that as investors become older, they want to experience the least amount of price risk. GABCX does this for you by earning a compounded annual growth rate of 5.21% annually since inception in 1994, while only experiencing a 3.22% standard deviation. The GABCX does a great job of offering investors non-correlated returns to Treasuries and other bond instruments which many investors are turning too. Nevertheless, there a few risks that we need to take a look at in the next risk section.

Risks Metrics Of GABCX

The biggest risk factor that Seeking Alpha readers need to understand is the possibility of a deal falling through within the fund. GABCX and (MERFX) do a great job of having multiple quality deals within their portfolio, but still have risk associated with them. Takeovers can get scrapped for all kinds of reasons including financing problems, due diligence outcomes, personality clashes, regulatory objections or other factors that might cause the buyers or seller to pull out. One other risk within the deal making itself is the hostile bid, where there is more risk of a failure than a friendly bid to take over a company. The longer a deal takes to close, the more things can go wrong to scuttle it. Now that we know the actual risks of merger arbitrage, let's take a look at a few risk measurements below of the actual fund:

Risk Metric GABCX Arithmetic Mean (monthly) 0.43% Arithmetic Mean (annualized) 5.23% Geometric Mean (monthly) 0.42% Geometric Mean (annualized) 5.18% Volatility (monthly) 0.93% Volatility (annualized) 3.22% Downside Deviation (monthly) 0.53% Max. Drawdown -6.53% US Market Correlation 0.67 Beta(*) 0.14 Alpha (annualized) 3.64% Positive Periods 233 out of 309 (75.40%)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

I have done countless risk metrics for many funds here on Seeking Alpha, and I have to say, there isn't a whole lot to be unsure of here. While earning a 5.2% annual return, a shareholder will only experience a 3.2% annual volatility. In a climate where stocks could hit new highs or head into bond market conditions, or bond yields that could higher from record lows, it's nice to know that we have another alternative to both outcomes. The beta, which is a measure of a stock's volatility in relation to the market, only comes in at .14. This simply means the fund will only capture a market move 14% of the time. The alpha is coming in at 3.64% over its benchmark also. Management is doing well within the fund, while only charging an expense ratio of .55%. Another good spread we want to see before purchasing any active fund for that matter.

GABCX For All Market Conditions

The biggest selling point to me as a professional investor is that the fund is a great fit for a market condition like this one. Where equities are at record highs, and bond yields that are pushing record lows, it's tough to pick stocks over bonds or bonds over stocks. With GABCX, you don't have to do that. Merger arbitrage and GABCX can compliment any portfolio to give an alternative twist to a traditional equity & fixed income portfolio. The GABCX portfolio management team's first goal is to preserve capital, then to earn consistent returns through the spreads of these deals. As long as the market stays the way it is with reasonable deal flow, GABCX will have more opportunities in the future to profit from those spreads.

Data by YCharts

(Source: YCharts)

When comparing GABCX to the aggregate bond index (AGG), it's pretty tough to beat as well. As AGG has seen very bullish returns as of late from lower interest rates, GABCX becomes more interesting to invest short-term capital. The biggest worry from clients of mine is where do I invest short-term cash when interest rates have plunged and bond prices have jumped? Merger arbitrage is another asset category that you can take a look at within your overall portfolio.

Looking Forward

Mr. Gabelli's GABCX is one of the best merger arbitrage funds out there today. With a .55% expense ratio, a 5.2% annual return over the past twenty-eight years, and only one negative year in 2008, this is a pretty tough fund to beat. If I have any other clients call me to discuss alternatives for short-term capital right now, I will discuss the positives of GABCX and merger arbitrage. M&A activity does rise and fall along with the economic cycle, but fewer deals doesn't necessarily mean worse performance for merger-arbitrage funds. Betting on the right deal with an attractive spread is what matters the most for funds like GABCX. So far, Gabelli's team has been getting it done for almost thirty years, and I believe they will continue doing so. As equities hit new highs and bond market yields hit new lows, it's time to consider an alternative mutual fund like The Gabelli ABC Merger Arbitrage Fund.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GABCX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: These are professional opinions of Mr. Josh Ortner, CTFA, and should not be used or construed as personal financial advice.