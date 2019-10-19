It's Time For Verizon Investors To Hurry Up And Wait

5G will change many industries eventually. Unfortunately, Verizon's near-term fortunes suggest tepid growth and a respectable dividend. Now is not the time to commit new money.

For years, Verizon has been able to rely on its superior network to convince customers to pay more for its service. Those days may be coming to an end.

Verizon is pulling out all the stops to try and win new customers with equipment deals. This isn't a great plan and investors should be concerned.

There is an old saying that familiarity breeds contempt. I've been bullish on Verizon (NYSE: VZ) for quite a while. Unfortunately, already owning Verizon shares, compared to buying Verizon today, are very different prospects. If you're an existing shareholder and you are reinvesting dividends, the yield alone could be enough to warrant holding on. However, if you are considering buying more shares, or initiating a new position, now is not the time. There are risks coming for Verizon's comfortable wireless lead, and the company's tepid growth doesn't warrant a position today.

Verizon is going aggressive and investors should worry

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE: S) have been putting on a full court press to try and take Verizon and AT&T's customers. The domestic wireless market seems saturated, and the best way to grow, is to steal customers from the competition.

Over the last several years, many wireless companies seemed to have the wind at their back, as millions of customers constantly upgraded their handsets. These upgrades would come with financing commitments that essentially replaced the old two-year contract. However, over the last year or so, the level of upgrade activity has slowed down.

The difference between Verizon and its smaller peers, is Verizon sort of needed these frequent upgrades as an excuse for customers to move to the company in search of better service. However, as wireless customers hold their handsets longer, and the service improves at T-Mobile and Sprint, churn rates have been dropping. The point is it seems Verizon is now trying to beat T-Mobile and Sprint at their own game, and that is not a good idea.

A customer choosing between Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint, is faced with two big choices. What type of phone do they want and what are they willing to pay for service? Let's start with the phone options first. Though carriers aren't using traditional subsidies like years ago, trading in an existing handset as a credit toward the new device has become a popular hook to get customers to upgrade. At present here are some of the best options for customers looking at an iPhone 11.

Details Sprint T-Mobile Verizon Phone type iPhone 11 iPhone 11 iPhone 11 Monthly Cost $0 - 18/mo lease through bill credits $0 - 24/mo through bill credits $8.33/mo - 24/mo with bill credits Trade-In eligible iPhone 7, Google Pixel 3, Samsung Galaxy S9 and more iPhone 6s or newer iPhone 7, Google Pixel 2 and more Limitations Lease so the customer doesn't own the device at the end of the 18/mo "One offer per account" - must meet trade-in requirement None Other Considerations Quality of service? Quality of service? $20 activation fee per line if purchased online, $40 otherwise

(Source: Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon)

In short, if you want a free phone and you want to own it at the end, you want T-Mobile, but only one person gets that deal. If you want a free phone that you can trade-in after 18 months, Sprint beats the competition hands-down. If you want to pay more than Sprint or T-Mobile, and you are okay paying $20 to $40 for an activation fee, go with Verizon.

(Source: Verizon Wireless - Apple iPhone 11 "Special Offer")

The problem with Verizon's approach is in the past it would offer bill credits or a prepaid card for buying a new phone. However, this is the first time in recent memory that the company is offering to pay for more than 70% of the cost out of its pocket. Previously Verizon seemed content to sell the newest phone at a modest discount, hoping customers would be drawn by its highly touted network. Unfortunately, as Sprint and T-Mobile have gotten more aggressive, Verizon is being forced to change its playbook. Verizon still must pay full price for the iPhone 11. Taking a significant loss on each device makes it hard to envision this change playing out well.

The battle for the most coveted customers

It should be clear that Verizon and its peers favor postpaid customers over prepaid. Consider that T-Mobile and Sprint offered up prepaid customers as a concession to try and win merger approval. Verizon's prepaid customers made up just 4.6% of total wireless customers last quarter. If we look at the performance of each company, it's clear who leads the pack.

Company Sprint T-Mobile Verizon Combined postpaid connections 33.1m - up 2.8% 44.6m - up 11.4% 113.9m - up 2% Wireless service revenue $4.2b - up 0.3% $5.6b - up 8.7% $16.2b - up 3.1% Postpaid Net Additions 134,000 710,000 451,000 Postpaid Phone Churn 1.78% 0.78% 0.72%

(Source: Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Quarterly Results m= millions b= billions)

With better postpaid connections growth, wireless service revenue growth, postpaid net additions, and the second-best postpaid phone churn, T-Mobile wins almost a clean sweep. If we look at how each company prices their plans, customers are clearly warming up to T-Mobile's claims of a better network.

Basic Plans

Company Sprint T-Mobile Verizon Monthly Cost per Line 4 lines $25 $30 $35 Includes SD Video - Hulu ($5.99/mo value) SD Video - 3G mobile hotspot SD streaming - unlimited 4G LTE Data

Source: Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon)

The numbers obviously favor Sprint. A family of 4 would pay $100 a month, plus taxes and fees, and they would "save" the $5.99 Hulu monthly cost as well. The same family with T-Mobile would spend $120, and with Verizon the price goes up to $140. Verizon obviously believes its superior network justifies the higher relative monthly price.

Premier Plans

Company Sprint T-Mobile Verizon Monthly Cost per Line 4 lines $35 $40 $45 Includes HD streaming - Hulu ($5.99/mo) and Tidal ($9.99/mo) + 50GB LTE Mobile Hotspot SD streaming - 3GB of 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot - Netflix Basic ($8.99/mo) - taxes and fees included HD streaming - 15GB of 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot - Apple Music ($9.99/mo)

(Source: Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon)

If this list seems to match the one above that is no coincidence. Arguably Sprint offers a value that is near impossible to beat. A family of four pays $140 and effectively gets $15.98 a month in additional value. Sprint also offers the largest allotment of Hotspot data. T-Mobile beats Verizon by a slim margin, mainly because taxes and fees are already included.

Given what we've looked at, it should be no surprise that Sprint has managed to claw its way back to subscriber growth. I know Sprint wants to change the market's perception of its service, but when you offer free phones and arguably the cheapest prices, it's hard to argue that you also have the best coverage or service. However, Sprint's coverage map looks much better than it did just a few years ago.

(Source: Coverage Data Sprint 2019)

(Source: Business Insider - "The Best Carriers for Most People" March 2016)

The problem that Verizon faces is clear. The company's pricing is clearly above its peers and it doesn't offer as good of a deal on equipment. It's true that Verizon has pretty much always led the way with higher pricing. However, the company's willingness to go down the price ladder for equipment should worry investors as it could be a sign of desperation.

If T-Mobile and Sprint merge, they will likely find a happy medium between their two offerings. With a bigger spectrum bucket to pull from, the New T-Mobile could force Verizon to cut prices on its plans. Last quarter alone, the combined T-Mobile and Sprint added over 844,000 postpaid connections, compared to 451,000 for Verizon. Beyond the potential of the New T-Mobile, cable operators like Comcast and Charter are reselling Verizon's network for peanuts to their Internet subscribers. The point is, for years Verizon has held firm as the top wireless network and charged top of the line prices. As this relationship slowly changes, Verizon may be faced with a new reality of lower prices and smaller profits.

5G promises and slow growth reality

There is little doubt that the 5G opportunity is massive. Research from two different firms, suggested the 5G technology market could be valued at $668 billion by 2026, or $1.27 trillion by 2025. Given that Verizon is expected to generate about $130 billion in revenue next year, this sounds like just what the doctor ordered.

When it comes to wireless, many customers may wonder what 5G will offer them that they can't already do. For many, if you want to play a game, or scroll through social media, your experience with 5G may only be slightly better than 4G. One of the biggest disruptions promised by 5G, is upending the cable industry's pseudo-monopoly for home Internet. However, the initial pricing for 5G enabled home broadband doesn't seem like an overwhelmingly great deal.

T-Mobile is offering an invitation-only 5G home broadband service using its existing 4G LTE network. The price is pegged at $50 a month, and the router will offer, "speeds of around 50Mbps." The service says it has no data caps yet, "Home Internet customers may notice speeds lower than other customers due to data prioritization."

While it's true this prioritization may change as 5G becomes more broadly adopted, T-Mobile believes it will, "cover more than half of US Zip codes by 2024 with the capacity for 9.5 million households to cut the cord." Just to shed light on how small that number is, the present U.S. population is right around 329.6 million people. This means in about four years, less than 3% of the population might have the ability to use T-Mobile's 5G home broadband.

Verizon offers 5G Home Internet in certain areas, yet the deal isn't exactly a game-changer. The company charges $50 a month for 5G Home Internet, if you have a Verizon Wireless plan of $30 or more per month. If you don't have Verizon Wireless, the plan jumps to $70 per month. When it comes to speed, Verizon says the service proves "ultra-fast speeds around 300 Mbps." This would be great if Verizon Fios didn't already exist.

(Source: Verizon Fios Home - Why Fios)

Not to burst Verizon's bubble, but the company has a marketing challenge ahead of it. The company says of its Fios offering, "No network is better equipped than Fios to support multiple devices and users simultaneously." Customers can get 100 Mbps Fios Internet service for $39.99 per month, which Verizon says is, "Great for 4-7 devices." If customers want the 300 Mbps speeds suggested by the 5G offering, Fios charges $59.99 per month for that service.

The bottom line is, many customers already have access to speeds that 5G Home from Verizon is promising. If these prices and speeds were enough to unseat the major cable operators, why do we see Comcast and Charter growing their high-speed Internet customer bases? The reality is, 5G Home Broadband is years away from challenging Fios, never mind cable operators.

This is the crux of the Verizon problem. The company generates strong free cash flow, but its business seems to have plateaued and fast growth isn't right around the corner. In fact, over the next five years, analysts expect Verizon to grow its annual EPS by less than 3% per year. The dividend yield is about 4% and has been growing by roughly 2% per year. These are respectable numbers, yet there are better growth and income options available. If you already own Verizon, I would recommend continuing to reinvest dividends to build your effective yield.

Verizon's shares have dipped to the $55 per share range multiple times this year. There doesn't appear to be a catalyst on the horizon to cause the stock to jump. Waiting for the inevitable downdraft in the market, should provide a better entry point. In short, it's time for potential investors to hurry up and wait.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.