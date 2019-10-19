OpRegen: The Great Asset Of Lineage Cell Therapeutics

The future market for OpRegen is huge and there is currently no drug approved for Dry AMD.

In spite of the downward trend it could have a bright future thanks to OpRegen.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE:LCTX) has a marked decreasing trend in recent years that has led to a decline from $5 in mid-2015 to the current $0,94 (10/18/19). In spite of this pronounced long-term declining trend, I believe that LCTX presents a good opportunity for entry based on the good prospects that OpRegen presents in the clinical trial that currently develops.

Given the current $0.96 stock price and the future revenues potential that LCTX would obtain with OpRegen if it were approved, a prudent position at the current levels for a long-term investment would be a wise possibility in my opinion.

Cell Therapeutics Pipeline

The LCTX pipeline is currently based on the development of 3 therapeutic pillars that are in their initial stages of clinical trials (phase I).

1) OpRegen

OpRegen® is a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy that is currently in a Phase I / IIa, multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Dry AMD) with geographic atrophy.

Age-related macular degeneration, also known as "AMD", is a common eye disorder causing impaired central vision in which loss of retinal pigment endothelium (RPE) cells impairs drusen clearance and facilities macular degeneration.

Source: LCTX

OpRegen uses retinal epithelial cells of animal origin and transplants them directly into the patient's retina causing part of the damaged cells of the retina to regenerate, thereby improving their vision. The FDA has guaranteed OpRegen with Fast Track Designations.

Market Opportunity

AMD affects about 60 million people worldwide and in the United States this figure reaches 1.6 million. It is the main cause of blindness in people with more than 60 years. It should be noted that AMD can be presented in two different ways: "Wet AMD" that affects only 10% of the total AMD disease, and "Dry AMD" that affects the remaining 90%. And the most important thing here is that there is no FDA-approved therapy for the dry form of the disease, hence the enormous potential that OpRegen would have if it were finally approved by the FDA.

For the "Wet AMD" form there are only two FDA-approved drugs with a market potential of about 6 billion dollars.

Clinical Data

OpRegen is currently being tested in phase I / IIa clinical trials with Promising results. Last 10/14/19 announced positive additional results from the ongoing Phase I/IIa study of its lead product candidate. The results were presented at the 2019 American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting (AAO 2019) in San Francisco:

Data from the study demonstrate that treatment with OpRegen continues to be well tolerated and, at the furthest time point collected, all four Cohort 4 patients treated to date have better visual acuity on an Early Treatment Diabetic Retinopathy Scale (ETDRS) in the treated eye (range +8 to +19 letters) than in the untreated eye (range -2 to +7 letters).

In the first trials conducted last year, there was a substantial improvement in the vision of patients with negligible adverse effects as they were presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting.

Sub-delivery Delivery Partnership

Last January, LCTX signed a strategic alliance with Orbit Biomedical LTD, whereby the latter provided its Orbit Subretinal Delivery System (Orbit SDS), a FDA-approved minimally invasive intraocular drug delivery system, to deliver OpRegen in the framework of the current clinical trials of phase I.

Source: LCTX presentation

With this system of administration of OpRegen its therapeutic properties are optimized and the possible adverse effects that could occur in the cornea are minimized.

Competitors in the DRY AMD sector

Within the segment of Dry AMD there are several biopharmaceuticals that currently develop trials with candidate drugs:

-Apellis (NASDAQ:APLS): Currently in phase III trial with the candidate drug APL-2. The AMD program is running two late-stage studies known as DERBY and OAKS, respectively.

After opening of enrollment, data from both phase 3 studies using APL-2 in patients with geographic atrophy won't conclude enrollment until the end of Q1 2020.

-Belite Bio:

Belite Bio, a drug development company targeting currently untreatable conditions in ophthalmology and metabolic diseases, announced last 24 April that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its Investigational New Drug application (IND) for LBS-008 (BPN-14967), a first-in-class oral therapy for the treatment of atrophic Age-related Macular Degeneration (commonly known as dry AMD) and Stargardt disease, an inherited juvenile form of macular degeneration. LBS-008 will be one of the first drugs to graduate from the US National Institute of Health's (NIH) Blueprint Neurotherapeutics Network (Blueprint Program), which has funded LBS-008's discovery and development, and will continue to provide support and funding until the completion of its Phase 1 single ascending dose (SAD) clinical trial.) OPC1

-Johnson & Johnson:

Based therapy, via the PRELUDE clinical trial Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. One treatment for dry AMD that may show promise is cell-based therapy, derived from umbilical cord tissue, called palucorcel. The researchers emphasize that it is not the same as stem cell therapy. Early results from the phase II PRELUDE clinical trial were presented at the American Academy of Optometry 96th Annual Meeting, October 11-14, 2017, in Chicago, Illinois. Lead investigator Dr. Hickson-Curran was circumspect about the preliminary findings. "We cannot yet claim [effectiveness] because our numbers are small and they do not come from a randomized controlled clinical trial, but this approach definitely has potential," she said.

2) OPC1

OPC1 is an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell (OPC) therapy that is currently in a Phase I / IIa multicenter clinical trial for acute spinal cord injuries ("SCI"), that has been partially funded by the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine ("CIRM").

Source: LTCX presentation

With OPC-based therapy, it opens a wide therapeutic range within the group of patients in the SCI group, such as spinal cord rupture, cervical fractures and other injuries that result in limb paralysis, sphincters, etc.

Market opportunity

There are about 18,000 new spinal injuries per year in the United States and there is currently no FDA-approved medication for treatment.

Clinical data

Two phase I clinical trials have been carried out with promising results and without notable adverse reactions. Last January the results of the Scistar trial were published where the degree of improvement in the motor activity of the patients was specified.

Source: LCTX presentation

3) VAC2

VAC2 is an allogeneic, or non-patient specific, cancer vaccine candidate designed to stimulate patient immune responses to telomerase which is commonly expressed in cancerous cells but not in normal adult cells.

Source: LTCX presentation

Thus VAC2 is designed to specifically attack cancer cells by locating a selective tumor antigen telomerase, which is found in 85% of all cancer.

Source: LCTX presentation

Clinical development of VAC2 is being conducted through a partnership with Cancer Research UK (CRUK), who is responsible for costs and to conduct manufacturing and the clinical trial.

The development of the phase I of VAC2 in advanced and resected non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLS) trial is currently being prepared.

The results of the trial are expected to be published during the next year in 2020.

The technology based on VAC2 is expected to be exported to other different types of cancer in the future, such as:

-In combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), with or without chemotherapy, to stimulate endogenous T cell response to enable ICIs to work better in "immune cold" tumors. -As new, targeted, and / or additional antigens given that allogeneic and autologous platforms can be used to deliver any antigen (S), including neoantigens -As monotherapy in minimal residual disease with high risk of relapse aiming to stimulate T cell response to eliminate residual cancer cells after debulking methods such as chemotherapy, surgery, and radiotherapy.

Source: LTCX presentation

Potential of LTCX as a long-term investment

To assess the potential that LCTX has as a long-term investment, we will consider only OpRegen because, of the three pillars that currently configures the pipeline, it is the one that is in more advanced stage, and that, in my opinion, more potential for future revenues can generate.

According to BTX's CEO, there are over 20 million dry AMD patients in the developed countries, and the market size could potentially be $40 billion. Other more conservative sources estimate a market of $10 billion by 2023. For a company with about $150M of capitalization these figures imply enormous potential.

The following table summarizes the foreseeable future revenues that LTCX would obtain if OpRegen were approved by the FDA:

Year 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Total Dry AMD market revenue forecast 12B$ 13,2B$ 14,52B$ 16B$ 17,56M$ % market penetration 10 % 12 % 14 % 16 % 18 % Total LTCX Revenue 1,2B$ 1,58B$ 2B$ 2,56B$ 3,16B$ Net profit (12% margin profit) 144M$ 189M$ 240M$ 307M$ 380M$ Net profit discounted (30% discount) 86M$ 113,4M$ 144M$ 184M$ 228M$

Source: Author elaboration

Total net profits at 30% rate discounted = $755.4M

Total number of shares = 150M

Current intrinsic value LTCX stock = Total net profits at 30% rate discounted / number of shares = $5.03

As you can see, there is a great future for LCTX within the Dry AMD sector, taking into account the current stock price of $0,96. Therefore, a prudential entry at current prices would be considered correct due to the current low stock price ($0.96) and the potential revaluation that it holds with respect to the current intrinsic value $5.03. It must be taken into account that this estimate intrinsic value is an estimate figure with parameters that can vary greatly over time, so it can only be taken as a reference to weigh if the current market price is very deviated from its intrinsic value. Among the factors of future uncertainty we can find: very initial phase of clinical trials that may fail in later stages, error in expected revenues, competitors in the Dry AMD sector, etc.

Cash Status

As can be seen from the publication of the semiannual results of August 8, LCTX had about $16.7 million in Cash.

To obtain liquidity, the company has made a series of divestments, selling Oncocyte shares (2,250,000 shares on July 2) for a total of $4,500,000. LCTX also sold 647,397 shares of Hadasit Bio-Holdings Ltd. common stock in July 2019 for gross proceeds of $1.2 million. It has also sold an amount of 14,400,000 shares of AgeX common stock to Juvenescence and the related decrease of LCTX's ownership position in AgeX from 80.4% to 40.2%. Owns shares of both companies in the balance sheet, which added to the treasury reach a total figure of $76M in June 30. LCTX promissory note due from Juvenescence Limited had an outstanding balance (principal plus accrued interest) of $22.9 million as of June 30, 2019. On September 11, LCTX sold another Oncocyte shares (4.00,000 shares) at a price of $1.66 per share that reported a total cash of about $6.6M.

As can be seen from the latest financial statements published on 06/30/19, the company expects to spend for the second half of this year 2019 between $ 14M and $15M. For the next year 2020 this figure is estimated to be about $28M, so the total amount for this year and the next one amounts to $43M. Therefore, in principle they have enough cash for this year and the one that follows if it maintains the estimated burn rate, because as we have commented previously they have a total of $76M between cash, Oncocyte shares and Juvenescence promissory notes due August 2020. In my opinion, the problem is that a good part of this amount is concentrated in the Juvenescence promissory notes, which expire in August of next year 2020. Juvenescence Limited is a small company dedicated to investing in promising companies in the biopharmaceutical sector. It would be necessary to ask about Juvenescence's ability to pay when the expiration of $22.9M in payments arrives.

The intention of LCTX is to undo positions of its subsidiary companies to obtain liquidity as it needs to finance the clinical trials that currently develops in order to avoid damaging its shareholders value with public offerings.

Thanks to the liquidity that can be obtained from the sales of its Oncocyte stocks, the risk of short-term public offering is low. But for the next year, Once LCTX have sold the rest of Oncocyte's shares, it will depend on the payment at maturity of the Juvenescence promissory notes. In the event that Juvenescence cannot afford this payment, LCTX will be in serious trouble to be able to finance the cost of the 3 trials that currently develops and it would not be far-fetched that it had to resort to capital increases.

Risks inherent to LTCX

In my opinion, the main risk that I observe for any investor who would like to take some position in LTCX derives from the very initial stages in which the different trials that currently develops are located. This implies a high risk in the sense of possible failures, both in efficiency and adverse effects for the patient, that future trials can generate, and therefore, the potential cancellation of the trials.

In addition, the competing biopharma Apellis is in an advanced stage (phase III) in the development of its APL-2 drug, so it is likely that within one or two years, the first drug to treat Dry AMD will be on the market.

On the other hand, the state of its finances that emerges from the latest Financial Statements reported shows a low level of cash to cover the expenses of future trials. This risk may be reduced in the short term by the sales of the shares of Oncocyte stocks. In the long term, as we have commented in the previous section, there is a high risk in the dependence of the payment capacity of Juvenescence Limited to bear the disbursement of the promissory notes.

Conclusion

As described, we are facing a biopharma that currently undertakes several trials in very early stages (phase I). From the pipeline I think OpRegen stands out, due to the good results obtained in the phase I trial last year, in addition to the enormous market potential that it would obtain if it were approved by the FDA.

There is currently no approved drug to treat the disease, but Apellis is close to launching APL-2, a drug that would become the first to treat Dry AMD.

In addition, the amount of its cash is very limited, although the company can resort to the sales of its investments in the short term.

As a favorable point to take positions, we can affirm that the share price is at historical lows of more than 10 years, and as we have seen before, the current intrinsic value is much higher than the current market price, so the potential is reasonably high.

In my opinion, an investor who wants to diversify his portfolio could take a prudent position at the current levels with medium / long term view because LCTX currently offers a good revaluation potential.

