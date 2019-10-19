Kontoor Brands: Steady Jeanswear Business Offering A 6% Dividend Yield

The almost 6% annualized dividend is well covered by free cash flow offering further room to grow.

After its recent spin-off from V.F. Corporation, Kontoor Brands continues to trade at a depressed valuation.

Company Overview

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as sell its products through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina. The company's shares began trading on 5/22/2019 as a spin-off from parent V.F. Corporation (VFC), with shareholders receiving one Kontoor share for every 7 VFC shares owned.

Since then, V.F. Corp. (including the high-growth brands of Vans, The North Face and Timberland) continues to trade at lofty valuations whereas Kontoor's shares could not leave the $40.00 IPO price behind, trading at a P/E ratio of 10 or below ever since.

Although definitely far from a compelling growth story, V.F. Corp.'s previous Jeanswear business segment (now Kontoor) has had a long track record of financial performance, having provided stable revenues and consistent double-digit EBITDA margins over the past decade.

The global jeanswear market is estimated to be worth $100B with a ~4% historical and ~5% projected CAGR globally, thereof <1% historical and ~3% projected CAGR within the U.S.

The company's Wrangler brand brought in $1.6B net sales in 2018, whereas its Lee brand totaled $1.0B in 2018, being already the leading denim brand in China and India. Future growth in the Wrangler segment is supposed to be driven by the brand's entry in China, as Chief Executive Scott Baxter said in an interview on Bloomberg Television:

"In January 2020, we are introducing Wrangler to the Chinese market because there's an appetite."

Addressing the safety of the ~6% dividend

Even though the standalone company only payed its very first quarterly dividend of $0.56 on 9/20/2019, it has a reputable dividend aristocrat history, derived from V.F. Corp.'s more than 4 decades of consistent dividend growth.

Accordingly, Kontoor's management underlined, that its number one capital allocation priority is paying an attractive dividend to its shareholders, currently accounting for an annual $2.24 per share, equaling a dividend yield of almost 6% at current levels.

As the CEO confirmed during the latest Q2 2019 Earnings Call:

"We will remain disciplined in our approach and focused on our total shareholder return goal of 8 to 10 percent supported by an industry leading dividend."

Besides management's commitment, the company's financial position also enables a strong dividend coverage with a consistent free cashflow (NYSE:FCF) generation capability of $200M annually, after subtracting the $20M capex requirement of the business from its adjusted operating cashflow of $220M+. Kontoor has ca. 56.88M shares outstanding, bringing the total dividend obligation to ~$127M annually at the rate of $2.24/share. This accounts to a sustainable 63.7% FCF payout ratio.

Over the near-term, management expects increased capital expenditures to support the design and implementation of a global enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, requiring approximately $80 million to $90 million of capital investment during a two-to-three year period and is expected to result in significant efficiencies and cost savings, once fully implemented. This extra investment will skew the payout ratio until 2021, thereafter it is expected to normalize again in the 60% range, aligned with management's long-term target.

As for trade war concerns between the U.S. and China, management went ahead in the latest earnings call and addressed the topic in a straightforward manner:

"Today, we have very limited tariff exposures in China with less than 1.5% of our global production for exports to the U.S."

Attractive valuation with 10%+ return potential

As mentioned earlier, KTB shares currently trade at a close to 10 P/E multiple. Looking forward to 2021, after the initial years of stabilizing the standalone company, the valuation could realistically rise to a still very moderate 12 P/E. By that, investors could lock in a 13%+ annualized rate of return at current levels for the next 2 years.

Aside from the multiple expansion, management's underlying long-term Total Shareholder Return (TSR) goal also points to a double-digit territory, driven by the generous dividend yield, long-term revenue growth forecast and margin expansion for the streamlined standalone company.

As outlined in our latest portfolio update, we currently own a minor position of 10 shares in Kontoor Brands, providing a $22 annual income and an over 7% yield on cost (YOC), that is significantly higher than our business plan target of 4%. At current levels, we aim to increase our position towards the 0.5%-1% range of our mid-term $100k portfolio target size. We also kept our original V.F. Corp. shares after the spin-off, since they offer a compelling high-growth, low-yield complement to our KTB holdings.

The only reason why we would sell our Kontoor shares, if management decided to cut its dividend, which we consider highly unlikely given the strong commitment and multiple decades of dividend growth history in the company's DNA.

