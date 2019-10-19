WTI Weekly: Pullback Early Week To Key Demand, Price Discovery Higher From There Into Week's End

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI price action.

As noted in last week’s WTI Weekly, the primary expectation for this week was for price discovery higher, barring failure of 52.19s as support. This expectation did not play out as selling interest early week drove price lower to 52.39s where buying interest emerged, halting the sell-side sequence through mid-week. Price discovery higher then ensued in Thursday’s trade, driving price higher to 54.69s as the November-December contract liquidity roll developed ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 53.87s.

13-18 October 2019

This week’s auction saw price discovery lower in Monday’s trade, achieving a stopping point, 52.77s. Buy excess developed there as sellers trapped, 53.20/53.11s, halting the sell-side sequence. Balance development occurred early in Tuesday’s trade before a failed sell-side breakdown developed at Monday’s low, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 52.39s, where buy excess formed, halting the sell-side sequence. Balance developed, 52.39s-53.79s, into Wednesday’s trade.

Buying interest emerged, 52.90s/52.97s ahead of and into Wednesday’s NY auction before the EIA release (+9.2mil vs. +2.8mil expected). Balance development continued into Thursday’s trade within key demand as buying interest again emerged, 53.03s/53.08s, before price discovery higher ensued, achieving a stopping point, 54.04s, into Thursday’s NY close where selling interest emerged, 53.96s. Thursday’s late sellers failed to hold the auction as the November-December contract liquidity rolled in earnest, driving price higher, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 54.69s. Buyers trapped, 54.59s, amidst sell excess before a pullback developed to 53.88s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 53.87s.

This week’s primary expectation was for price discovery higher. This probability path did not play out as selling interest early drove price lower to key demand where buying interest emerged amidst balance before rotation back to key supply developed into week’s end. This week’s rotation (251 ticks) traded below the average weekly range expectancy (452 ticks).

Looking ahead, response to this week’s buy-side breakout, 53.80s-53.40s, will be key. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this key structural support will target key supply clusters overhead, 55.40s-56.85s/57.60s-59.50s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from this demand cluster will target key demand clusters below, 52.80s-52.40s/51s-51.50s, respectively. The broader contextual question is what the next directional phase will bring following the current developing balance, 63.38s-50.52s. Near-term bias remains buy-side, barring failure of 52.39s as support. The larger context remains neutral between 63.38s-50.56s.

It is worth noting that market posture warranted caution on the buy-side near the April 2019 high, 66.60s, as Managed Money (MM) long posture peaked there. MM short posture then trended higher before reaching the near-term peak into late July where the current price low was formed. This week’s report reflects increase in MM short posture (114k contracts) as the MM short posture trend higher continues. MM net long posture has declined substantially since mid-September toward levels typically seen near structural lows. While it generally requires a larger quantity of MM short posture to form structural lows, MM long: short ratio, MM net long as % of open interest, and MM net long posture are all at levels where structural lows can develop. While a mixed leveraged capital picture is present, in all, MM posture is largely nearing levels where asymmetric opportunity on the buy-side develops. This development occurs as WTI approaches a typical seasonal low period (November-December).

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.