GameStop Attracts Buyside Investors - A DCF Valuation Implies More Upside

An Update

My original article on GameStop (GME) intentionally abstained from the debate on the long-term viability of the business. Rather the investment thesis was focused on the tremendous decline in market value of the company relative to their cash and cash generation in the immediate future (specifically the next two to three years). At the time GME was trading at $3.84 per share and would ultimately reach a low of $3.21 eleven days later on August 15th before staging this impressive rally to around $6.00 today (the same area the stock gapped down to after eliminating the divided).

The largest catalyst to propel the stock upwards was the reclusive Michael Burry, of "The Big Short" fame, publishing an interview making a similar case to my article and calling on management to buyback stock. Of course, there are countless other GME investors out there that have been making the same case, but none of us have the influence or AUM to really spark interest in the thesis like Mr. Burry does.

Next GME reported Q2 earnings on September 10th where they missed on both the top line and bottom line. Without diving into the earnings report too much, I personally was encouraged by the direction GME's new CEO, George Sherman, is attempting to steer the company. In short, cutting costs, being conservative with capital, focusing on working capital turns, and ruling out long-shot acquisitions. The stock trading down the following day as far as 22% lower before rallying to close down 10%. Positive momentum continued in the weeks that followed and was further helped by the announcement that several directors had been buyers of stock.

Something Missed

One other positive development that didn't get too much attention also occurred around the same time GME bottomed. And that is the filing of 13f forms by institutional investors which details their largest stock holdings as of quarter end (June 30th). Renaissance Technologies Corp, a highly successful hedge fund, reported that they purchased roughly 5M shares through the end of June, or 5.6% of GME's float, and they were not the only buyers. About 7 hedge funds established positions near or above 1% of the float. And then just this past Monday, October 14th, Permit Capital and Hestia Capital (related funds) filed a 13d announcing that their stake in GME was now above 5% as of October 10th, which means these funds have acquired over 2.5M shares of GME between June 30th and October 10th. Hestia previously had an activist campaign with GME pushing them to increase buybacks and add independent board members.

While Burry's purchase of 3% of GME's common (which incidentally wasn't in Scion's June 13f, so must have occurred between June 30th and Aug 20th) had received a great amount of attention, he certainly was not the only institutional investor jumping into GME. It becomes clear that savvy institutional investors were acquiring GME shares before June 30th and based on the price action since August 15th, I would suspect we'll see new investors piling in and positions growing when the next batch of 13fs are filed Nov 14th for the quarter ending September 30th.

Short Interest and Buybacks

With the short interest staying elevated at ~69%, I believe there is still a very high potential for a large short squeeze to happen at any time on this name. If you assume large holders like Renaissance and Hestia have no interest in selling their positions (a combined 10% of float), that would only increase the magnitude of a squeeze if a shortage in shares to cover developed. The pain on GME has for a long time been focused on the longs, but we are now in a position where the short-side is beginning to feel their share of pain. As the below chart shows, investors began to ramp-up short sales after the dividend cut and then got massively short after the tender offer (a good trade at the time that delivered a solid return if you picked the right exit). But since the stock has bottomed, the shares sold short has remained elevated. The way to interpret this chart is the following: before the dividend cut there were ~40M shares sold short. Since then shares sold short are up more than 50% above 60M, likely with an average cost basis between $4-$5. Now that the stock is flirting with $6.00, anyone who is part of this additional 50% sold short is certainly underwater on their position and will begin to sweat if GME makes a technical breakout above $6.00 and starts to close the post-dividend-cut gap.

Stock Price vs. Shares Sold Short

Source: S&P Cap IQ

Separately as a side-note on buybacks, it is worth mentioning that the strong rally off of the lows does however lessen the impact of any stock buybacks that GME may execute. I would expect the likes of Hestia and Burry to continue to pound the table on share repurchases and GME management has indicated that continuing to conservatively buyback stock with excess cash is part of their plan. I wouldn't be shocked if they bought back amounts similar to what they previously expended on their regular quarterly dividend before it was eliminated.

Valuation

Now to step back from GME's rally and institutional buying. I believe that Burry and the other investors that have bought into GME have a similar investment thesis that I laid out. While almost everyone is skeptical of GME's long-term viability, a thorough analysis of their likely cash flows through the next console cycles makes investing in the company an intriguing risk to take, especially when management indicates that they will not squander those cash flows. To that end I completed two separate discounted cash flow valuations that were predicated on a base and bear case evolution of their projected sales by product line.

I'm trying to limit this to the punchline valuation and won't layout all of the details and assumptions for the model, but hopefully the comparison to the two previous FY actual results will demonstrate that these numbers are not overly aggressive. You'll also notice that there is no terminal value given it is likely minimal to zero. While someone might make the case that GME should have a large negative terminal value as cash flow ultimately goes negative, the point is that they will still be generating ample cash flow in the near term and have indicated that they will be conservatively paying down debt and buying back stock. I'm happy to share the full model with anyone that DMs me.

Base Case:

The gist of the base case is that the console refresh cycle halts GME's revenue decline and gives them a marginal bounce back on console sales and software, and then the top-line eventually goes back into decline. SG&A cuts also help improve cash flow margin. These projections would imply a near $13.00 value for GME. This would be relatively close to where GME traded throughout 2018 before their attempt to sell the company failed.

Downside Case:

This case assumes there is no real recovery in revenue from the console refresh, only a temporary respite in the revenue declines experienced in recent years. After 2022, revenue losses accelerate and GME is cash flow negative by 2025. Even under this case, the cash flows over the next 5 years would value GME at $6.33 per share, very close to where it is currently trading.

In Summary

When GME was trading at $3.21 it was a blood in the streets situation and it has since recovered from levels that didn't make sense. Now as it approaches $6.00 per share, it is in my opinion more fairly valued if you believe in the bear case, i.e. GME's business is dying fast and the console refresh will barely give them a bump. However if you believe GME can get a 10% bump in revenues as a result of the refresh and drag that out over the next two to three years, the cash flows would imply nearly 100% upside from today's levels.

Many investors saw the investment opportunity in GME and jumped in while there was blood in the streets and the market had not started to price in the console refresh. I think this trade still has legs and we'll see additional buyside money being put to work in the name. GME should be cash flow positive for the rest of the FY and then we'll see excitement on the refresh cycle as we progress through calendar year 2020. I certainly would not want to be short this stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GME. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.