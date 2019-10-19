NG Weekly: Price Discovery Higher To 2.38s As Key Support Holds

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving NG price action.

As noted in last week’s NG Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery lower barring failure of 2.26s as resistance. This probability path did not play out as buying interest emerged early week, challenging key resistance before sellers trapped there, driving price higher to 2.38s into Wednesday’s auction. Buyers trapped there amidst sell excess, driving price lower in pullback to 2.28s as balance developed, 2.28s-2.36s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 2.36s.

13-18 October 2019:

This week’s auction saw buying interest, 2.28s, in Sunday’s Globex trade as Friday’s late buyers held the auction. Price discovery higher developed to 2.31s where buyers trapped, driving price lower to 2.23s. Sellers trapped there amidst buy excess, driving price higher to 2.28s into Monday’s NY close. Sellers trapped, 2.29s/2.30s, in Tuesday’s trade as price discovery higher developed, achieving a stopping point, 2.34s, as buying interest emerged into Tuesday’s NY close. Tuesday’s late buyers held the auction as price discovery higher continued early in Wednesday’s trade, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 2.38s.

Buyers trapped, 2.38s-2.36s, amidst sell excess, halting the buy-side sequence, driving price lower in retracement to 2.27s through Wednesday’s NY close. Sellers trapped there as price discovery higher developed in Thursday’s trade to 2.37s into the EIA release (+104 bcf vs. +106 bcf expected). Selling interest emerged, 2.35s/2.34s amidst sell excess. Balance development ensued, 2.37s-2.28s, in Friday’s auction ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 2.36s.

This week’s primary expectation of price discovery lower did not develop as last week’s key resistance, 2.26s, failed. Price discovery higher developed to 2.38s within key supply overhead into mid-week before balance development ensued. This week’s auction is part of the development of a potential key support, 2.18s-2.26s, within the structural low development in the four-year major demand cluster, 2.20s-1.50s.

Focus into next week centers upon market response to key support, 2.30s-2.28s, following this week’s stopping point high. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this area will target key supply clusters above, 2.41s-2.44s/2.47s-2.56s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from this area will target key demand clusters below, 2.20s-2.18s/2.16s-2.11s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path, near-term, is buy-side, barring failure of 2.28s as support. The four-year demand cluster, 2.20s-1.50s, which we have noted for months and which the market revisited, remains key to the larger structural view. In the intermediate term (3-6 month) context, conditions in the leveraged capital posture reflected signs of potential structural low formation as the market traded to this major demand area.

It is worth noting that despite the approximately 59% decline from the November 2018 high, only from June through early September 2019 had the Managed Money (MM) short posture begun to reach levels consistent with structural low formation (typically 300-350k contracts). MM short posture peaked the week of 13 August (-367k contracts) declining into mid-September (-207k contracts). MM net posture remains short (-196k contracts). This development implies that MM sentiment reached extreme bearishness as price reached lows but has now balanced following the initial rally from 2.02s to 2.70s. In the last 2 instances of this development (March 2016 and December 2017), NG subsequently rose from 1.70s to 3.25s and 2.65s to 4.5s, respectively. This week’s MM posture saw increase in short posture amidst declining net longs and rising open interest (OI). These developments occur as MM long:short ratio and MM net long position as % of OI reach levels typically consistent with structural low formation. MM posture reached quantity needed to develop structural lows from July-September. This development is likely now underway.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.